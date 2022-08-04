14-year-old arrested for Sheboygan auto thefts, police looking for 2 more suspects

Read on www.wbay.com
WBAY Green Bay
Two hurt in Fond du Lac motorcycle crash
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people face serious injuries after their motorcycles crashed into one another Saturday on Highway 41. Sergeant Edwards says investigation determined a group of motorcycles was traveling northbound on the highway when two crashed just before 2 p.m. The motorcycles were near Military Road.
WBAY Green Bay
Sentencing delayed in high-speed crash that killed three people
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Sentencing has been delayed for a man convicted in a 2020 crash on Lombardi Avenue that killed three people. Abdi Ahmed was scheduled to be sentenced Monday on three counts of second degree reckless homicide. During the hearing, the defense asked for a delay to complete an independent pre-sentence report. The defense says the report could take 30-to-45 days to complete.
WBAY Green Bay
Dumpster fire damages two Fond du Lac buildings
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A dumpster fire damaged two homes in Fond du Lac Sunday night. Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue says their crew responded to 143 Ellis Street at 6:37 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find a large fire spreading from a dumpster containing “household contents”, according to Assistant Chief of Training & Safety James Knowles.
WBAY Green Bay
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: FBI sees increase in sextortion targeting teen boys
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The FBI has reported an increase in sextortion scams targeting teens--especially boys 14 to 17. In a Consumer First Alert, Tammy Elliott reports about sextortion and why parents may not be aware it is happening to their child. A sextortion scam can start with online...
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Locusts sniff out cancer
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Locusts can “smell” the difference between cancer cells and healthy cells, and different cancer cell lines, according to a study from Michigan State University. Brad Spakowitz broke down the research in 3 Brilliant Minutes. Watch the clip above.
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Documentary film tells of the power of the Fox River
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new documentary about the Fox River premieres in August. “Power of the River” tells the story of the Fox and the people who made a name on it. The movie captures the stories of the Menominee Tribe, the titans of the papery industry and modern day use of the river.
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Artists showcase talent at Appleton's Mile of Music
The first batch moves in this evening and continues into Sunday morning. Mile of Music is back in full capacity for the first time since 2019!. "When you play for the Green Bay Packers a lot of doors open up... when you win a Super Bowl... ALL doors open up..."
