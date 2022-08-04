ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

2 charged following undercover investigation into operators of catalytic converter buying business

By Emily Rittman
KCTV 5
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kctv5.com

Comments / 12

Related
FOX 2

MSHP investigating police shooting at KC gas station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol says a man who drove toward KCPD officers at a gas station on Sunday night was shot and killed. Investigators say officers were called to a Phillips 66 gas station at 55th and Prospect on reports of a stolen vehicle just before 10 p.m. Officers initially found […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Woman killed, minor critical in shooting at KCK park

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting at a park in Kansas City, Kansas, left a woman dead and a minor critically injured. It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Monday at City Park near North 32nd Street and Ford Avenue. When...
KANSAS CITY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catalytic Converters#Fraud#Community Action Agency
KCTV 5

Police investigate Kansas City’s 98th homicide of 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating the city’s 98th homicide of 2022. Police confirm the deadly shooting happened late Sunday night shortly after 10 p.m. in the the 9900 block of Walnut. Kansas City police went to the scene after receiving multiple calls about the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

1 dead, 1 injured following shooting at park in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting at a park in Kansas City, Kansas, left one young adult dead and another injured. It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Monday at City Park near N. 32nd Street and Ford Avenue. One person...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

KCPD investigating after person found dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a homicide in the 3500 block of Garfield. Police responded to the area just before 1 p.m. on Sunday. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

KCPD identify victim in deadly apartment complex shooting

Kansas City, Missouri, police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting at an apartment complex that occurred Sunday night. It happened around 10 p.m. at the Willow Creek apartments near 99th Street and Walnut. Police responded to multiple calls about sounds of gunfire, they found a man shot inside...
KANSAS CITY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Police arrest wanted Kansas man for alleged theft

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on new charges after an arrest. On Saturday, police arrested 44-year-old Nichlos W. Norton of Atchison on a Jackson County Kansas warrant for theft, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. In May, Norton was arrested on requested charges of driving...
ATCHISON, KS
WIBW

Five arrested on meth, marijuana charges after SE Topeka search warrant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five people were arrested on drug charges after a search warrant in Southeast Topeka on Friday. The Topeka Police Department says on Friday, Aug. 5, members of the Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 300 block of SE Pinecrest Dr. related to an ongoing investigation.
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Suspect in fatal shooting of 2 KC-area teens turns himself in

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Two teenagers were killed in a shooting in a Kansas City suburb Sunday afternoon. The shooting was reported shortly after noon Sunday in Raytown, Missouri. Raytown Police Corporal Jeffery Peterman told the Kansas City Star that officers found two teenagers with gunshot wounds when they...
RAYTOWN, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 8 arrests over the weekend of August 5, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Trenton resident was arrested early Sunday in Grundy County on a Clinton County felony warrant. 43-year-old Gregory Baecht is accused of damage to private property. Baecht was being held at the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center. A St. Joseph resident was arrested late...

Comments / 0

Community Policy