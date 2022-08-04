ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, CT

Coast Guard Academy celebrates 232nd birthday

By Olivia Casey
 4 days ago

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Coast Guard Academy celebrated its 232nd birthday on Thursday, recognizing members across the state.

The birthday celebration took place at the Hamilton Hall. New London Mayor Michael Passero, State Representative Anthony Nolan, Governor Ned Lamont, and Rear Admiral Bill Kelly cane together to recognize the 2,500 active-duty, reserve, civilian and auxiliary members, and their families living in Connecticut.

The CGA was founded on August 4, 1970 after it was authorized to construct 10 vessels to enforce tariff and trade laws, prevent smuggling, and protect the collection of federal revenue. It is one of the nation’s six armed forces and the longest continuing sea-going service.

