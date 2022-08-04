ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Vince Biegel (torn Achilles) to miss season

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u17yf_0h5Kx51100

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Vince Biegel sustained a torn Achilles tendon during Thursday’s practice and was carted off the field.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters that this is the third time Biegel has had a season-ending injury. It also is the second torn Achilles of his career.

Harbaugh said the 29-year-old Biegel was enjoying a strong training camp.

“Vince was fighting to make the team,” Harbaugh said. “He would have had a great chance to make it, because he’s just a solid, tough, talented guy who does everything exactly right as hard as he can.”

Biegel has 81 tackles, 2.5 sacks and one interception in 43 games (10 starts) over four NFL seasons. All of his starts came for the Miami Dolphins in 2019, when he had a career-high 59 tackles in 15 games.

Biegel was a fourth-round pick by the Green Bay Packers in 2017 after he played for Wisconsin. He played one season with the Packers and one season with the New Orleans Saints (2018) before being traded to the Miami Dolphins for linebacker Kiko Alonso shortly before the start of the 2019 season.

Biegel sustained his first torn Achilles injury during the 2020 preseason. He played in five games for Miami last season.

Biegel signed with the Ravens in May.

Also, center Tyler Linderbaum limped off the field with a lower left-leg injury and an X-ray ruled out a serious injury. Harbaugh said another test is forthcoming on the team’s first-round draft pick from Iowa.

“They’ll do an MRI on it to make sure, but all indications are it’s nothing serious at all,” Harbaugh said.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Is Predicting A Surprise NFL Coach Retirement

Colin Cowherd is predicting a surprise NFL head coach retirement ahead of the 2022 regular season. The Fox Sports 1 host unveiled his bold predictions for the upcoming NFL season earlier this week. Among them: Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will retire following the season. Belichick, 70, doesn't appear to...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Washington State
Baltimore, MD
Football
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Local
Maryland Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vikings#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#The Green Bay Packers
Popculture

Kansas City Chiefs Cut Former First-Round Pick After Two Seasons With Team

An NFL player who was drafted in the first round back in 2019 is looking to play for a new team. According to ESPN, the Kansas City Chiefs cut cornerback Deandre Baker after being with the team for two seasons. In his two years with the Chiefs, Baker played in 10 games with two starts and recorded 21 tackles, one sack and two passes defended.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

69K+
Followers
54K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy