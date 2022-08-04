Read on hudsonvalley.news12.com
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Adams said It's Unimaginable what the Governor of Texas has DoneTom HandyNew York City, NY
Highly anticipated restaurant opening soon in New JerseyKristen WaltersJersey City, NJ
American Airlines Nearly Leaves Two Kids Stranded In New YorkJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Texas Gov Abbott buses 14 more migrants to NYC—and Mayor Adams complainsT. WareNew York City, NY
1 killed, 1 hurt in Jersey City shooting
An investigation is underway after one man was killed and another injured in a shooting in Jersey City on Sunday.
At least 1 is dead after a violent weekend in Jersey City with multiple overnight shootings
It was a violent weekend in Jersey City with police responding to multiple shootings across the city.
Car smashes through front of Linden, NJ furniture store
Linden police said a car on Sunday struck the Team Car Wash on the Roselle side of St. Georges Avenue and crossed the street and went through the front window of Timeless Furniture. Baker Hamad told News 12 New Jersey he was in the back of his store when the...
ID Released For Local Man Struck, Killed By Vehicle In New City
The identity of a man struck and killed by a vehicle on a busy Hudson Valley roadway has been released by police. Rockland County resident Steven Semoff, age 64, was struck and killed at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6 in the area of North Little Tor Road and Tor Terrace in New City, said Detective Norm Peters of the Clarkstown Police.
One Dead, One Wounded In Jersey City Shooting
A 46-year-old man was killed and 49-year-old man critically wounded in a Jersey City shooting overnight, authorities said. Keshean Nettles, 46, was found with a gunshot wound to the middle of his body near Monticello Avenue and Astor Place around 3 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
Police: Hospital employee had large cache of guns inside work closet
The marketing director of Hudson Regional Hospital had a large cache of guns inside of a closet at the hospital, according to Secaucus police. Reuven Alonalayoff, of Elmwood Park, was arrested on Sunday at Newark Liberty International Airport. He is now facing multiple weapons charges. The weapons were discovered last...
Plainfield, NJ man who stabbed girlfriend 94 times wins appeal for new trial
PLAINFIELD — A new trial has been ordered for a New Jersey man sentenced to six decades in prison in the stabbing death of his girlfriend more than a decade ago. Anthony James was convicted of murder and weapons counts in the September 2011 slaying of 48-year-old Audrey Tanksley, who authorities said was stabbed 94 times in their Plainfield home. James, 61, asserted that Tanksley was the aggressor during an argument, but jurors convicted him after deliberating for just 45 minutes.
NJ State Police: Three Arrested, 38 Kilos of Heroin and Fentanyl Seized
State troopers say three people have been arrested, a drug mill has been dismantled, and 38 kilograms of heroin and fentanyl were seized following a two-month-long investigation in North Jersey. Officials with the New Jersey State Police say this past May, detectives began investigating 38-year-old Richard Stroman, Jr., of North...
Last day of heat wave in full effect for Hoboken, Hudson County
As today is the last day of the heat wave, it is important to find ways to beat the heat and stay cool. Hoboken, Jersey City, and Newark are among some of the cities that may experience the worst of the heat wave. Newark is expected to experience the worst...
Fetty Wap Busted By Feds For Making Death Threat, Flashing Gun On Facetime While Free On Bond
Paterson rapper Fetty Wap is in custody again, this time for flashing a gun and threatening to kill a “rat” during a Facetime call while he was free on bond in another case, federal authorities said. The Dec. 11, 2021 video call violated conditions of the hip-hop artist’s...
2 bodies found on Coney Island boardwalk bench, another on Brooklyn sidewalk
The bodies of three men were found in Brooklyn Monday morning — with one discovered on a sidewalk and two others found on a Coney Island boardwalk bench about 30 minutes later.
Neighbors protest plan to house sick ex-Rikers inmates in Morris Park
The additional facility would have 70 units for former inmates who are critically ill.
NJ police say car’s James Bond secret compartment found with drugs
It wasn’t an oil slick or smoke dispenser. The hubcaps didn’t slash tires, no twin-mounted machine guns. No bulletproof shield and no ejector seat. But a secret compartment that police say was built into a Bronx man’s vehicle was found in a traffic stop on the New Jersey Turnpike on Tuesday.
NYPD: Man responsible for 1996 Morris Heights murder arrested
Police say Gregory Fleetwood, 66, caused the death of 36-year-old Jasmine Porter.
'It still doesn't feel real.' Family in shock following fatal Fairfield hit-and-run
It's been nearly a week without the bright light that radiated from Hazem Mohamed everywhere he went.
Bergen Prosecutor: NYC Driver Had Hundreds Of Black Market Pills For Sale In Secret Compartment
A Bronx driver was caught with hundreds of prescription pills packaged for sale when he was stopped by Bergen County prosecutor’s detectives, authorities said. Carlos Jose Cruz-Pena, a 33-year-old pharmacy worker, was seized following the stop in Teaneck, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said. Members of his Narcotic Task...
Wanted Long Island Man Captured After Trying To Collect Impounded Stolen Car: Bogota Police
A Long Island fugitive who went to Bogota police headquarters to pick up an impounded stolen car was promptly arrested, authorities said. Adam Ouattara, 23, of the Bronx was taken into custody following a brief struggle, Sgt. Geoffrey Cole said. Detective Michael Laferrera had found the 2020 BMW 530 parked...
Nearly 2,000 NYPD officers have left force before receiving full pension this year: ‘Had enough,’ says report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An increase in police officers stepping away from the NYPD, either to retire or work elsewhere, has reportedly reached new heights. The number of cops who have filed to leave before reaching full-pension-eligibility — offered at 20 years of service — has reached nearly 2,000 so far this year, compared to 641 at the same time last year, according to the latest pension fund stats obtained by The New York Post.
ICE Puts Hold On Jail Inmate Charged With Assaulting Woman In Hackensack
An Ecuadorian national living in Hackensack had been jailed for assaulting a woman when ICE placed a detainer on him less than 24 hours later, records show. Juan Chuqui Navas, 26, was arrested around 9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, for assaulting a 23-year-old acquaintance, Hackensack Police Detective Capt. Michael Antista said.
NYPIRG: Brooklyn's B12 bus route was least reliable in NYC
New York City's slowest and least reliable bus routes have been revealed in rulings by the New York Public Interest Research Group.
