6 killed, 8 hurt when speeding driver runs red light in Windsor Hills

By Sandra Mitchell, John Fenoglio, additional reporting by Nidia Becerra, Cindy Von Quednow
 4 days ago

At least six people were killed and eight were injured in a fiery multi-vehicle crash at a gas station on South La Brea and Slauson avenues Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The crash was reported about 1:40 p.m., when a dark-colored Mercedes sped through a red light — without braking — and struck two vehicles in the Windsor Hills intersection, video obtained by KTLA showed. The vehicles then careened into a gas station in a ball of fire.

Six people were declared dead at the scene, including a body that was found in a burned car, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Also among the fatalities: a pregnant woman and an infant, authorities said.

Witness Veronica Esquival said she covered her head for protection as debris was flying wildly.

“All of the sudden, a baby literally flew from the middle of the intersection to the middle of the gas station and landed right on the floor in front of me,” Esquival said. “One of the workers came and saw me with the baby and took the baby out of my hands … Somebody tried to resuscitate the baby but the baby was gone.”

A number of cars were damaged and destroyed, authorities said.

“We have a total of at least six to seven vehicles involved, at minimum, at this time. Three became engulfed in flames,” said CHP spokesman Franco Pepsi.

The cause of the crash was under investigation by the CHP, but Pepsi confirmed that the driver is a 40-year-old woman who suffered major injuries while driving “a two-door Mercedes traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on La Brea.”

“Just unknown reasons for the high speed at this time … Everyone needs to drive with more due regard because a lot of collisions happen and this just happens to be at the top of the list of how bad they can get,” Pepsi said.

