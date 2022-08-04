Superintendent Reykdal releases plan for work experience in school to contribute to graduation

Read on www.clarkcountytoday.com
Opinion: Washington state auditor identifies 62 federal audit findings against Washington agencies
Jason Mercier of the Washington Policy Center points out that many of the violations were with accounting and use of federal COVID relief funds. The state auditor today released Washington’s “Financial Statements and Federal Single Audit Report” covering agency compliance with federal rules in 2021. The state auditor identified 62 violations, several dealing with accounting and use of federal COVID relief funds. According to the report:
WDFW launches 10-year strategy for managing recreation on WDFW-managed lands
OLYMPIA – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW or Department) today announced the publication of its 10-year strategy for managing outdoor recreation on over 1 million acres of WDFW-managed lands. The document will guide the Department’s efforts to respond to increasing demand for access, make public lands more welcoming to diverse visitors, and protect critical resources.
