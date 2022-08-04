HIGHLIGHTS: 2022 Saints Training Camp – Day 8

METAIRIE, La. ( WGNO ) — The New Orleans Saints once again welcomed a sold-out crowd at the team’s training facility on Airline Drive in Metairie, La., as the countdown to the start of the 2022 regular season continues.

Fans gave hometown hero Tyrann Mathieu a warm welcome after he returned to the Saints during Wednesday’s closed session .

The Saints will host two more open practices this week, before taking Sunday off.

The team will travel to Houston to play the Texans in the first of three preseason games before their regular season kicks off on the road against the Falcons in Atlanta on Sept. 11.

