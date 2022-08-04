ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why does Senate Republicans' epiphany on women's health care come after abortion ruling?

By The Daily Record
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 4 days ago
Now that Ohio has made it virtually impossible for women and girls to terminate a pregnancy, state Sen. Kristina Roegner has had an epiphany.

She and her Republican colleagues in the General Assembly have now discovered that Ohio does a terrible job of providing medical coverage for new mothers and babies, making quality child care available and affordable, funding rape crisis centers and domestic violence programs, collecting child support from absentee parents, and streamlining adoption procedures.

Sen. Roegner tells us that she and her colleagues are “off to a good start” by introducing legislation to address these needs.

One would have thought that a party so dedicated to preserving human life at all stages would have been well aware of these problems long before now, and would have demonstrated support for mothers, babies, and young children all along.

Sen. Roegner also informs us that she and her husband have decided to begin the process of becoming foster parents. I sincerely congratulate them for choosing to open their home to a child in need.

Choice is a wonderful thing.

Sharon L. Shelly, Wooster

