PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The 2022 California Mid-State Fair's 'Full Steam Ahead!' theme rang true as the fair was able to return to entirely normal and bring in hundreds of thousands of visitors.

The fair returned for 12 full days between July 20 and July 31, with attractions such as 4-H, FFA exhibitors, carnival rides, food, shopping, and a star-studded line-up of live music.

“We are absolutely thrilled with the results of the Fair. The staff and board worked extremely hard to bring back a 100% normal fair and we feel we accomplished that.," said Mid-State Fair CEO Colleen Bojorquez.

"The response from the community with the large turnout was overwhelming and proved people were ready to come experience one of the great traditions of San Luis Obispo County. For us, seeing so many smiling faces was a dream come true.”

Fair attendance increased by 42.5% from the 2021 fair, with roughly 310,000 people taking part in the fair fun.

As of Thursday, the fair raised $2.5 million on 731 animals at livestock options and $191,000 from the industrial arts auction.

Over 89,000 guests attended the Michelob Ultra Concert Series performances at the Chumash Main Grandstand, including chart-topping performers such as Old Dominion, Dan + Shay, Darius Rucker, Journey, Los Tigres del Norte, and John Fogerty. Kane Brown also performed in a sold-out venue.

There were 6,206 exhibit entries between both youth and adult, which is a significant increase from the 4,250 entries in 2021.

Over 50 food and beverage vendors reported gross revenues of just over $3 million.

The post California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles roared back to life after two years of COVID-19 impacts appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .