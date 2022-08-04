Infused Banking Co-Founder Receives 2022 Influential Businesswoman Award

Read on www.benzinga.com
Qualcomm Boosts Spending On GlobalFoundries Chip Collaboration By $4.2B: Report
Qualcomm Inc QCOM has agreed to buy an additional $4.2 billion in semiconductor chips from GlobalFoundries Inc's GFS New York factory. The latest contract increased QCOM's total commitment to $7.4 billion in purchases through 2028, Reuters reports. The deal extends on a $3.2 billion purchasing agreement between the two companies...
Azenta's Enhances Position in Cold Chain Solutions With €410M Acquisition
Azenta Inc AZTA has agreed to acquire B Medical Systems S.á r.l and its subsidiaries for approximately €410 million. Additional cash consideration, up to €50 million, may be paid upon achievement of certain future performance milestones. The transaction is expected to close in October 2022. B Medical...
What is Constellation Token (DAG)?
Constellation Network provides cybersecurity for big data. The Constellation Network’s underlying technology, the hypergraph, provides a scalable and secure distributed network that validates data for enterprise and public sector clients. The network is fast and can meet the high data throughput demand that big data expects. Constellation aims to...
LGBTQ Online Social Market Is Welcoming New Player
Social media is ever-changing, particularly for younger people, and some Chinese companies seem to be coming up with increasingly imaginative ways of offering the demographic new opportunities to connect with their peers. Newborn Town Inc. (HKG: 9911), which is active with apps like MICO, Yumy and YoHo, will become a...
What is Morpheus.Network?
Supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and other geopolitical conflicts have left governments and enterprises scrambling to make their systems more reliable and efficient. The question that many of them should be asking is what is Morpheus Network?. Morpheus.Network is a supply chain middleware solution for these enterprises...
