Foley man sentenced to 37 months in prison for firearm offense while impersonating FBI

Read on weartv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Florida man sentenced to 20 years for trafficking meth in Baldwin Co.
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Florida man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of trafficking meth in Baldwin County. Enrique Miranda Martinez was sentenced Thursday, Aug. 4 after a federal jury found him guilty of drug trafficking charges from a case stemming back to 2020. Martinez and Yuri […]
WPMI
DA: Mobile man who hogtied mother and buried her in shallow grave gets life in prison
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Mobile District Attorney's Office, on Monday Clarke Raines was sentenced to Life Without the Possibility of Parole for the Murder of his mother, Kay Raines. He was also sentenced to 10 years for each of the 13 counts of Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card.
wtvy.com
Mobile man sentenced to life without parole for hog-tying, killing mother
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man convicted of hog-tying and suffocating his mother to death and then burying the body in Baldwin County will go to prison for the rest of his life, a judge ruled Monday. Mobile County Circuit Judge Jay York granted the prosecution request for the sentence,...
CAPTURED: Fugitive of the Week Brandi Hickerson
UPDATE: The U.S. Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad said Brandi Hickerson was captured Monday at an Econo Lodge. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Brandi Hickerson, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WEAR
Man charged in Century bar brawl wanted for probation violation
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One of the seven men arrested in the Century bar brawl earlier this year is wanted for violation of probation. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office said Monday that Preston David Perry, 31, of Pace, is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information, call Crime...
Deputies seek woman for questioning in Pensacola killing
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has questions for a Pensacola woman related to a homicide that happened on Walnut Avenue in the Ensley community, according to an ECSO Facebook post. The ECSO Facebook post emphasized the department were searching for Amber Dawn Meadows, 46, only for questioning relating to the Monday […]
WPMI
MPD: Boyfriend set victim on fire, shot her multiple times in possible murder-suicide
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: Mobile Police are investigating a possible murder-suicide. Police say the victim, Laquisha Towner, was shot multiple times and set on fire on Osage Street Sunday morning. Her boyfriend, Derrick Rembert, was discovered dead inside a burning car in the driveway. "Ms. Towner was shot...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile mayor sits in on court to support judge’s bail policy
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mayor Sandy Stimpson spent some time in Mobile County District Court on Monday, getting a first-hand look at a judge who has begun making it harder for peopled charged with gun crimes to make bail. The mayor observed the proceedings in Judge Zackery Moore’s courtroom.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lots of questions in fiery deaths: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There are lots of questions left unanswered in a double death investigation that took the life of a man and woman on Sunday morning. Officials with the Mobile Police Department said in a news conference Monday what they believe happened just before their deaths. Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said Laquisha […]
3 beaten with pool sticks at Shari Lee’s Lounge: Mobile Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after three people were beaten with pool sticks at a club off Spanish Court Trail. Officers were called to Shari Lee’s Lounge Sunday, Aug. 7 after three people were assaulted just before 2 a.m. Officers found two men suffering from “serious non-life threatening injuries,” according to […]
WEAR
Another Pensacola contractor under fire by clients
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Another Pensacola contractor is being accused of ripping off his customers, and could also have his contractors license revoked this week if he doesn't pay back a former client. Jessie LaCoste is the brother in law of Matthew Banks, another contractor Channel 3 looked into last week.
WALA-TV FOX10
Detective testifies about Mobile bowling outing that turned deadly
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A dispute between defendant Brandon Levon Ely Jr. and another man led to multiple gunshots from one car to another in February, an investigator testified at a preliminary hearing Monday. Mobile police Detective Jermaine Rogers testified that Ely, 20, and five of his friends decided to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
utv44.com
Woman says people are constantly stealing mail, trespassing, and speeding on Bush Lane
TILLMAN'S CORNER, Ala. (WPMI) — Residents on Bush Lane in Tillman's Corner say people are constantly stealing mail, trespassing, speeding, and claim there's drug activity going on in plain sight. One resident is putting the blame on law enforcement, saying they need to do more. Bush lane is a...
WALA-TV FOX10
Police believe man shot girlfriend and set her on fire before he killed himself
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Yesterday’s horrific crime on Osage Street is now being called a murder. Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine says 33-year-old Laquisha Towner was in town with her family from North Mobile County. “Somewhere around midnight we know that Ms. Towner voluntarily went with her boyfriend Derrick...
Woman robbed at gunpoint, PS5 among items stolen
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after a woman was robbed at gunpoint Friday, Aug. 5 at an apartment complex off Pleasent Valley Road. Mobile police were called to The Retreat at Pleasant Valley Apartments for a possible home invasion. Investigators determined that two men entered her apartment through an open door and […]
Woman accused of leaving fentanyl-laced dollar bill in front of police department
Two Orange Beach Police officers are exposed to fentanyl after a dollar bill is dropped in front of their department and not discovered for hours.
WEAR
'It's just tasteless': Family criticizes use of Cassie Carli case in political ad
NAVARRE BEACH, Fla. -- The family of a Navarre Beach mother found dead is criticizing the use of her case in a new political flyer. The ad alleges Santa Rosa County Commission Candidate Kerry Smith is a domestic abuser -- which he says isn't true. It uses headlines about Cassie...
WEAR
Pensacola native sworn-in as Minneapolis' first Commissioner of Community Safety
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis swore in its first Commissioner of Community Safety on Monday. Pensacola native Dr. Cedric Alexander is a former police chief with decades of law enforcement experience from across the U.S. Back in 2019, the City of Pensacola hired him to elevate officer training following the shooting of...
Wisconsin murder suspect charged in slaying of Alabama man; ALEA says evidence found linking him to both killings
A Wisconsin murder suspect captured in Shelby County this week is now charged in the slaying of a south Alabama man. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Friday said 23-year-old Caleb Scott Anderson is charged with murder in the Wednesday death of Dwight Dixon, 52, in Flomaton. Anderson is also charged with first -degree burglary.
WPMI
Dozen indicted in Mobile counterfeit check cashing scheme
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A federal indictment unsealed on Thursday reveals that a dozen people have been charged in a counterfeit check cashing scheme in Mobile. Those charged in the indictment with conspiracy to commit bank fraud are:. Arrington Jaylun Gardner. Markisha Jakeria Johnson. Johnathan Earl Kyser. D’Undra Norwood...
Comments / 1