Eastbound Beltline lanes reopen near Monona after crash

One injured in crash on East Washington Ave., lanes back open
MADISON, Wis. — One person was injured following a crash on East Washington Avenue at First Street Monday. Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said two vehicles were involved in the crash, which occurred just after 1:20 p.m. Paramedics and Madison police personnel were sent to the scene. The right two southbound lanes of East Washington Avenue were blocked...
All lanes open after crash on US 151 in Verona
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported that the crash was cleared and all lanes were back open just after 7 p.m. Sunday. Dane County dispatch confirmed a crash on US 151 in Verona Sunday night. Around 5:40 p.m., Dane County dispatch received a report of a...
Confirmed injuries in crash on E. Washington and First St.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department confirmed that a two-car crash that occurred Monday afternoon between E. Washington and First Street resulted in injuries, though they weren’t able to state how severe. The crash occurred around 1:45 p.m., with both Madison Police and Madison Fire being dispatched...
MPD: Delivery vehicle stolen on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department said a delivery vehicle was stolen on Madison’s east side Monday morning. A driver left a delivery vehicle running while making a delivery at an apartment building in the 1000 block of E. Washington Ave. when it was stolen, MPD’s report stated.
Dane County home worth $450,000 likely a total loss after fire
TOWN OF SPRINGDALE, Wis. (WMTV) - A home in Dane County worth $450,000 will likely become a total loss after a fire claimed the residence Monday evening. Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with officers from the Mount Horeb Police Department, were called to the scene in the 2000 block of Town Hall Rd. in the Town of Springdale, along with multiple Fire and EMS units.
Black Earth driver killed after crashing into rock wall near Lone Rock
LONE ROCK, Wis. — A Black Earth driver was killed Saturday after crashing into a rock wall outside Lone Rock. Iowa County Sheriff’s officials said he was driving south on State Highway 130 when he failed to stop at the intersection with State Highway 133 and collided with the wall. Emergency crews were called to the scene just after...
Madison police investigating Friday shooting that injured man
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Friday. Officers were called to the 5800 block of Balsam Road at around 12:45 p.m. Multiple shell casings and two weapons were found at the scene, but no victims. About half an hour later, a...
Pedestrian killed in early Saturday morning Beltline crash | Crime
A pedestrian was killed when a vehicle hit him on the Beltline early Saturday morning, Madison Police said. Police responded to a single vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of Highway 12 near Agriculture Drive at about 5:10 am. The pedestrian who was hit died at the scene, police said....
One dead after Beltline crash early Saturday morning
MADISON, WI– A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle on the Beltline Saturday morning. It was a single-vehicle crash, according to Madison Police, and happened around 5 a.m. near Agriculture Drive causing lanes to close headed westbound. The man was pronounced dead on the scene and...
Rain in Stephenson County closes roads, floods homes
(WTVO) — A number of roads in Stephenson County were closed on Monday due to flooding in the area. Find a list of all the road closures below, according to the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office. Business 20 West from Lily Creek Rd to Harlem Center Rd Lily Creek Rd from Business 20 West to Harlem […]
People stranded on the Wisconsin River
SPRING GREEN, Wis. (WMTV) - People are stranded on the Wisconsin River, according to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department. The Sauk County Sherriff’s Office reached out to Iowa County with a request for mutual aid for a possible water rescue. A group of people reported being on an...
Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating series of burglaries, urges caution
JUNEAU, Wis. — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a series of burglaries. Officials said multiple unoccupied homes in the northwest part of the county were broken into. Residents are asked to stay vigilant by locking their doors. Anyone who sees something suspicious should contact the Sheriff’s...
Tactical situation at Beaver Dam hotel began when man left gun in room, police say
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — An hours-long tactical situation in Beaver Dam Monday began when a guest left a gun in a hotel room, the city’s police department said. In a news release Monday night, the Beaver Dam Police Department said staff members at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites on Seippel Boulevard called them around 11:25 a.m. after finding a...
Rockford Scanner™: Sources Are Reporting A Fire At A Local Church & An Auto Accident Near The Rockford Airport
RS sources are also reporting an automobile accident. This happened this morning in the northbound lanes of Kishwaukee, near the Amazon Distribution Center at the Rockford Airport. Traffic is being diverted, so expect delays. Unknown on the severity of the injuries. Several reports of flash flooding. If you have to...
Court quashes bench warrant for teen accused in disruptive Beltline crash
MADISON, Wis. — Court officials have quashed a bench warrant for a teen accused of crashing a stolen car on the Beltline during rush hour earlier this year. The warrant was first issued for 19-year-old Avion Howard after he failed to appear for a court hearing in July, according to online court records. Howard is charged with driving a vehicle without consent and resisting an officer.
Beaver Dam tactical situation resolved
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says a tactical situation on Seippel Boulevard has been resolved Monday afternoon. According to a post on its Facebook page, the agency had asked peopel to avoid the area near Seippel Blvd., Industrial Dr. and Mary Ann Rd, near the Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Beaver Dam.
Man missing in rural Lafayette County since Monday found, hospitalized
CUBA CITY, Wis. — Emergency crews in Lafayette County located a man who had been missing since Monday. Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the 9600 block of County H Thursday for a report of an unattended vehicle. An investigation led officials to begin looking for a 49-year-old man who had not been seen or heard from since Monday evening. ...
Missing Argyle man found by group of volunteers
ARGYLE, Wis. — A group of volunteers found an Argyle man who went missing Saturday afternoon. Green County Sheriff’s officials said John Svendsen, 70, stopped his truck in the middle of West Point Road and left on foot. Svendsen’s family believed that he may have been in a nearby wooded area. A statewide Silver Alert was issued for him. Sheriff’s...
Missing Fitchburg woman with special needs found safe
A lack of volunteers to changing rules; clerks in rural Wisconsin share election challenges. Challenges ranging from fewer volunteers to rule changes will meet clerks in rural Wisconsin along the way to the primary election. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Beginning Sunday, over 100 comedians will take the stage at...
Man sets himself on fire Friday morning in Waukesha
WAUKESHA — Police responded to the parking lot of a carwash on the corner of East Main Street and North Hartwell Avenue at about 9:39 a.m. this morning after an approximately 51-year-old man reportedly set himself on fire. According to Waukesha Police Capt. Dan Baumann, the department received numerous...
