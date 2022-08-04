ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

LA CROSSE TALK PM: Kou Lee’s family story fleeing Communism, running for US Senate in Wis., and Hmong playing volleyball

By Rick Solem
wizmnews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wizmnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDIO-TV

Attorney for The Wisconsin River Stabber has been announced

HUDSON, Wis. (AP) – The attorney who helped Kyle Rittenhouse get acquitted on murder charges says he will represent a Minnesota man accused in the stabbing death of a teenager during a tubing trip in western Wisconsin. Nicolae Miu is charged with first-degree homicide in the death of 17-year-old...
WISCONSIN STATE
Detroit News

Trump's pick for Wisconsin governor won't weigh in on 2020 results

Waukesha, Wis. - Beckoned to the stage by former president Donald Trump just days before Wisconsin's primary for governor, Tim Michels touched on an issue important to many Republican voters in this battleground state. "I'm telling you, we are going to have election integrity here in Wisconsin," the construction executive...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

As universal free school meals end, are Wisconsin families ready for it?

The COVID-19 pandemic forced students to pack up their bags and switch from whiteboards to laptops. Empty schools meant empty cafeterias. Until the pandemic, Jana Goodman, a mother of three and longtime resident of Waukesha, Wisconsin, never used free school lunches. Even though she said her family was always “one broken down car away from a disaster,” her only school-age child at the time, Jacob, did not qualify for free and reduced meals.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Senate#Hmong#Volleyball#Communism#Politics#Sports#Onalaska#Democratic
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin State Fair fights, 10 disturbances Saturday alone

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - After a series of fights at the Wisconsin State Fair, organizers said they plan to make sure people know what the policy is to get in if you're underage. Wisconsin State Fair officials said more signs will be going up, noting that if you're under 18, you must be with a parent or legal guardian after 6 p.m., and that person must be 21 or older.
WEST ALLIS, WI
WausauPilot

Following investigation, Frontier agrees to $15 million in internet upgrades in Wisconsin, $90k “payment”

The phone and internet company Frontier Communications came to an agreement with the state of Wisconsin to improve its broadband service — the latest assurance from the company that its slow internet speeds and potentially dangerous phone outages are being modernized. Reached following an investigation into the company’s advertising...
WISCONSIN STATE
isthmus.com

Had trouble booking a Wisconsin state park campsite this year?

Jacquie Ainslie typically camps in Wisconsin’s state parks several times from the start of summer through October. She books her trips when reservations open in January, but nabbing a site has become more difficult since the state implemented its new system, Wisconsin Going to Camp, in 2018, she says. And this year was particularly challenging.
WISCONSIN STATE
wizmnews.com

Quick questionnaire for Wisconsin US Senate candidates — Democrats Barnes, Lee, Olikara, Peckarsky, Williams — as primary voting ends Tuesday

Five U.S. Senate candidates are running for the Democratic nomination in Wisconsin. All five — Mandela Barnes, Kou Lee, Darrell Williams, Steven Olikara, Peter Peckarsky — spent a few minutes answering three questions to help voters better get to know them heading into the end of primary voting on Tuesday (Aug. 9).
WISCONSIN STATE
Daily Reporter

Oshkosh Defense sent a big contract to the non-union South. Will it keep future jobs in Wisconsin?

By JACOB RESNECK Wisconsin Watch, WisconsinWatch.org The news in early 2021 that Oshkosh Corp.’s defense subsidiary had secured a multi-billion dollar federal contract to build up to 165,000 postal trucks elicited a mix of pride and relief among Oshkosh residents. Since the end of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the Pentagon has ordered fewer tactical vehicles, ...
OSHKOSH, WI
WISN

Wisconsin State fairgoers noticing higher prices

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — This year, Wisconsin State Fair patrons are shelling out more cash. People who have kids may be spending a lot of time in Spin City, where $40 gets you a wristband for unlimited rides during the day, but all that riding makes people hungry, and the State Fair bill keeps going up.
WEST ALLIS, WI
wizmnews.com

La Crosse County urged to seek funding for broadband expansion

State leaders in Wisconsin would like everybody to have access to broadband service for the internet, but not everyone can get it. Nearly 400 households in the county and roughly 14 businesses do not have broadband, according to Charlotte Peters with UW-Extension in La Crosse County. Peters said the county...
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
wizmnews.com

Health pros in La Crosse County praised for discouraging opioid use for tooth pain

Have you ever had a toothache so painful, you went to the hospital for help, and they sent you home with pain pills?. Plenty of people in Wisconsin apparently have become hooked on dangerous drugs that way, and La Crosse County has made progress in finding other medicines to treat dental pain.

Comments / 0

Community Policy