Putnam County, WV

When does a mess in someone else’s yard become your business?

By Rachel Pellegrino
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f09Hd_0h5KzNtG00

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Facebook post from Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton has awakened controversy over how abandoned vehicles can be dealt with if they’re not on your property.

“We don’t have to have junk cars sitting in our driveways. We don’t have to do that,” Eggleton said. “We’re a beautiful place. Let’s clean it up.”

In his Facebook post, Eggleton said he won’t stand for it any longer. When abandoned vehicles become a safety and health hazard, Eggleton said something needs to be done.

“I don’t want to bother people. That’s the last thing I want to do, but as the sheriff, I’m not going to sit back and do nothing,” he said.

Critics are responding saying he doesn’t have the right to seize their property, but he says the law is on his side.

“When I ran for election, I said I would clean up Putnam County. That doesn’t just mean drugs and that doesn’t just mean that side of it. The violation of the law is the violation of the law,” Eggleton said.

The law says that any enforcement agency which has knowledge of or discovers abandoned property may take possession of either private or public property provided that a thirty-day notice is given to the property owner or owner of the vehicle.

“I send them a letter and then after the letter, we can take action,” Eggleton said. “Have we at this point? Not at all.”

Since the Facebook post, he’s gotten several complaints from neighbors about certain properties to look into and one of those properties is in Scott Depot.

“This particular photo right here has 54 vehicles,” Scott Depot resident said. “It’s not fair to the property owners that lives in this subdivision.”

This person didn’t want to be identified but says the spot in Scott Depot has been a sore subject for some time, and the property owner has been written up three times by the department of environmental protection but nothing happened, until now.

“We have a new sheriff, thank god, in Putnam County,” a Scott Depot resident said. “And I believe he’s actually going to take it to heart and do something.”

Doing something to improve the scenery, but also protect the rights of property owners.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 8

Bo daddy
3d ago

When you have children and snakes and rats become a problem. When their weeds grow out into the road. When they choke out the air from burning rubber…., over a fire.

Reply
2
William Bostic
3d ago

nobody should have the right telling you what you can and can't do on the property you pay their wages with in taxes

Reply(1)
3
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

