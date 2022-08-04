Read on 247sports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
247Sports
LSU football QB battle 2022: Brian Kelly reveals where Tigers' competition stands entering fall camp
LSU football practice is back. The Tigers kicked off fall camp this week with a quarterback battle lingering. Sixth-year senior Myles Brennan, Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels and redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier remain in competition with less than a month to go before the 2022 season kicks off Sept. 4 against Florida State. First-year head coach Brian Kelly explained, via Geaux247.
VIP Tidbits: Decision day for Shelton Sampson Jr.
It is decision day for the No. 3 overall player in Louisiana’s 2023 class as five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. is set to announce his decision a little after 3 p.m. CT, only minutes away from the LSU campus.
247Sports
43K+
Followers
357K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0