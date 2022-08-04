ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU football QB battle 2022: Brian Kelly reveals where Tigers' competition stands entering fall camp

LSU football practice is back. The Tigers kicked off fall camp this week with a quarterback battle lingering. Sixth-year senior Myles Brennan, Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels and redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier remain in competition with less than a month to go before the 2022 season kicks off Sept. 4 against Florida State. First-year head coach Brian Kelly explained, via Geaux247.
