KELOLAND TV
Bikers make pit stop at Sioux Falls business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Thousands of bikers made their way to the City of Riders over the weekend for the first weekend of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. There’s plenty of places along the way for riders to stop along the way. J&L Harley-Davidson is a pit stop...
KELOLAND TV
Driver license express station to open in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — South Dakotans will soon have another option for renewing their license and other services in Sioux Falls. The state is opening up a driver license express station in the south part of the city. Currently, the only driver license exam station is on Russell on...
KELOLAND TV
‘A tremendous loss’: Finale Night Shield remembered
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many families on South Dakota’s reservations have suffered loss and mourned loved ones taken by violence. If it’s not your family, it’s someone else’s… until such a story directly hits home. “When you hear the word MMIW, you think...
KELOLAND TV
Vendors showcase products at fair
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –The Sioux Empire Fair is back, and vendors are showcasing their products. Royanna Stratmoen represents Ruby Ribbon, which sells undergarments. “My youngest client is nine, my oldest is 92, so we take care of everybody. You might see a pregnant mom, you might see someone who has some kind of health issues that we’re able to help with,” Stratmoen said.
KELOLAND TV
MMIP crisis; Sturgis Rally; remembering Mason ‘Moose’ Jacobson
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, August 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The go with everything you need to know in news and weather. KELOLAND News wants to shine a light on South Dakota’s hidden epidemic. Two weeks ago we sent a team of reporters and photographers to two reservations to take a closer look at the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons crisis.
KELOLAND TV
Where are the teachers leaving the SFSD going?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Not including retirements, the Sioux Falls School District reported there were 139 resignations during the last part of the 2021-2022 school year or after the school year ended. In an 11-page Fall 2022 staffing update report by the SFSD’s human resources department, the 139...
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: August 7th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — It’s another day of fun at the fair during the Sioux Empire Fair in Sioux Falls. Today’s activities at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds include a Pioneer Lane church service at 9 a.m., carnival rides open at noon, a kids pedal pull at 1 p.m., and 38 Special with American Scarecrows performing in the grandstand at 8 p.m. Admission to the fair is $10 for adults, $5 for children and free for ages 5 and under.
KELOLAND TV
Providers, public soon able to comment on one time child care money
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) If the availability or cost of child care in South Dakota has you concerned, you’ll soon have chances to voice that opinion. The South Dakota Department of Social Services has what it describes as “listening sessions” slated for the next couple weeks. The...
KELOLAND TV
Sunday rain recap
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Now that the rain is out of here, let’s take a look at what went into Sunday’s record-setting rainy day. We’ve been talking about how portions of KELOLAND, including the Sioux Falls area, need rain in any way it can be obtained. We certainly got what we were asking for on Sunday, with so much rain coming down in a six hour window that flash flood warnings were issued for Sioux Falls and Brandon.
KELOLAND TV
Van life is getting more expensive to start
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The pandemic lockdowns sparked a lot of changes in how and where people live, with more people leaving large cities in search of more remote locations. For some, that meant taking their home on the road. “When I bought it, it was just an...
KELOLAND TV
Remembering Mason ‘Moose’ Jacobson
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Family and friends are remembering Mason Jacobson, a recent graduate of Harrisburg High School who died in a car crash on the evening of August 1 near Chancellor. “He’s with all the others that we’ve lost and he’s going to make some big noise...
South Dakota Steakhouse Named One of the Very Best in U.S.
With top-quality beef, a diverse menu, and topped off with its famous cowboy butter; it's no surprise this South Dakota favorite was singled out among the very best in the U.S. Of course, the specialty at this establishment is steak, but that's far from the only thing on the menu.
KELOLAND TV
Blue Move 5K raising awareness for colorectal cancer
Since the start of 2022, more than more 150,000 people have been diagnosed with Colorectal cancer. That fact leads many people to wonder, “how can we fight it?” Shelby Kommes is the Public Health Prevention Coordinator with the City of Sioux Falls. She joined us to fill us in on a few statistics involved in fighting Colorectal cancer and shine a light on an upcoming event dedicated to raising awareness about the disease.
KELOLAND TV
Walk honors children who died young
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Families honored loved ones whom they lost shortly after birth with a walk Saturday at Fawick Park in central Sioux Falls. Jessica Remme and her family are among the people who celebrated the lives of children lost this weekend. Her daughter Oaklyn died in 2018, and she decided to create the Oaklyn Foundation to help families in similar situations.
KELOLAND TV
‘I just love it out here’: Bikers head to rally
HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — You may have noticed an increase in motorcycles rolling through KELOLAND. The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is officially underway in the Black Hills. It’s another day on the road for Erik Garza and his brother. The motorcyclists are on a journey west to the Sturgis...
KELOLAND TV
Dry spell brings uptick in lawn watering complaints
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — This weekend’s forecast of rain can’t come soon enough for homeowners in KELOLAND trying to revive their brown lawns. The City of Sioux Falls has seen an uptick in people watering for multiple days in a row, in violation of the city’s lawn watering restrictions.
KELOLAND TV
Cleaning up after record-breaking rainfall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Yesterday’s record-breaking rainfall has some homeowners dealing with flooded basements today. Sioux Falls has seen not one, But two derechos this summer. But throughout all of this summer’s severe weather, most of the damage has been due to wind. This weekend was...
Sioux City Journal
Konz joining Floyd Valley Healthcare staff
LE MARS, Iowa -- Brooke Konz, MD has signed an agreement to begin general surgery practice at Floyd Valley Healthcare and its network partner Sioux Center Health beginning in August 2022. Dr. Konz recently completed her residency at the University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine in Sioux Falls,...
101.9 KELO-FM
Local S.D. counties tops in state wealth
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Some local south Dakota counties are among the wealthiest in South Dakota. That’s according to a new survey by Smart Assets. The study assessed wealth by comparing counties across three categories: the amount of investment income residents receive, total per capita income and the median home value.
KELOLAND TV
Fraud cases chip away at organic food integrity
Trey Wharton of Sioux Falls has made numerous sacrifices in his life in order to maintain a healthful lifestyle centered around a vegan diet and consistent consumption of organic foods. To afford organic products that are sometimes double or triple the cost of conventionally grown foods, Wharton works two jobs,...
