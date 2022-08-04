Read on lakesarearadio.net
Related
We-Fest 2022 – Disappointing Friday Night For Miranda Lambert in Detroit Lakes Minnesota
We Fest 2022 had a great lineup as usual, and many people were excited to see Miranda Lambert on that Friday night stage. Unfortunately, mother nature had different plans. A storm was brewing over the Detroit Lakes Venue Friday night, which caused, possibly for the first time ever, a cancellation of a headline act. Friday night's Headliner, Miranda Lambert, was unable to perform.
DL-Online
WE Fest attendance up overall, despite weather glitch
DETROIT LAKES — WE Fest is turning 40 next year, and organizers are already gearing up for a larger-than-life celebration of the milestone on Aug. 3-5, 2023. "I think people will be extremely pleased with the lineup," said WE Fest General Manager Mark Bjerke on Monday, Aug. 8, adding that an official announcement of the full lineup will be coming sometime in October. "We've been listening to the talk on social media, and I think we’ve put together a show people will be really proud to be a part of for our 40th anniversary."
KFYR-TV
Main Street Minute: Plato’s Closet arrives in Minot
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Magic City has welcomed a new unique clothing business. Plato’s Closet just opened, though they are only taking orders to sell currently. They let you bring in your lightly worn clothing and Plato’s employees will inspect the clothing and make an offer.
kxnet.com
Rollie Fest remembers an old friend
The Minot Park District gave a special group a thumbs up to enjoy their favorite hobby. The Minot Kite Fliers were able to be spotted today from around Minot. With his Kites high in the sky, Paul Lutzen celebrated the the life of their late friend Rollie Metz, who passed away five years ago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFYR-TV
Dates set for 2023 North Dakota State Fair
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – It’s never too early to think about next summer, right?. The 2023 North Dakota State Fair is set for July 21-29 at the fairgrounds in Minot, according to the fair’s website. Entertainment for next year’s fair has yet to be announced. More...
Lady A cancels performance at Norsk Høstfest in Minot
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Lady A announced today that they are postponing their 2022 Fall Tour, which means they will no longer be performing at this year’s Norsk Høstfest in Minot. According to a press release Norsk Høstfest, ticket holders for the Lady A show will receive an email from Ticketmaster with instructions detailing refund […]
lakesarearadio.net
Crazy Daze Returns to Downtown Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Detroit Lakes shoppers will descend on downtown Detroit Lakes Tuesday for some of the Lakes Area’s best deals during Crazy Daze. “Crazy Daze goes from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. so hopefully you can stop in even if you’re working – go before work, after work – and we have great food trucks so come down for lunch and support those businesses on the street and those businesses that are open downtown,” said Carrie Johnston with the Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce.
kvrr.com
WeFest well underway in Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR) — It’s the second year back after taking a break in 2020. WE Fest has kicked off at Soo Pass Ranch in Detroit Lakes. “I am a people fan. I love seeing the smiles on their faces and the joy when they’re here and the whoop whoopin’ when the artists are up on stage. It’s just, it’s my. I like to see people get together. A lot of hugs. I do a lot of hugging during WeFest with people I haven’t seen for a long time,” says Mark Bjerke, the General Manager of WeFest.
wdayradionow.com
Update: West Fargo restaurant closed through Wednesday after weekend fire
(West Fargo, ND) -- Some tough news for fans of a West Fargo restaurant that dealt with a fire over the weekend. Spitfire Bar and Grill took to social media Monday morning to update its customers on the status of the building, which was damaged heavily in the kitchen area following the fire Saturday morning.
valleynewslive.com
Ashlyn Hill joins The Valley Today anchor desk
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Valley News Live is excited to welcome a new anchor to the desk. Ashlyn Hill will wake up with you on The Valley Today alongside Jordan Schroeer, Lisa Green and Gillian Trudeau from 4:30-7:00 a.m. Monday-Friday. “I am thrilled to be joining Fargo’s number...
valleynewslive.com
Permanent jewelry has come to North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Permanent jewelry has been a popular concept recently and now, there is a jeweler who had started the business in North Dakota. ”It’s so simple but easy and meaningful and yeah,” said Chelsea Ktytor, permanent jewelry specialist at the Bracelet Bar. Chelsea...
kfgo.com
Man struck and killed by SUV near Minot
MINOT, N.D. (KFGO) – A man was killed while walking along a highway south of Minot shortly after 10 Sunday night. The State Patrol says the 36-year-old Missoula, Montana man was walking in the middle of the left lane on U.S. Highway 83 when he was struck by an SUV headed in the same direction and the driver was unable to avoid hitting him.
kfgo.com
Local broadcaster Doug Hamilton passes away
FARGO (KFGO) – Award-winning local broadcaster Doug Hamilton has passed away after a battle with cancer. Hamilton, a longtime Fargo TV news anchor, was part of the Peabody Award Winning News Team at KFGO during the 1997 flood. Hamilton was also active in the Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre, was the...
kvrr.com
Red River Women’s Clinic’s Moorhead location revealed
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The Red River Women’s Clinic has a new location in Moorhead. City records say it will be at 302 Highway 75 North across from Moorhead Public Service. The clinic raised nearly $1 million on GoFundMe to move from its Downtown Fargo location to Moorhead.
valleynewslive.com
WE Fest management says last night’s evacuation of the venue worked smooth and fast
DETROIT LAKES, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Concert goers at WE Fest held out through some severe weather last night, which may be the first time the festival has ever had to make the call to not put a headlining performer on stage. “Very unfortunate, and we wish she would’ve...
KFYR-TV
Pedestrian killed in Highway 83 crash
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota state troopers say a 36-year-old man from Missoula, MT was hit and killed by a car late Sunday night. Troopers are investigating the crash on Highway 83, about 7 miles south of Minot, where a Watford City driver came up on a pedestrian in the middle of the left lane. It happened at about 10:10 p.m. Troopers say the driver could not avoid striking the man and no charges are being considered.
DL-Online
Crime and fire report: 61 WE Fest incidents reported to emergency dispatchers since Thursday
12:28 a.m., at WE Fest, a 19-year-old man from Kindred, N.D. was cited for minor consumption. 2:04 a.m., at WE Fest, a caller reported a 29-year-old Minneapolis man was making threats to use a weapon. The individual was held until sober. 2:41 a.m., at WE Fest, fight reported in the...
valleynewslive.com
Police searching for missing teen who may be in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police say they’re searching runaway, Samantha Holte, who may be in the Fargo area, Fergus Falls or Perham. Holte, a 17 year old female, was last seen in the Jewett Lake area, north of Fergus Falls, on the evening of 07/31/2022. She was...
kxnet.com
UPDATED: NDHP investigates fatal pedestrian crash in Ward County
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A Montana man was killed Sunday after being struck by a car seven miles south of Minot. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 36-year-old Missoula man was apparently walking in the middle of the left lane of U.S. Highway 83 around 10:10 p.m., when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a 58-year-old Watford City woman.
Appeal to find 17-year-old Minnesota girl
Authorities have issued a public appeal to find a 17-year-old Minnesota girl who ran away from her home in Otter Tail County. The girl in question, identified as Samantha Holte, was last seen north of Fergus Falls in the Lake Jewett area on July 31. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's...
Comments / 0