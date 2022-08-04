ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Palm Beach, FL

Woman wanted for stealing computer equipment, groceries from Costco in South Florida

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q1DMF_0h5KxwGv00
Costco theft: Police are looking for a woman they say stole more than $3,000 worth of computer equipment and groceries from a Costco store. (Bob D'Angelo/Cox Media Group)

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Authorities in South Florida are looking for a woman they say stole computer equipment and groceries from a Costco store in Royal Palm Beach.

According to a news release from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, the woman entered the big-box retail store on June 25 and left without paying for more than $3,000 in merchandise at about 3 p.m. EDT.

The sheriff’s office posted images of the woman, who was wearing a black facemask and was pushing a shopping cart through the store, filling it with computer equipment and groceries, WPEC-TV reported.

Does this woman look familiar?” the sheriff’s office tweeted.

Royal Palm Beach is located halfway between West Palm Beach and Lake Okeechobee.

The sheriff’s office asked anyone who can identify the woman to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Flies on chocolate doughnut, rodent droppings: 2 Dunkin’ locations, 3 other South Florida restaurants shut last week

State inspectors ordered the temporary shutdown of five South Florida restaurants shut last week over issues including flies landing on a chocolate doughnut and a corn muffin, roaches crawling on a package of raw chicken, and ants marching on a wall behind sugar packets. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the ...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Over 800 traffic stops, 450 citations written as a result of Operation 'Hot Wheels'

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office announced the results of nine Operation "Hot Wheels" events it conducted in the county. Operation "Hot Wheels" aimed to hold accountable car clubs that would meet and break numerous traffic laws, including racing and reckless driving, per the sheriff's office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
City
Royal Palm Beach, FL
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Royal Palm Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
BOCANEWSNOW

POLICE: Delray Beach Woman Flees Crash After Using Marijuana

Mallory Fleming Allegedly Urinates On Self, Gives Witnesses The Finger, Then Makes Race Statement To African American Officer… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Delray Beach resident Mallory Fleming is facing five charges Saturday morning following a hit and run crash in Delray Beach on […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Woman Wanted#Wpec Tv#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Costco
BOCANEWSNOW

POLICE: Woman Snorted In Bathroom At PF Chang’s Boca Raton Before Driving Kids

Diana Gottlieb Arrested On Warrant From 2021 Incident. Fentanyl Possession, Child Neglect… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Boca Raton woman arrested earlier this week on a charge of child neglect allegedly snorted Fentanyl in the bathroom of P.F. Chang’s in Boca Raton, then […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Woman found unconscious in middle of intersection in Boca with juveniles in car

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman found unconscious at the wheel of car in the middle of an intersection in Boca Raton six months ago is now facing child neglect charges. Police believe 49-year-old Diana Gottlieb suffered from an overdose while in her orange Volkswagen on February 9. According to the report, police found her car facing westbound in the eastbound lanes of Glades Road at the Jog Road intersection. Police put the car in park and removed the juveniles from the vehicle.
BOCA RATON, FL
margatetalk.com

Police Seek Clues in Murder of Beloved Margate Chef

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the killer who gunned down a beloved Margate chef last year. Justin Liddell, 33, described by friends and family as the ultimate “protector,” was fatally shot while taking out the trash outside his workplace, Bella Roma restaurant, 4301 Coconut Creek Pkwy. in Coconut Creek, on Nov. 13, according to Coconut Creek Police.
MARGATE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

ATTEMPTED MURDER CHARGE FILED AGAINST BOCA RATON MAN

Stabbing Caught On Camera…Violent 24 Hours In Boca Raton… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton is facing an attempted murder charge after police say he stabbed another man by Mizner Park It was all caught on camera. Christopher Harris is officially charged […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

CRITICAL CRASH CLOSES GLADES ROAD IN BOCA RATON

UPDATE: HIT AND RUN. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 10:54 a.m. — Boca PD just issued this statement: On Wednesday, August 3, 2022 just before 6:30 a.m., Boca Raton Police responded to a fatal hit-and-run crash along the 2300 block of W Glades Road. A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the westbound […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

Video: Dania Beach employee charged after seen hitting, racially abusing family

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A Dania Beach employee has been fired and is facing charges after a violent confrontation with beachgoers near the Dania Beach pier is caught on camera. A family had arrived for a day at the beach, and were in line to pay for parking, when they said a beach ranger gave them a citation. The family said they asked the ranger to void the ticket. She refused so they took a picture of her name with a cell phone camera and the situation escalated.
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
5K+
Followers
22K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy