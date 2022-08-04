Pueblo police seeking information on slaying of Daniel Howard

Police are seeking information on the death of 23-year-old Daniel Howard, a father-to-be who was shot and killed in a parking lot at the Pueblo Village Apartments on the night of Feb. 4.

An arrest affidavit for one of Howard's associates in an unrelated case later provided details about the incident.

According to the affidavit for Dante Williams, an associate of Howard's charged in an unrelated attempted homicide case, surveillance footage of the incident showed a white truck circling the Pueblo Village Apartments parking lot as Howard's white sedan parked next to Williams, whom Howard was meeting there, according to a statement Williams made to police.

The video, according to the affidavit, shows Howard exit the white sedan and enter the passenger seat of Williams' gold Chevy Malibu.

The white truck drives past Howard's sedan and Williams' Malibu several times before the video skips, at which point police believe the shooting likely occurred, as the footage then shows all three vehicles flee the parking lot.

It is unclear from the affidavit whether there was a second individual in Howard's vehicle who drove it away from the scene.

After being struck by gunshots, Howard was taken by Williams to a local hospital for medical treatment where he later died, according to the affidavit.

About 11:45 p.m. that night, officers were sent to a car fire at 1512 Evans Ave. and found a white truck fully engulfed in flames.

Williams denied having any knowledge of the truck and who might have been driving it at the time of the shooting, according to the affidavit.

The Pueblo Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding Howard's death to contact Det.Carly Verdugo at 719-240-1341. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (719-542-7867) visit pueblocrimestoppers.com. Information that leads to a felony arrest could qualify its submitting party for a cash reward.

