ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

Vail Resorts’ latest environmental mishap delays Keystone lift expansion

By John LaConte
Vail Daily
Vail Daily
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.vaildaily.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Keystone, CO
Lifestyle
Vail, CO
Lifestyle
City
Keystone, CO
City
Vail, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
Vail Daily

Splash down Shoshone Rapids at a discount

Few feelings compare to conquering whitewater rapids cascading over rocky boulders lining the Colorado River in Glenwood Canyon. On Aug. 13, Arvada nonprofit Epic Experience and Glenwood Springs-based Whiteriver Rafting LLC are teaming up to offer guided trips down the Colorado. Called Raftoberfest, people can pay $100 to float the Shoshone Rapids, swim and enjoy a small beer festival, live music, food and games back at the boathouse, Whitewater Rafting Owner Thomas Carter said.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: How to get more people to fly out of Eagle County

Enjoyed reading Scott Miller’s story regarding the grants under Small Community Air Service Development. As one who uses (or prefers) Eagle, it would be nice to see this grant build confidence with airlines to provide year-round service. Buying the attention of airlines for smaller communities is not new. Wichita, for example, tried for years to get Southwest to provide service using these type of grants.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Guide#Travel Hotelresort#Keystone Resort#Environmental Catastrophe#Vail Resorts#The U S Forest Service#The Bergman Bowl Express#The Forest Service
Vail Daily

Carnes: (Wet) dog days of anti-winter

This summer, so far, has been making me think about the mid-80s. Not temperature mind you, but years, especially 1986, when “Top Gun” and Kate Bush ruled their respective charts and the U.S. was in a proxy war of sorts with Russia, fighting on someone else’s land.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle County wins federal grant to build air service

In the world of airports and airport construction, a $1 million grant doesn’t go very far. This grant is different. The U.S. Department of Transportation on Aug. 3 announced that the Eagle County Regional Airport has been awarded a $1 million grant under the Small Community Air Service Development Program. Eagle County is one of 25 smaller communities sharing $16.9 million in grant funding.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Avon partners with Walking Mountains’ Energy Smart Colorado program

The town of Avon has partnered with Walking Mountains Science Center to offer a variety of incentives to offset the cost of energy efficiency and electrification improvements for Avon businesses and residents. Through the partnership, Avon residents are eligible for a $50 on-site home energy assessment, which may be repaid...
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Slifer Smith and Frampton announces new cornerstone partnership with Vail Valley Foundation

Slifer Smith and Frampton has announced a cornerstone partnership with the Vail Valley Foundation as its Exclusive Real Estate Brokerage Partner. As the Exclusive Real Estate Brokerage Partner, Slifer Smith and Frampton will be the only real estate company to receive brand exposure at high-profile Vail Valley Foundation venues and events like the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheatre Summer Concert Series, Vilar Performing Arts Center, the Alpine Bank Showdown Town free summer concert series, and the Xfinity Birds of Prey World Cup Audi FIS World Cup.
VAIL, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Housing
Vail Daily

Salomone: Variety is the spice of life

Fly anglers in the Vail area revel in the variety of trout we have in the immediate vicinity. From small water streams to high-Alpine brooks and broad banked rivers, the amount of moving water anglers can choose from guides the type of fish encountered. Rainbow, brown, brook and cutthroat trout are caught regularly if you choose the right water.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

How will Vail use funds from its new housing sales tax?

With money from a new housing sales tax rolling in, Vail officials are talking about just what to do with that money. The Vail Town Council and members of the Vail Local Housing Authority recently spent an hour talking about options and, perhaps, the future direction of the town’s housing efforts.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle Mine tour tickets available for August event

The winding and scenic drive between the towns of Red Cliff and Minturn is well known for its offering of classic Colorado landscapes. It provides unmatched views of Notch Mountain, access to and from some of this area’s most-beloved small towns and a peek at the mining infrastructure that played such an important role in Eagle County’s history.
RED CLIFF, CO
Vail Daily

Romer: Fostering a culture of innovation

Successful companies throughout history strive for continuous improvement. Improvement of systems, improvement in operations, improvement in employee retention and attraction, and improvement in products and services. Successful communities also must foster a culture of innovation. This can be done by encouraging new ideas throughout the community — from elected officials...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Eagle County should hold public process on playground upgrade

Eagle County is moving forward on a plan to scrap the Freedom Park playground and replace the entire area with new equipment and surfacing. The current playground is in a bit of disrepair, and no one would argue that it is probably nearing the end of its life. The community has only seen a quick glimpse of what is planned in a recent Vail Daily article.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Help make Eagle County more energy efficient as an Energy Program employee

Eagle County is partnering with the Northwest Colorado Council of Governments on an Energy Program that will provide energy efficiency services for Eagle County residents. NWCCOG is a cross-county organization focused on providing home energy improvements and other unique needs within northwestern Colorado. It is hiring mission-driven people to join its team and play a vital role in the improvement of lives for people in northwestern Colorado.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
937K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

 https://www.swiftcom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy