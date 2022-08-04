Read on www.rideapart.com
Related
Mars bows down to China: Chocolate maker issues grovelling apology after describing Taiwan as a country as part of Snickers promotion
Chocolate and candy purveyor Mars Wrigley made a grovelling apology on Friday for a Snickers product launch which Chinese social media users said suggested that Taiwan was a country. Videos and pictures of an event promoting a limited edition Snickers bar that was said to be only available in the...
Over 80,000 Travelers Stranded in Chinese Tourist Hotspot After COVID Outbreak
The Chinese city of Sanya, a vacation hotspot known for its beach resorts and luscious forests, has turned into a COVID prison after nearly 80,000 people became stranded there due to an outbreak, according to Reuters. Authorities locked down residents after 6 p.m. on Saturday and cut off public transportation, with most flights and all trains departing the city canceled. The city was also divided into medium and high-risk locales, with different lockdown measures depending on the zone. Now tens of thousands of visitors are forced to remain in the province until next weekend—at the earliest. “We just hope it won’t turn into another Shanghai,” a tourist told Reuters, referencing that city’s strict two-month lockdown. The government has tried to offset rising costs by saying those who got stuck can pay half-price at hotels.
RideApart
Honda Suspends Orders For 10 Bike Models Including Rebel and Grom
Businesses around the world are still suffering due to supply chain issues—shipping backups, lack of containers, massive congestion at ports, etc.—and the ongoing semiconductor shortage. These issues, combined with new Coronavirus lockdowns overseas thanks to a new and particularly virulent strain of the virus, have caused Honda to stop taking orders for 10 of its most popular models.
RideApart
Indian Motorcycle Sales Director Confirms Electrification Strategy
Very few legacy motorcycle brands have gambled on the premium electric motorcycle market as of yet. However, the tide could soon turn with Triumph recently unveiling its TE-01 prototype and Ducati showcasing its V21L MotoE racer. As more manufacturers continue to develop new technologies and platforms in the EV space, pressure builds on those lagging behind the competition.
IN THIS ARTICLE
RideApart
Honda Releases 2023 Africa Twin With New Liveries In Europe
It was in 2015 that Honda released what can be considered the modern-day Africa Twin, with the CRF1100L. It immediately captured the hearts of ADV and enduro fans thanks to its agile maneuverability, rally-inspired styling, and sophisticated electronics package. In 2018, the bike was released with several updates, including a premium Adventure Sports model. Fast forward to 2020, and the Africa Twin Adventure Sports became available with a DCT.
RideApart
Kawasaki Poised To Introduce ZX-4R Supersport In 2023
Since Kawasaki unveiled the ZX-25R in June, 2020, small-capacity supersport riders outside Asian markets have been chomping at the bit for the model. Those same fans breathed a sigh of relief when rumors of a potential ZX-4R model surfaced in May, 2021. However, the ZX-4R airwaves went dead for over a year. Now, new information suggests that Kawi could roll out the red carpet for the new green machine in 2023.
MotorTrend Magazine
Newly American-Made 2023 Volkswagen ID4 Is Moderately Priced
It's never a bad day when an automaker announces that a vehicle will be manufactured here in the U.S. for American consumers. But that's only part of the story of the 2023 Volkswagen ID4, the compact electric SUV that's seeing production expanded from Germany to the United States, as it's also coming in with new pricing and a new entry-level battery pack to price it under $40,000. It also gets some new standard features, updated exterior colors and trim, and a new interior design.
RideApart
Yamaha Releases MotoGP Edition Small-Displacement Street Bikes In india
Racing fans, rejoice! The 2022 Yamaha R15 V4 and MT-15 Ver 2.0 in MotoGP Edition have been released in India. Both versions will be offered for sale through Yamaha's nationwide Bluesquare network of dealers. When compared to the standard vehicles, the MotoGP Edition trim raises the aesthetic bar, bringing Yamaha MotoGP liveries to us mere mortals.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hypebeast.com
Volkswagen Launches Working Prototype of Flying Passenger Drone
As other established automakers such as XPeng and Aston Martin reveal ambitious plans of stepping into the world of air mobility, Volkswagen now ventures into aircraft design for the first time with the launch of a new “state-of-the-art passenger drone prototype.” Dressed in a black and gold livery, the four-seated automated vehicle is officially named VMO and nicknamed “Flying Tiger,” coinciding with this year’s zodiac based on the lunar calendar.
RideApart
A New Large-Displacement V-Twin From Qianjiang Is On The Way
Chinese motorcycle manufacturers have been upping their game as of late, with brands like CFMoto and Benelli making a name for themselves in the global market. The case is no longer true for small displacement commuters, but for premium, performance-oriented models, as well. Bikes like the CFMoto 800MT, which was built around KTM's 790 platform, is a testament to this.
Toyota Lists MR2 Air Conditioner Kit Manual On Website, But Why?
Toyota, or specifically Toyota Motor Corporation Australia, has listed a document that can pique your interest if you're into old, defuncted sports cars. The automaker's Service Information and Repair Manuals website has posted a service bulletin entitled "MR2 New Air-Conditioner Kit." The document is dated June 24, 2022, and was brought to light courtesy of the YouTuber Kirk Kreifels. When viewed, the bulletin leads to a dead "Error 404" link.
RideApart
Mototrek Shows Adventure Riders How To Negotiate Uphill U-Turns
Advanced off-road maneuvers seem like a daunting task for most novice-to-intermediate adventure riders. Whether faced with deep sand or rock gardens, steep uphill climbs or equally precipitous declines, negotiating highly technical terrain calls for both body and bike control. Professional West 38 Moto instructor Dusty Wessels knows as much, and he takes to the Mototrek YouTube channel to show ADV devotees how to pull off pesky uphill U-turns.
thecheyennepost.com
Honda Reveals 2023 Pioneer 700 and Announces Returning FourTrax ATVs
For the 2023 model year, American Honda today announced updates to the Pioneer 700 midsize multipurpose side-by-side, as well as the return of the popular FourTrax line of rec/utility ATVs. While each of these models has specialized applications, they all share Honda’s legendary reliability and offer unmatched versatility, from the ranch to the trail.
insideevs.com
BMW Delivers Final i3 Models In Special Ceremony At Munich Museum
After over eight years of production, BMW finally discontinued the i3 in June. However, the last cars were only delivered this week. All 18 final models featured the same Galvanic Gold and black paint job. Customers got the chance to pick up their cars from BMW's Munich Museum. Throughout its...
RideApart
This Guy Electrified His Vintage Honda CB100
Adam Waldron is a British designer based in London, and according to his site, he “also designs and makes products with a focus on sustainability and repurpose.” One of his projects tackled “sustainability and repurpose” with a motorcycle. For sustainability, he wanted a motorcycle that was...
Toyota Built The New Tundra To Last One Million Miles
Toyota has a reputation for reliability, but the company's pickup trucks carry a special reputation in the lineup. The previous-generation 2007 Toyota Tundra famously clocked one million miles in under 10 years under the ownership of Victor Sheppard, a driver for the oil and gas industry, then again with Aaron Morvant, a hotshot driver who repairs oil refineries. Hitting one million miles in a vehicle is no small feat; in fact, it's enough to get to the moon and back twice (with miles to spare).
Comments / 0