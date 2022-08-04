ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County toddler rings bell signaling end of chemo at UNC

ABC11 Eyewitness News
 4 days ago

Emmy Hiller and her family celebrated a big milestone by ringing the bell that signaled the end of Emmy's cancer treatment at UNC Hospitals.

When she was just 2 weeks old, Emmy was diagnosed with infantile myofibromatosis , an extremely rare and unpredictable disease causing the growth of a tumor or tumors in the body. According to her mother, Alyssa Hiller, Emmy had hundreds of tumors, including in her brain and lungs.

In addition to enduring 12 months of chemotherapy, Emmy has also dealt with surgeries, blood transfusions and emergency room visits; going through more in her first year than most people do in a lifetime.

In June, a scan confirmed that she did not have any new tumors and the remaining tumors were regressing. Emmy was able to stop chemotherapy and the family celebrated Wednesday.

Raleigh News & Observer

NC hospital exec: ‘Ugly epidemic of violence’ against healthcare workers must end

Healthcare workers who have dedicated their careers to providing essential care to patients and communities they serve are facing unprecedented and unacceptable levels of workplace violence. According to a 2018 report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 73% of workplace injuries in the healthcare setting are due to violence. And...
DURHAM, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Moving inland: Painted bunting spotted in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — An unexpected visitor has taken up residence in Raleigh. For the last several weeks, a bird called a painted bunting has made appearances in Dix Park. This is a rare sighting as these types of birds are normally only found along the coast, but its beautiful, colorful appearance has avid bird watchers very excited.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Street closures planned for Wayne County deputy’s funeral

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation has planned street closures for Tuesday morning ahead of the funeral for a Wayne County deputy. NCDOT has planned closing U.S. 117 North from N.C. 55 in Mount Olive through Genoa Road. The closure will be in place from 10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Teen dead, one other injured in Nash County shooting

WHITAKERS, N.C. (WNCT) — Nash County deputies say a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed early Sunday morning at a large party in Whitakers. Deputies responded at around 1:30 a.m. to the 3600 block of Lonsome Pine Road to a call of a shooting. They found the area where a party of about 200 people […]
NASH COUNTY, NC
chathamjournal.com

Triangle area Coca-Cola distributor announces plans to move operations to Chatham County

Apex, NC – The Durham Coca-Cola Bottling Company announced Thursday that it plans the construction of a new state of the art distribution facility in Chatham County. The new headquarters facility will be located at the intersection of US Highway 64 and NC Highway 751 in Apex, NC. Ground breaking is expected by 1st quarter of 2023, with occupancy in 2024.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

