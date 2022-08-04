Read on www.insidenova.com
Inside Nova
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Virginia
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Virginia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Inside Nova
Virginia's back-to-school sales tax holiday begins today
Virginia's annual tax-free weekend is here and runs through Sunday, Aug. 7 at 11:59 p.m. All school supplies priced at $20 or less, and clothing and shoes priced $100 or less, are exempt from sales tax during the tax holiday weekend. According to the Virginia Department of Taxation, a school...
Inside Nova
For sale: The cheapest condo in Northern Virginia
How many Arlington consos for sale under $500,000, under $400,000, under $300,000? BTW, so called Missing Middle housing is supposedly for households with incomes of $108,000 / year or $9,000 / month.
Inside Nova
Dominion donated nearly $4.9 million to Virginia state-level candidates since 2020
(The Center Square) – Since 2020, the public electric utility Dominion Energy donated nearly $2.9 million to Virginia state-level Democratic candidates and more than $2 million to state-level Republican candidates, totaling nearly $4.9 million in funding. Many states prohibit public utilities from donating to political campaigns because they exist...
Inside Nova
Survey: Va. Realtors turning bearish as market cooling continues
The bulls of winter and spring have been supplanted by the bears of summer, as Realtors across Virginia turn downbeat on the coming months in the commonwealth’s home-sales market. Only 11 percent of respondents believed market activity would be strong three months into the future, according to the monthly...
Inside Nova
Virginia colleges, universities eager to establish K-12 lab schools
(The Center Square) – Higher education institutions from across Virginia have begun the initial planning stages to establish K-12 lab schools as they await guidance from the Virginia Department of Education. More than 30 schools have expressed interest in creating lab schools, which would be public schools run by...
Inside Nova
InFive: Tax-free weekend, Hangry Joe's and a rainy Friday night
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Virginia's annual back-to-school tax-free weekend is here and runs through Sunday, Aug. 7 at 11:59 p.m. Click here for details. 4. Hangry Joe’s. A rapidly-expanding chicken chain is on its way to Manassas. A new Hangry Joe’s franchise is...
Inside Nova
Swimmers, divers from Arlington pools shine at divisional meets
There were eight double winners from the four Arlington pools at the Northern Virginia Swimming League’s recent six-team divisional meets held at different pools throughout the league. In the Division 1 competition, Overlee swimmers Holden Bussen and Tyler Hong each won two races. Also in Division 1, Donaldson Run...
Inside Nova
Flood watch in effect ahead of heavy rain this evening
The National Weather Service has issued flood watch for the entire D.C. region ahead of heavy rain expected tonight. Forecasters say slow-moving thunderstorms may cause excessive runoff, leading to the flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. The storms will be capable of producing very heavy...
