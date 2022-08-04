Effective: 2022-08-08 22:46:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-09 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Chiriaco Summit; Chuckwalla Mountains; Chuckwalla Valley; Imperial County Southeast; Imperial County Southwest; Imperial County West; Imperial Valley; Joshua Tree NP East; Joshua Tree NP West; Palo Verde Valley; Salton Sea FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MST /NOON PDT/ TODAY THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Arizona and California, including the following areas, in southwest Arizona, Central La Paz, Gila River Valley, Kofa, Parker Valley, Southeast Yuma County and Yuma. In California, Chiriaco Summit, Chuckwalla Mountains, Chuckwalla Valley, Imperial County Southeast, Imperial County Southwest, Imperial County West, Imperial Valley, Joshua Tree NP East, Joshua Tree NP West, Palo Verde Valley and Salton Sea. * WHEN...From Noon MST /Noon PDT/ today through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO