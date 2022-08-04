ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

The long list of Jaguars not playing in the Hall of Fame Game

By Mark Schofield
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bnVfX_0h5KuKdO00

Football is back.

Kind of.

When the Las Vegas Raiders take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2022 installment of the Hall of Fame Game from Canton, Ohio, there will be a number of Jacksonville fans in attendance, having arrived in town for Tony Boselli’s enshrinement in the Hall of Fame this weekend.

Those fans will have to wait another week or so to see some of their favorite current Jaguars in live game action.

Here is the long list of Jaguars not playing in the Hall of Fame Game tonight:

Get excited for the Jake Luton show.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Urban Meyer returning to old stomping grounds for 2022 season

After a disastrous tenure in the NFL, Urban Meyer returns to the college scene, back to Fox Sports as a college football analyst. It looks like Urban Meyer needs the Capital One Rewards Credit Card. He’s racked up many miles through traveling. Now he’s back home with Fox Sports. The former coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars is returning to the network as a college football analyst, the same role he had before he departed for Jacksonville.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Peyton Manning News

During this Thursday's edition of The Pat McAfee Show, it was announced that a special telecast is in the work for this college football season. McAfee and the rest of his crew will work alongside Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions to broadcast six games this fall. "We have officially agreed alongside...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Ohio State
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Football
City
Jacksonville, FL
ClutchPoints

Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap

The NFL has a bunch of speedsters that have graced the gridiron during it’s long time. In the last few years, we’ve seen some incredibly fast receivers. Guys like Tyreek Hill and DK Metcalf are widely-renowned for their speed on the field. There have also been other track stars during the NFL combine, such as […] The post Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
BlueDevilCountry

Another five-star Duke commit announces transfer

Montverde Academy (Fla.) has recently been kind to the Duke basketball recruiters, producing former one-and-done star RJ Barrett and projected one-and-done freshman Dariq Whitehead. RELATED: Projected stat leaders for 2022-23 Blue Devils Now, five-star 2023 Duke pledge Sean Stewart is heading to ...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schefter
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson will play in one of the most important games of September

The 2021 season was not up to the Clemson football standard as the team missed the college football playoff for the first time since the playoff began back in 2014. Despite their struggles, the Tigers found a way to come together and produce yet another double-digit win season under head coach Dabo Swinney. As Clemson may have been weaker last season, the rest of the ACC thrived, with multiple programs having what many would consider “breakout” seasons. Looking at the Tigers heading into the 2022 season, the team looks as if it could take the leap back to the playoffs and possibly...
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Hall Of Fame#American Football#The Hall Of Fame Game#The Las Vegas Raiders
College Football HQ

Former Alabama football star Rolando McClain arrested again

Former Alabama football star Rolando McClain was arrested over the weekend, the Moulton (Ala.) Police Department said. McClain was cited with drugs and weapons charges, having marijuana and a gun in the car. At first, police stopped McClain for speeding, but after officers smelled marijuana coming ...
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Big Ten stadiums ranked by capacity entering 2022

Big Ten stadiums are gearing up for another strong season of college football. Along the way, many memories will be made while fans try to set an intense home environment for opposing teams. Heading into the season provides an interesting time to look at the capacity for each venue. In...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Dan Patrick Thinks SEC Will Go After 3 Major Programs

The college football world is currently in the midst of several massive conference realignment moves. According to college football analyst Dan Patrick, Clemson, Florida State and Miami could be the next programs on the move. Patrick thinks the SEC could be gunning for these three major ACC organizations if the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star Oregon target RB Dylan Edwards announces commitment

The recruitment of Dylan Edwards has been a rollercoaster ride. Earlier this summer, the 4-star running back out of Kansas announced his decision to stay home and commit to the Kansas State Wildcats. About a month later, though, Edwards announced his de-commitment a couple of days after receiving an offer from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Now, Edwards appears ready to make his decision, which we can assume will be final. Edwards announced on Saturday that he would be committing to Notre Dame and joining one of the top recruiting classes in the nation. It came down to three schools, and the Oregon...
MANHATTAN, KS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

136K+
Followers
181K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy