Vail Resorts’ latest environmental mishap delays Keystone lift expansion

Enjoyed reading Scott Miller’s story regarding the grants under Small Community Air Service Development. As one who uses (or prefers) Eagle, it would be nice to see this grant build confidence with airlines to provide year-round service. Buying the attention of airlines for smaller communities is not new. Wichita, for example, tried for years to get Southwest to provide service using these type of grants.

EAGLE COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO