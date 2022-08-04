Pediatricians urge vaccinations ahead of school returning

Read on www.komu.com
The Graceland Mansion in Mexico, Missouri is also known as the Ross House or Clark House and is over 160 years oldCJ CoombsMexico, MO
The Ravenswood estate near Bunceton, Missouri has six generations of a lot of history and mild rumors of hauntingsCJ CoombsBunceton, MO
The 94-year-old building housing the voco™ Tiger Hotel in Columbia, Missouri has seen its share of historyCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
KOMU
Boone County receives free back-to-school resources at annual health fair
COLUMBIA- Today the Voluntary Action Center (VAC) hosted Boone County students and their families at its back-to-school health fair. The fair ran from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Derby Ridge Elementary. Boone County students entering kindergarten through 12th grade received a backpack full of school supplies including: notebooks, folders,...
KOMU
How mid-Missourians could be affected as monkeypox is declared public health emergency
COLE COUNTY - The Biden administration declared monkeypox a public health emergency Thursday. Monkeypox cases are on the rise across the United States. As of Aug. 3, the CDC reports that Missouri currently has 12 Monkeypox cases in the state. The Biden administration's announcement came during a briefing with the...
KOMU
City of Refuge helps refugees in Columbia get ready for the school year
COLUMBIA - City of Refuge spent the week getting new pencils, notebooks, backpacks, clothes, and other school supplies to young students. The non-profit's school liaison, Candace Hulsizer, said they've given away supplies to over 300 kids in two days. "We've had about 300 students who have gone through already, and...
Rock the Community’s Back-to-School event ended two hours early
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Rock the Community held its annual back-to-school event on Saturday to supply members of the Columbia community with free school supplies and clothing. Vendors from across the city set up tents or donated supplies to the event. The supply drive was scheduled from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., but due to the The post Rock the Community’s Back-to-School event ended two hours early appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
FRIDAY UPDATES: Boone County moves back into high COVID-19 transmission
Check back for updates related to the COVID-19 pandemic in Mid-Missouri. The post FRIDAY UPDATES: Boone County moves back into high COVID-19 transmission appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
VAC expected to provide 800 free backpacks at Saturday fair in Columbia
Boone County parents and students who are struggling to come up with money for school supplies or health screenings are encouraged to attend tomorrow’s (Saturday) free back-to-school health fair at Columbia’s Derby Ridge elementary. Tomorrow’s event is from 9 am to 1 pm at the school near Smiley...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Aug. 6
The Voluntary Action Center is inviting Boone County students and their families to a health and supply fair. The fair is on Sat., Aug. 6 and will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Derby Ridge Elementary. Students in attendance can receive a backpack full of supplies, and will...
KMOV
News 4 Investigates: How Missouri’s backlog is causing more heartache for a woman who just lost her husband
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Losing a spouse too soon can be one of the hardest heartbreaks to bare, but one local woman said the state of Missouri has been making it all so much worse because of a months-long delay in getting her husband’s death certificate. Now, staffing shortages are creating another big backlog and this one is causing serious stress for a woman who has already been through so much.
KSDK
Man from Centralia, Missouri, charged with bringing gun to Jan. 6 riot
WASHINGTON — Federal authorities have charged a central Missouri man accused of taking a weapon with him to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Jerod Thomas Bargar, 36, of Centralia, was arrested Wednesday in Osage Beach, Missouri, the U.S. Justice Department said. He was charged with entering a restricted building or grounds with a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm on Capitol grounds or buildings, along with related misdemeanors.
Educators give suggestions to fix Missouri teacher shortage
Educators from across Missouri told members of the State Board of Education's Blue Ribbon Commission the reason why teachers are leaving the field is due to a lack of support and pay.
Columbia and Jefferson City opt out of back-to-school tax holiday for the last time
Columbia and Jefferson City are among the Missouri cities opting out of the back-to-school tax holiday again this year. The post Columbia and Jefferson City opt out of back-to-school tax holiday for the last time appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Columbia Water & Light tweet
Over one thousand without power in southwest Columbia Friday. Columbia Water & Light is working to rectify the problem as several Columbia residents are without power.
KOMU
Columbia School Board to consider limiting public comment to 30 minutes
The Columbia School Board will review a policy at its meeting Monday that would cap public comment at 30 minutes. The proposed policy will only allot a half-hour for public comments during regularly scheduled board meetings, according to the meeting agenda. The board does not currently have a policy limiting the length of public comments.
KOMU
Show Me The Heat campaign dives into climate change
COLUMBIA - On Saturday, volunteers drove in pairs around Columbia to predetermined routes with a specialized sensor to collect heat indices and location data. The city of Columbia says that every summer the city experiences about 10 days where the heat index exceeds 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Drivers were given predetermined...
kbia.org
For one Missouri drag queen, moving to Columbia helped her expand the definition of family
It’s rare that a week goes by without a drag show – or two – in Columbia. It keeps the mid-Missouri drag queens and kings busy, but their support systems help them keep up with the pace. Like most Midwestern drag queens, they have drag families, which...
Pettis County Kids Can Get School Supplies Monday & Tuesday
School children from Kindergarten through grade 12 who need school supplies can get them for free in Sedalia Monday and Tuesday next week from C.A.C.T.U.S., Community and Children Teaming Up 4 Success. C.A.C.T.U.S. is a nonprofit organization located here in Sedalia which acquires and distributes school supplies who need them...
Columbia Board of Education proposes new policy for public comment at meetings
Columbia School Board proposed a policy that would limit the number of times and length of public comment allowed from an individual at meetings. The post Columbia Board of Education proposes new policy for public comment at meetings appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
A look at state, federal gun laws after mid-Missouri man charged in Washington, D.C.
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Authorities arrested a Centralia man Wednesday for his suspected role in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. Prosecutors charged Jerod Bargar for bringing a gun into the District of Columbia with out a permit and on restricted grounds at the U.S Capitol. Bargar claimed he did not know that it was illegal to The post A look at state, federal gun laws after mid-Missouri man charged in Washington, D.C. appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
The Best Vineyard in Missouri is right in the middle of the State
You have probably never heard of the tiny Missouri town called Smithton, but it is home to an award-winning winery that can boast the claim of being the Best Vineyard in Missouri in 2022, so what makes it so unique?. According to Missouri's Best Awards, the winner for the best...
SFCC Closing Notices for August 11, 17
All State Fair Community College campuses will close at noon on Thursday, Aug. 11, for opening day of the Missouri State Fair and will reopen at 8 a.m. Aug. 12. On Wednesday, Aug. 17, all campuses will be closed from 8-11 a.m. for an all-college meeting. Offices will open at 11 a.m. These two closings affect campuses in Boonville, Clinton, Eldon, Lake of the Ozarks, Sedalia, and at Whiteman Air Force Base.
