Family of 27-year-old killed in Davidson County crash speaks out

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – The family of a 27-year-old woman who was killed in a crash shared details about their loss and final farewells.

Summer Mize died when a wrong-way driver crashed into her on U.S. 52, Interstate-285 in Davidson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

“It’s hard believing someone is gone without seeing it with your own two eyes,” said Courtenay Padgett, Mize’s sister.

Mize recently celebrated her 27th birthday in June. She was married and wanted to be a mother.

The family spent Thursday planning Mize’s celebration of life in Winston-Salem.

Memorial for Summer Mize

“I keep saying…’I can’t believe I’m here,'” Padgett said. “I can’t believe I’m doing this.”

The pain is fresh for Padgett. She’s sad her sister is gone and not able to live out her life.

“The fact that she’s going to miss so much,” Padgett said. “She was such a big part of not only my life but my kid’s life.”

Mize adored her sister’s three boys, and they loved her, too.

Mize was headed home on I-285 after visiting friends in Charlotte on July 30. NCSHP told FOX8 that 62-year-old Bravette Lemon’s Ford Ranger hit Mize’s Acura head-on around 3:45 a.m. near mile marker 97.

Both vehicles burst into flames. It is unclear why Lemon was driving the wrong way. He also died.

“She was just here,” she said. “Her car was brand new…to see that car in the condition that it’s in is heartbreaking.”

The vehicle is burnt from front to back and barely recognizable.

“I’m just hoping that she didn’t suffer,” Padgett said. “He hit her square head on like there were no skid marks at the crash site, which makes me believe she didn’t know it was coming.”

While life is going to be a lot different for Padgett, she wants people to know Mize was a loving and caring soul.

“I love her, and I really hope she knew that,” she said. “My boys love her. I know she knows that.”

Padgett is working to plan a vigil. The family set up a memorial at the crash site. The memorial is a pink cross with flowers, a pearl necklace and a photo of Mize.

A GoFundMe has been set up by Mize’s sister.

