Fairfield crash involving big rig leaves seven people injured

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A crash in Fairfield involving a jackknifed big rig injured multiple people Thursday afternoon.

The Fairfield Fire Department said the crash happened on westbound Interstate 80, to the west of Manuel Campos Parkway. How the crash happened is not known, but several cars were involved.

(Photo from Fairfield Fire Department)

(Photo from Fairfield Fire Department)

Officials said four people were treated for minor-to-moderate injuries at the scene, and three people were taken to be treated at a trauma center.

The fire department said the big rig blocked all westbound lanes.

