2 charged following undercover investigation into operators of catalytic converter buying business

Read on www.kctv5.com
Related
Kansas City police find owner of customized truck connected to hit-and-run
Kansas City police say they've found the owner of a customized Chevrolet Silverado suspected of hitting and severely injuring a pedestrian.
MSHP investigating police shooting at KC gas station
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol says a man who drove toward KCPD officers at a gas station on Sunday night was shot and killed. Investigators say officers were called to a Phillips 66 gas station at 55th and Prospect on reports of a stolen vehicle just before 10 p.m. Officers initially found […]
KCTV 5
Woman killed, minor critical in shooting at KCK park
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting at a park in Kansas City, Kansas, left a woman dead and a minor critically injured. It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Monday at City Park near North 32nd Street and Ford Avenue. When...
KC man facing charges in connection to Sunday homicide near 35th, Garfield
A 42-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man has been charged in connection to Sunday's deadly shooting of Warner Trotter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCTV 5
Highway Patrol: KC police officers shoot person who charged at them with car
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- An individual is dead after being shot by a Kansas City police officer on Sunday night. The shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Sunday. The Missouri Highway Patrol said Kansas City police attempted to contact an individual inside a possible stolen vehicle. They add...
KCTV 5
Police investigate Kansas City’s 98th homicide of 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating the city’s 98th homicide of 2022. Police confirm the deadly shooting happened late Sunday night shortly after 10 p.m. in the the 9900 block of Walnut. Kansas City police went to the scene after receiving multiple calls about the...
2 seriously injured in vehicle collision on Troost Avenue
Three people were injured, two of which are in serious condition, after a two-vehicle collision Saturday night at East 77th Street and Troost Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
KCTV 5
1 dead, 1 injured following shooting at park in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting at a park in Kansas City, Kansas, left one young adult dead and another injured. It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Monday at City Park near N. 32nd Street and Ford Avenue. One person...
KCTV 5
KCPD investigating after person found dead
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a homicide in the 3500 block of Garfield. Police responded to the area just before 1 p.m. on Sunday. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
Man found shot, killed in car in south Kansas City
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that left one man dead late Sunday evening near Walnut Drive.
KMBC.com
KCPD identify victim in deadly apartment complex shooting
Kansas City, Missouri, police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting at an apartment complex that occurred Sunday night. It happened around 10 p.m. at the Willow Creek apartments near 99th Street and Walnut. Police responded to multiple calls about sounds of gunfire, they found a man shot inside...
Court Docs: Men charged with killing teen after believing he was in rival gang
Two men are accused of shooting a teen in Kansas City, Missouri, on his birthday because they believed he was in a rival gang.
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-70
A pedestrian was killed Sunday night on Interstate 70 in Wyandotte County.
Four injured in three-vehicle crash Sunday morning
Kansas City Police Department said four people are injured in a three-vehicle crash that occurred early Sunday morning.
Police arrest wanted Kansas man for alleged theft
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on new charges after an arrest. On Saturday, police arrested 44-year-old Nichlos W. Norton of Atchison on a Jackson County Kansas warrant for theft, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. In May, Norton was arrested on requested charges of driving...
WIBW
Five arrested on meth, marijuana charges after SE Topeka search warrant
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five people were arrested on drug charges after a search warrant in Southeast Topeka on Friday. The Topeka Police Department says on Friday, Aug. 5, members of the Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 300 block of SE Pinecrest Dr. related to an ongoing investigation.
Suspect in fatal shooting of 2 KC-area teens turns himself in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Two teenagers were killed in a shooting in a Kansas City suburb Sunday afternoon. The shooting was reported shortly after noon Sunday in Raytown, Missouri. Raytown Police Corporal Jeffery Peterman told the Kansas City Star that officers found two teenagers with gunshot wounds when they...
4 injured in Kansas City crash after driver runs red light
The Kansas City Police Department said four people were injured in a crash after a driver failed to stop at a red light Saturday evening.
kttn.com
Senior citizen arrested by Missouri State Highway Patrol in Daviess County faces multiple drug allegations
Multiple allegations face a woman from Holt after she was arrested early Monday morning in Daviess County. Seventy-one-year-old Linda Doran was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. The patrol accused Doran of possession of controlled substances listed as amphetamines, synthetic narcotics, and marijuana. She’s also accused...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 8 arrests over the weekend of August 5, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Trenton resident was arrested early Sunday in Grundy County on a Clinton County felony warrant. 43-year-old Gregory Baecht is accused of damage to private property. Baecht was being held at the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center. A St. Joseph resident was arrested late...
Comments / 12