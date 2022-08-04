DETROIT LAKES — WE Fest is turning 40 next year, and organizers are already gearing up for a larger-than-life celebration of the milestone on Aug. 3-5, 2023. "I think people will be extremely pleased with the lineup," said WE Fest General Manager Mark Bjerke on Monday, Aug. 8, adding that an official announcement of the full lineup will be coming sometime in October. "We've been listening to the talk on social media, and I think we’ve put together a show people will be really proud to be a part of for our 40th anniversary."

DETROIT LAKES, MN ・ 16 HOURS AGO