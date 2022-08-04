Pick six: Six teams who will have better records in 2022

‘Tis the season for high school football hopes to spring eternal.

Whether your team went 15-0 and won a state championship in 2021 or finished 0-10, this is the time of year for optimism. If you were good last year, there’s no reason you can’t be even better. And if you weren’t so good — or perhaps not as successful as you would have liked — now is the time to focus on the positives.

Here are six Shelby-Metro high school football teams who will have better won-loss records in 2022 than they did in 2021.

Bartlett (5-5 in 2021): Some observers will tell you the best coaching job in the area in 2021 was turned in by Bartlett’s Lance Tucker.

After advancing to the Class 6A semifinals in 2020, Bartlett graduated virtually every starter and plenty of key reserves. With a roster greener than the turf in their refurbished stadium, the Panthers broke even and just missed out of a playoff berth. Now it’s time to take another leap, and there’s enough talent on hand to do just that.

Georgia State commit Braylen Ragland transfers in from White Station and his presence at quarterback should ignite an offense that struggled last year; Bartlett was shut out in three of its losses and scored six points in the other two. Ragland has some talented targets to throw to in Jeremiah “Snap” Reed and Rahmann Rinkin.

Rinkin also will play a key role in what may be the city’s best secondary where Devin Rutherford — who was the only sophomore on the 6A all-state team in 2021 — and Marco Tyson also roam. David Milburn is poised for a big year at middle linebacker.

The schedule is daunting — Week 2 against St. Benedict has been replaced by a road trip to Hoover, Alabama and a trip to Lausanne follows two weeks later. But if this group can build some confidence early, it will make things very interesting at the top of the region.

Martin Luther King Prep (0-8): Old-timers will recognize MLK as the former Frayser High, but the fortunes of the football team recently haven’t resembled those Rams of old.

At 26 games, MLK has the fourth-longest losing streak in Tennessee, and the program has won just four games total since 2014. This year, there’s a new coach in Michael LaFrance and a core of 14 seniors to build around. Amarion Watkins has the potential to be a fine quarterback while running back Jamarious Williams — a converted lineman — has trimmed down and bulked up in anticipation of often toting the rock. LaFrance is also extremely high on lineman Ledell Coleman, safety Willie Durham and athlete Chris Westbrook.

Cam Jones — an athletic 6-2 receiver-defensive back who also is a standout basketball player — will make an impact as a freshman. The coach is counting on sophomore lineman Tayunta Williams as well. The non-conference schedule is a challenge, but MLK could well surprise in Region 8-2A.

Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering (3-6): Thankfully, there is no future betting on high school football. But if there was, MASE would be the safest wager on the board. And the Pick Six will certainly take a gimme.

MASE quarterback Demetrius Visor hands the ball off to MASE running back Kumaro Brown during practice on Thursday July, 24th 2022. (Justin Ford/Special to Daily Memphian)

After a rough start, the Phoenix won three games — one by forfeit — and reached the Class 1A playoffs. Literally though, it’s a whole new ballgame thanks to an infusion of talent from MAHS, which closed its doors in April. Coach Cedric Miller’s team lost in the 2A quarters in 2021, and now Miller is at MASE, along with pivotal players like quarterback Demetrius Visor, running back Kumaro Brown, lineman Misan Sisk, receiver-defensive back Jaquavion Brown, linebacker Lance Taylor and several others.

Add in some quality returnees who played for MASE last year, like linebacker London James, and you have a team that will instantly compete for a deep playoff run in the TSSAA’s smallest public-school classification.

Sheffield (4-7): The Knights haven’t posted a winning season since 2012 when they went 7-5. The pieces are in place to end that drought in 2022.

Defensive back Mark Joseph earned Class 3A all-state recognition last year, leading Tennessee with 10 interceptions, and coach Edward Kuykendoll plans to utilize his star’s athleticism to great effect on offense this year too. Athlete Kenyon Spearman, defensive end Jailen Lee and linemen Terrence Warren and Furnanza Coplen are all back after earning all-region mention. Others to watch are DBs Lamarian Robinson and Antonio Bell, lineman Artavian Grayer and athletic newcomers Radarious “Rah-Rah” Jackson and Artez Grayer.

Kuykendoll said his team doesn’t look at preseason prognostications, and that’s probably for the best. But the official Pick Six pick says the Knights have what it takes.

St. George’s (3-7): Coach Andre Lott’s Gryphons had an up-and-down 2021, losing their first three, winning two and then losing four. They ended, however, with an 7-6 upset over rival ECS and that one could well propel the Division 2-AA program toward a better 2022.

Nineteen of 22 starters return, led by tight end Parker McClain, an imposing 6-7, 210-pound target whom Lott is expecting to have a breakout season. Middle linebacker Tate Wirth is a tackling machine and one of the best in the city at his position, and Walter Hawkins and Jamez Jordan have lots of experience up front.

Jake Seward will catch plenty of passes and will also be a fixture in the secondary alongside Chase Sutton, whom Lott calls a “power cornerback.” Drake Gonzalez leads the linebackers, and Jaydon Smith is back at running back after shining as a freshman.

The other three teams in the region — Lausanne, ECS and Northpoint — are formidable, and St. George’s will need more consistency. It’s a proud program, though, and one that appears to be heading in the right direction.

Whitehaven (7-4): Seven victories and a trip to the playoffs would be cause for celebration at a lot of schools. At the Haven, it represented the program’s fewest victories since a 6-4 finish in 2006.

Rodney Saulsberry — who has won over 80% of his games during his tenure — was in his third season then and chances are good that his 19th will show much improvement. William Carver is the incumbent at quarterback, but he will be pushed by Wooddale transfer Kenneth Cochran and senior Jayce Edwards. Another transfer, Ahmad Miller from Briarcrest, will shore up the run game, and Taylor Burton and Jamal Mooney will lead a typically big and nasty line.

Whitehaven head coach Rodney Saulsberry during action against Germantown on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

On defense, the linebacking corps looks to be strong as usual with the returns of Mahamadou Diarra and Ayodeji Arije and transfers Tyshawn Tate (Hillcrest) and Ryan Weston (St. Benedict). DeMario Smith looks like the latest in a long list of quality DBs to wear the black and gold.

The coaches in Region 8-6A refer to it — not always fondly — as the SEC of local football. But, as Saulsberry says, great competition brings out competitive greatness. And five of the first six games, including a showdown with last year’s region champ Collierville, will be on home turf. Potentially, Saulsberry’s men will be able to compete with just about anyone.

