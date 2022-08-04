ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams QB Matthew Stafford dealing with "Thrower's Elbow"

By Mark Schofield
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is dealing with a lingering elbow injury that has limited his practice time, as the team looks to defend their Super Bowl title.

According to Jourdan Rodrigue, who covers the Rams for The Athletic, this is not a new issue for Stafford, who dealt with the elbow issue through last year as well. What is new for the team is their “management plan,” because of the extended season:

McVay also told the media that Stafford’s elbow discomfort is “abnormal” for a quarterback, and is often seen more with baseball pitchers:

Some have referred to this injury as being called “Throwers Elbow:”

This is not the first injury to creep into the start of training camp for the defending Super Bowl champions. Wide receiver Van Jefferson is going to miss time due to a knee injury.

In his first year with the Rams last season, Stafford completed 67.2% of his passes — tying his previous career-high — for 4,886 yards and 41 touchdowns, as he helped guide Los Angeles to a victory in Super Bowl LVI.

