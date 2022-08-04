Wake County toddler rings bell signaling end of chemo at UNC

Emmy Hiller and her family celebrated a big milestone by ringing the bell that signaled the end of Emmy's cancer treatment at UNC Hospitals.

When she was just 2 weeks old, Emmy was diagnosed with infantile myofibromatosis , an extremely rare and unpredictable disease causing the growth of a tumor or tumors in the body. According to her mother, Alyssa Hiller, Emmy had hundreds of tumors, including in her brain and lungs.

In addition to enduring 12 months of chemotherapy, Emmy has also dealt with surgeries, blood transfusions and emergency room visits; going through more in her first year than most people do in a lifetime.

In June, a scan confirmed that she did not have any new tumors and the remaining tumors were regressing. Emmy was able to stop chemotherapy and the family celebrated Wednesday.