ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foley, AL

Foley man sentenced to 37 months in prison for firearm offense while impersonating FBI

By Kai Davis
WEAR
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on weartv.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

CAPTURED: Fugitive of the Week Brandi Hickerson

UPDATE: The U.S. Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad said Brandi Hickerson was captured Monday at an Econo Lodge. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Brandi Hickerson, […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Baldwin County, AL
Crime & Safety
Foley, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Foley, AL
County
Baldwin County, AL
WEAR

Man charged in Century bar brawl wanted for probation violation

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One of the seven men arrested in the Century bar brawl earlier this year is wanted for violation of probation. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office said Monday that Preston David Perry, 31, of Pace, is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information, call Crime...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Deputies seek woman for questioning in Pensacola killing

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has questions for a Pensacola woman related to a homicide that happened on Walnut Avenue in the Ensley community, according to an ECSO Facebook post. The ECSO Facebook post emphasized the department were searching for Amber Dawn Meadows, 46, only for questioning relating to the Monday […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile mayor sits in on court to support judge’s bail policy

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mayor Sandy Stimpson spent some time in Mobile County District Court on Monday, getting a first-hand look at a judge who has begun making it harder for peopled charged with gun crimes to make bail. The mayor observed the proceedings in Judge Zackery Moore’s courtroom.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Agents#Prison#Mental Health#Fbi#The Department Of Justice#Servpro#Doj#Turners
WKRG News 5

Lots of questions in fiery deaths: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There are lots of questions left unanswered in a double death investigation that took the life of a man and woman on Sunday morning. Officials with the Mobile Police Department said in a news conference Monday what they believe happened just before their deaths. Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said Laquisha […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

3 beaten with pool sticks at Shari Lee’s Lounge: Mobile Police

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after three people were beaten with pool sticks at a club off Spanish Court Trail.  Officers were called to Shari Lee’s Lounge Sunday, Aug. 7 after three people were assaulted just before 2 a.m. Officers found two men suffering from “serious non-life threatening injuries,” according to […]
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Another Pensacola contractor under fire by clients

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Another Pensacola contractor is being accused of ripping off his customers, and could also have his contractors license revoked this week if he doesn't pay back a former client. Jessie LaCoste is the brother in law of Matthew Banks, another contractor Channel 3 looked into last week.
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Detective testifies about Mobile bowling outing that turned deadly

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A dispute between defendant Brandon Levon Ely Jr. and another man led to multiple gunshots from one car to another in February, an investigator testified at a preliminary hearing Monday. Mobile police Detective Jermaine Rogers testified that Ely, 20, and five of his friends decided to...
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WKRG News 5

Woman robbed at gunpoint, PS5 among items stolen

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after a woman was robbed at gunpoint Friday, Aug. 5 at an apartment complex off Pleasent Valley Road.  Mobile police were called to The Retreat at Pleasant Valley Apartments for a possible home invasion. Investigators determined that two men entered her apartment through an open door and […]
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Dozen indicted in Mobile counterfeit check cashing scheme

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A federal indictment unsealed on Thursday reveals that a dozen people have been charged in a counterfeit check cashing scheme in Mobile. Those charged in the indictment with conspiracy to commit bank fraud are:. Arrington Jaylun Gardner. Markisha Jakeria Johnson. Johnathan Earl Kyser. D’Undra Norwood...

Comments / 0

Community Policy