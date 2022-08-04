14-year-old arrested for Sheboygan auto thefts, police looking for 2 more suspects

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Sentencing has been delayed for a man convicted in a 2020 crash on Lombardi Avenue that killed three people. Abdi Ahmed was scheduled to be sentenced Monday on three counts of second degree reckless homicide. During the hearing, the defense asked for a delay to complete an independent pre-sentence report. The defense says the report could take 30-to-45 days to complete.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO