Vail Resorts’ latest environmental mishap delays Keystone lift expansion

Time Machine: 50 years ago, Eagle County approves preliminary plans for Grouse Mountain ski area development
Vail Resorts began the process of asking to subdivide and rezone the property it recently learned it owned in East Vail, readying documents to be submitted to Vail Community Development Department Director George Ruther, the Vail Daily reported. “Vail Resorts Vice President of Community Affairs Kristin Kenney Williams said once...
In Colorado mountain towns, where affordable housing is scarce, “even living out of your car is gentrified”
Blocked from sleeping in vehicles parked within municipal boundaries, workers in profit-minded Colorado mountain towns now must seek “safe outdoor space” — in Walmart lots, forests or newly designated areas with Wi-Fi and access to bathrooms. But homeowners oppose these SOS zones in Salida and Breckenridge as...
Flowing funds: Climate bill contains $4 billion to combat drought on Colorado River
When the U.S. Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act on Sunday, Western legislators breathed a sigh of relief after feeling victorious in an effort to see funding included for the Bureau of Reclamation to combat drought in the Colorado River Basin. U.S. Senators Michael Bennet, D-Colo., Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev.,...
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties’ Vail Village Office and brokers win sales honors
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties’ Vail Village, along with individual and broker teams, demonstrated top sales performance in the Western Region and Colorado for the second quarter of 2022. The company’s Vail Village office was among the top three in the Western Region for gross commission income. In-state, Denton...
Splash down Shoshone Rapids at a discount
Few feelings compare to conquering whitewater rapids cascading over rocky boulders lining the Colorado River in Glenwood Canyon. On Aug. 13, Arvada nonprofit Epic Experience and Glenwood Springs-based Whiteriver Rafting LLC are teaming up to offer guided trips down the Colorado. Called Raftoberfest, people can pay $100 to float the Shoshone Rapids, swim and enjoy a small beer festival, live music, food and games back at the boathouse, Whitewater Rafting Owner Thomas Carter said.
Final Vail community picnic is Tuesday at Donovan Pavilion
The Town of Vail will host its remaining neighborhood picnic of the summer on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at Donovan Pavilion in West Vail. The picnic will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with free food and drink provided by the town. The picnics provide community members with an...
Letter: How to get more people to fly out of Eagle County
Enjoyed reading Scott Miller’s story regarding the grants under Small Community Air Service Development. As one who uses (or prefers) Eagle, it would be nice to see this grant build confidence with airlines to provide year-round service. Buying the attention of airlines for smaller communities is not new. Wichita, for example, tried for years to get Southwest to provide service using these type of grants.
In Minturn, some deregulation of short-term rentals on the 100 block
To use the parlance of our times, the 100 block just hits different. That’s about all the explanation business owners will receive in inquiring why short-term rentals on one area of Main Street, but not another, will be allowed with no prior history of ownership in Minturn. If you...
Carnes: (Wet) dog days of anti-winter
This summer, so far, has been making me think about the mid-80s. Not temperature mind you, but years, especially 1986, when “Top Gun” and Kate Bush ruled their respective charts and the U.S. was in a proxy war of sorts with Russia, fighting on someone else’s land.
Eagle County wins federal grant to build air service
In the world of airports and airport construction, a $1 million grant doesn’t go very far. This grant is different. The U.S. Department of Transportation on Aug. 3 announced that the Eagle County Regional Airport has been awarded a $1 million grant under the Small Community Air Service Development Program. Eagle County is one of 25 smaller communities sharing $16.9 million in grant funding.
Avon partners with Walking Mountains’ Energy Smart Colorado program
The town of Avon has partnered with Walking Mountains Science Center to offer a variety of incentives to offset the cost of energy efficiency and electrification improvements for Avon businesses and residents. Through the partnership, Avon residents are eligible for a $50 on-site home energy assessment, which may be repaid...
Slifer Smith and Frampton announces new cornerstone partnership with Vail Valley Foundation
Slifer Smith and Frampton has announced a cornerstone partnership with the Vail Valley Foundation as its Exclusive Real Estate Brokerage Partner. As the Exclusive Real Estate Brokerage Partner, Slifer Smith and Frampton will be the only real estate company to receive brand exposure at high-profile Vail Valley Foundation venues and events like the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheatre Summer Concert Series, Vilar Performing Arts Center, the Alpine Bank Showdown Town free summer concert series, and the Xfinity Birds of Prey World Cup Audi FIS World Cup.
Salomone: Variety is the spice of life
Fly anglers in the Vail area revel in the variety of trout we have in the immediate vicinity. From small water streams to high-Alpine brooks and broad banked rivers, the amount of moving water anglers can choose from guides the type of fish encountered. Rainbow, brown, brook and cutthroat trout are caught regularly if you choose the right water.
How will Vail use funds from its new housing sales tax?
With money from a new housing sales tax rolling in, Vail officials are talking about just what to do with that money. The Vail Town Council and members of the Vail Local Housing Authority recently spent an hour talking about options and, perhaps, the future direction of the town’s housing efforts.
Eagle Mine tour tickets available for August event
The winding and scenic drive between the towns of Red Cliff and Minturn is well known for its offering of classic Colorado landscapes. It provides unmatched views of Notch Mountain, access to and from some of this area’s most-beloved small towns and a peek at the mining infrastructure that played such an important role in Eagle County’s history.
Romer: Fostering a culture of innovation
Successful companies throughout history strive for continuous improvement. Improvement of systems, improvement in operations, improvement in employee retention and attraction, and improvement in products and services. Successful communities also must foster a culture of innovation. This can be done by encouraging new ideas throughout the community — from elected officials...
Letter: Eagle County should hold public process on playground upgrade
Eagle County is moving forward on a plan to scrap the Freedom Park playground and replace the entire area with new equipment and surfacing. The current playground is in a bit of disrepair, and no one would argue that it is probably nearing the end of its life. The community has only seen a quick glimpse of what is planned in a recent Vail Daily article.
Help make Eagle County more energy efficient as an Energy Program employee
Eagle County is partnering with the Northwest Colorado Council of Governments on an Energy Program that will provide energy efficiency services for Eagle County residents. NWCCOG is a cross-county organization focused on providing home energy improvements and other unique needs within northwestern Colorado. It is hiring mission-driven people to join its team and play a vital role in the improvement of lives for people in northwestern Colorado.
CPW: Morning fishing can resume on Eagle River above fairgrounds
The all-day fishing closures besetting Eagle County over the past two weeks were reduced to afternoon closures Wednesday as local water temperatures have begun to cool off slightly. The Eagle River closure was revised from a full-day, voluntary fishing closure to an after noon voluntary fishing closure from the Highway...
