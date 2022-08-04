ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

This Hawaii teen mastered the Rubik’s Cube. Now his speedy fingers are set on the world title

By Jim Mendoza
hawaiinewsnow.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.hawaiinewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Society
State
Hawaii State
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaiian Word of the Day: Huakai

Joy Koy explains how he got into Eddie Murphy Raw when he was just 15. And Lacy introduces us to drinkable Twinkies. Howard compares current Honolulu home sales to the same time last year. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Actress Siena Agudong from Kauai joins Billy V on his latest...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Foodie Fix: Brewery brunches grow in popularity

Tua unhappy that news of his private wedding was made public. Hawaii youth baseball teams impress on the mainland. Howard looks at the rising cost of homes in different parts of Maui. What's Trending: Earth records shortest day ever; Shark species seen walking. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The Earth...
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rubik#The Cube#World Cube Association#North American
hawaiinewsnow.com

What's Trending: Jo Koy's Easter Sunday & Drinkable Twinkies

Our Hawaiian word of the day is "Huakaʻi" e 'ōlelo pu kākou "Huakaʻi" a ʻo ia! The word huakaʻi means voyage, trip or journey. Used in a sentence "E huakaʻi kākou i ka 'āina kūpuna" this is translated as "Letʻs journey back to our ancestral lands."
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Southwest Drops 10 Hawaii Routes | Fare War Starts | Expedia Out

One small consolation amid burgeoning Hawaii vacation costs is that some airfares will remain suppressed for the foreseeable future due to fierce and unending, multi-faceted competition between Southwest Airlines, bellwether Hawaiian Airlines, and others. But that’s just the beginning of the news, as there’s also a significant shift in Southwest’s Hawaii focus that’s in process. Plus, you won’t find some of Hawaiian Air’s flights on Expedia any longer.
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
hawaiinewsnow.com

Trade winds making their return

Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 10 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. According to the victim, the license plate of the truck is "G-0-D-L-Y." Local academy helps nearly 100 potential recruits prepare for firefighter exam. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The...
HAWAII STATE
TravelPulse

Maui Airport Adds Temporary Screening Lane

Officials at Kahului Airport in Maui, Hawaii, think they have a solution to the problem of overcrowding and chaos that is plaguing airports around the world right now. It’s a temporary fix, or at least they hope so as they root for things to return to normal. Officials at...
KAHULUI, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Here’s how fake jewelry scammers are luring Hawaii victims in

The PAC Be Change Now reported it spent $3.7 million on ads in the primary with another rough $700,000 pending. “HPD did everything right here. Mr. Ventura was the cause of his own death.”. This Hawaii teen mastered the Rubik’s Cube. Now his speedy fingers are set on the world...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business News: Maui home prices

Breweries of all sizes are popping up in Honolulu. Many of them are serving up brunch. Frolic Hawaii's Thomas Obungen and Grace Lee get a taste. Tua unhappy that news of his private wedding was made public. Hawaii youth baseball teams impress on the mainland. What's Trending: Earth records shortest...
HONOLULU, HI
lonelyplanet.com

The longest US domestic flight is coming back to take travelers to Hawaii

Travelers wishing to fly between Boston and Hawaii can do so from December © Glowing Earth Photography / 500px. In good news for travelers wishing to fly to Hawaii for some sunshine and sea during the Christmas holidays, Hawaiian Airlines has announced that it will resume the almost 10-hour service between Honolulu and Boston on 18 December.
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy