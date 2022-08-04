ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrest made after man found dead in East Side parking lot

By Mark Feuerborn, David Rees
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A suspect has been arrested after a man was found dead in the parking lot of an East Side convenience store last month.

Columbus police said Richard L. Schoonover, 49, has been arrested in connection with a July 25 incident that left 52-year-old Robert J. Lester dead. Schoonover was found by officers around Alkire Road and Demorest Roud and was taken into custody without incident.

A Friday morning check of Franklin County Municipal Court records showed that Schoonover had been arrested on a murder charge and that he is being held without bond. The court set his arraignment for 9 a.m. the same day.

Infant hit in drive-by shooting connected to other shootings, police say

At about 11:30 p.m. on July 25, officers said they found Lester suffering from a gunshot wound to his head at the parking lot of Livingston Market in the Driving Park neighborhood. Investigators determined the shooting occurred in the 1900 block of West Broad Street after talking to a second victim, 34, who reportedly drove Lester away from the shooting but was not injured.

Investigators believe Lester may have purchased a bag of marijuana in the area of 86 South Richardson Ave. using a fake $100 bill. He was shot in the Hilltop and driven to the East Side where he died from his injuries.

Sparking ‘hazardous’ power line leaves Columbus resident frustrated with AEP Ohio

Police continue to investigate the shooting and asked anyone with information to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

