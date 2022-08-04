Thorns Tekkers | The key numbers to know as the Thorns duel the Courage

Read on www.timbers.com
MATCH RECAP | Smith tallies brace as Thorns FC and North Carolina Courage draw 3-3
PORTLAND, Ore. - Sophia Smith netted a brace and Portland Thorns FC drew 3-3 with the visiting North Carolina Courage Friday night at Providence Park to extend Portland's unbeaten streak to 10 matches. MATCHCENTER: Stats and Boxscore. Match Moments. 3' - CHANCE (POR) - Portland's first chance of the game...
MATCH PREVIEW: "We're Taking No Prisoners."
One of the NWSL’s best rivalries reignites Friday evening when the Portland Thorns FC host the North Carolina Courage at Providence Park (7:30pm PT, TICKETS, CBS Sports Network). Sure, games against OL Reign have the hatred baked into the I5 pavement connecting Portland and Seattle, but any matchup with...
HEAT WAVE | How to stay cool for Friday's big rivalry game
Hotter temperatures are coming to the Portland area this weekend, and proper hydration is the game plan when Thorns FC take on distant rivals North Carolina Courage (7:30pm PT, TICKETS, CBS Sports Network). Here are some updates to make sure everyone drinks plenty of water and has a good time:
Lake Oswego’s Mia Brahe-Pedersen narrowly misses podium finish in 200-meter dash at U20 worlds
Lake Oswego incoming junior Mia Brahe-Pedersen finished fourth in the women’s 200-meter dash on Friday in the World Athletics U20 Championships in Cali, Colombia. Brahe-Pedersen finished the finals with a time of 23.06 seconds. The race was won by Brianna Lyston, who recorded a 22.65 finish. American Jayla Jamison finished second in 22.77.
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Portland This Weekend: Aug 5-7, 2022
Don't let the weekend pass you by without squeezing in some plans from the following cheap and easy options we've humbly presented here, including the Obon Fest, the Washington Park Summer Festival, the Unique Markets Summer Pop-Up, and the epic conclusion of the Middle-earth Film Festival. Although. Oregon’s statewide mask...
Where to Find Fantastic Fish Tacos in Portland and Beyond
One reason Portlanders specifically love tacos is because of their versatility. They can be meat-heavy or vegan, dairy-free or layered with melty cheese, gluten-free with house-nixtamalized corn tortillas or barbecue-stuffed with lard-bolstered flour ones. The city’s fish tacos, similarly, are varied and adaptable: tacos arrive filled with shrimp or rockfish, local or flown in fresh, grilled or fried. Many local restaurants and food carts let the quality of the fish or their dutiful preparation shine through, opting for simple accompaniments — pico de gallo, cabbage slaw, avocado — while others add extra flare with fun cremas, house-made tortillas, or out-of-the-box salsas. However they’re prepared, they are often a vehicle to showcase the West Coast’s love affair with seafood. Behold: A list of places in Portland that are worth a visit during your next fish taco craving. For a wider swath of tacos, try this map.
Popular Portland Restaurant SxNW to Permanently Close
The vegan community in Portland was dealt another heavy blow on Wednesday of this week. Popular vegan restaurant South by Northwest announced its permanent closure. Portland Vegan Restaurant Announces Permanent Closure. South by Northwest (SxNW) has been a valued piece of the Portland vegan community since they opened their doors...
Portland abruptly slams door on 'Friends of Trees'
Friends of Trees began its work in Woodstock -- and grew to plant thousands of trees across Portland. But now what?Reed neighborhood and former Woodstock resident Sherry Hall acquired a love of trees and the natural environment at an early age. Her parents lived near S.E. 119th and Division Street where then there were open spaces, cherry trees, and vacant lots. "I loved climbing trees, picking cherries and sitting in the lots, hunting for 4 leaf clovers." She also went camping frequently with her family. Her parents later moved to a 20-acre farm in Oregon City,...
5 great pizza places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and love to go out for a pizza from time to time, then this article is for your because I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for serving delicious pizza. No matter what kind of toppings you prefer on your pizza, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these place. All of them are great a choice if you want to have a casual meal with a group of friends or some family members. The service is good and the atmosphere is even better. Here are the five amazing pizza places in Oregon you should visit:
Timeline: The resurrected Ku Klux Klan sweeps into Oregon
The buildup began in 1915 but by 1921, the Klan became a force to be reckoned with in Oregon. 1915 Early 1915: "Birth of a Nation" released, a film that glorified the original terrorist Ku Klux Klan of the post-Civil War era. November: William Simmons announces new version of the KKK, with a burning cross atop Stone Mountain in Georgia. 1920 June: With Klan membership languishing, Simmons hires PR pros Elizabeth Tyler and Edward Clarke to expand the Atlanta-based hate group, fueling exponential growth. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below 1921...
Salem & Surrounding city residents get their wish
Keizer station is about to get a whole lot busier Thursday, as they are set to kick open the doors to the brand new Keizer Station Chick Fil A restaurant. The new establishment is located near the intersection of Chemawa Road Southeast and Ulali Drive and now joins six other Portland area Chick-Fil-A restaurants already open and will be the first in the Mid-Willamette Valley.
Authentic Japanese food comes to West Linn
With fish flown in from Tokyo three times a week, Sushi Kuni hopes to provide a fresh experience. The idea for Sushi Kuni — a new, upscale Japanese restaurant in West Linn's Cascade Summit shopping center — was born during the sushi parties thrown by a small group of friends. Brandon Leong, one of those friends and one of Sushi Kuni's three owners, said the sushi at these parties was the best he'd ever had. One of the friends lived part time in Japan and had connections to get high-quality sushi. He'd have it flown overnight from Japan, Leong...
Private Ownership of Ross Island Creates a Safe Harbor for Transient Boaters
Under a broiling late July sun, eight-member crew shells skim across the top of the bottle-green Willamette River like water bugs. Standup paddleboarders glide more slowly on the glassy water. And at the south end of heavily forested Ross Island, a motley flotilla of a dozen and a half cast-off...
Elegant Landmark Estate Exuding Luxurious Finishes and Details in Lake Oswego Listed at $3.95 Million
The Estate in Lake Oswego is a luxurious home featured in Better Homes & Gardens Magazine now available for sale. This home located at 3119 Douglas Cir, Lake Oswego, Oregon; offering 04 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 7,086 square feet of living spaces. Call Peggy Hoag – Hoag Real Estate (Phone: 503 906-1370) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Lake Oswego.
This Is The Best Chili In Washington
LoveFood found every state's tastiest bowl of chili.
Appeals court upholds $9 million in damages to Vancouver, B.C. couple hit by truck while biking in Columbia Gorge
A federal appeals court has upheld the more than $9 million in damages that a jury awarded to a couple from Vancouver, B.C., who were struck by an 18-wheeler while riding their bikes westbound along Interstate 84. A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals this week...
Ex-gov. candidate Kristof donates remaining political cash
PORTLAND, Ore. — Former Oregon gubernatorial candidate Nick Kristof said Monday he is getting back into journalism. The longtime New York Times columnist left his job last year to try a run at the state’s highest elected office. But with the campaign cut short by residency requirements in Oregon’s constitution, Kristof said he’s headed back to the newspaper, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
Portland officials who leave on own accord still entitled to sweetheart severances, city says
Portland Commissioner Dan Ryan and officials with the city’s attorney and human resources offices are taking the position that the city will automatically grant any bureau director who chooses to resign a full year or half-year salary as a parting gift. Bureau director contracts with the city stipulate they...
Oregon man faces new charges for role in Jan. 6 insurrection
A Happy Valley man accused of taking part in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the United States Capitol is facing new charges, according to court documents.
These 12 Oregon counties at high risk for COVID, should consider masks: CDC
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- The majority of Oregon counties are in a medium risk or lower category for COVID-19, with 12 Oregon counties still being recommended to wear masks by federal health officials.
