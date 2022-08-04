ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Daily Voice

ID Released For Local Man Struck, Killed By Vehicle In New City

The identity of a man struck and killed by a vehicle on a busy Hudson Valley roadway has been released by police. Rockland County resident Steven Semoff, age 64, was struck and killed at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6 in the area of North Little Tor Road and Tor Terrace in New City, said Detective Norm Peters of the Clarkstown Police.
NEW CITY, NY
Hoboken, NJ
Daily Voice

One Dead, One Wounded In Jersey City Shooting

A 46-year-old man was killed and 49-year-old man critically wounded in a Jersey City shooting overnight, authorities said. Keshean Nettles, 46, was found with a gunshot wound to the middle of his body near Monticello Avenue and Astor Place around 3 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
News 12

Police: Hospital employee had large cache of guns inside work closet

The marketing director of Hudson Regional Hospital had a large cache of guns inside of a closet at the hospital, according to Secaucus police. Reuven Alonalayoff, of Elmwood Park, was arrested on Sunday at Newark Liberty International Airport. He is now facing multiple weapons charges. The weapons were discovered last...
SECAUCUS, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Plainfield, NJ man who stabbed girlfriend 94 times wins appeal for new trial

PLAINFIELD — A new trial has been ordered for a New Jersey man sentenced to six decades in prison in the stabbing death of his girlfriend more than a decade ago. Anthony James was convicted of murder and weapons counts in the September 2011 slaying of 48-year-old Audrey Tanksley, who authorities said was stabbed 94 times in their Plainfield home. James, 61, asserted that Tanksley was the aggressor during an argument, but jurors convicted him after deliberating for just 45 minutes.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
Phil Murphy
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
The Staten Island Advance

Nearly 2,000 NYPD officers have left force before receiving full pension this year: ‘Had enough,’ says report

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An increase in police officers stepping away from the NYPD, either to retire or work elsewhere, has reportedly reached new heights. The number of cops who have filed to leave before reaching full-pension-eligibility — offered at 20 years of service — has reached nearly 2,000 so far this year, compared to 641 at the same time last year, according to the latest pension fund stats obtained by The New York Post.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

