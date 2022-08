At least nine people were injured in a shooting in Cincinnati, Ohio, in the early hours of Sunday, police said. Officers were already on the scene to disperse a "large disorderly crowd" when gunfire broke out at about 1:45 a.m. near the 1300 block of Main Street in the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood, according to a press release from the Cincinnati Police Department.

