ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Back To School Gift Ideas For Teachers

By Maria Dibut Galera
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AhzuW_0h5KmxlL00

Las Vegas(KLAS)- First day of school can be a little nerve racking for kids, but having something to give the teacher can give them a confidence boost they might need. Las Vegas Now’s design expert Brooke Fritz from Clover and Stem joins us with a few ideas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas baby finds donor heart, transplant surgery successful

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Franky and Esmeralda Garcia were stunned on Friday when they got a call saying a donor’s heart had been located for their two-month-old girl Amelia. On Saturday they said the donor’s heart was placed into their girl during surgery, which lasted about eight hours. That child’s heart now beats strongly in Amelia’s body.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

A Voice For The LGBTQ+ Community

Las Vegas(KLAS)-School is back in session and Silver State Equality is launching their LGBTQ+ student advisory council for high school students. To tell us more about it, JC Fernandez talks with Andre Wade with Silver State Equality.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
8newsnow.com

CCSD adjusts start, end times for 2022-2023 school year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some schools in the Clark County School District are getting different start and dismissal times in an effort to make sure its buses run in a more timely manner. One reason for the time changes is that the district has experienced a bus driver shortage,...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Nexstar Media Inc
963kklz.com

Bacon-Themed Restaurant Coming Soon To Las Vegas

Get your forks ready, people! A new bacon-themed restaurant is scheduled to open this fall in Downtown Las Vegas. And because bacon is pretty much one of the most beloved foods on the planet, the restaurant will serve patrons 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Located on the second floor of the D Las Vegas, the new eatery will replace what is currently the D Grill. This change is part of a whole second floor remodel that the casino is doing.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas baby diagnosed with rare genetic mutation

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A mysterious illness has turned one local family’s life upside down. Their baby is fighting to survive after a rare diagnosis. Josette Gentile told FOX5 her daughter Isla was a dream baby for the first few months of her life, but she became concerned when the infant wasn’t able to hold her head up.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Celebrating Back To School at El Luchador

Las Vegas(KLAS)-It’s our last day of back to school week on Las Vegas Now, and this time we are celebrating the parents and adult students. Andy Hooper from El Luchador tell us how you can end your stressful Monday with a spicy margarita.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Iconic Donut Giant Expanding to Vegas

In true Vegas style, famous donut chain Randy’s Donuts is opening (lucky No.) 7 locations in Las Vegas. If you're not familiar with the chain, it's the one with the iconic giant donut on top of most of its outlets. It's starred in a Justin Timberlake’s music video, and movies ranging from "Earth Girls Are Easy" to "Iron Man 2"
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Sports
8 News Now

Back To School Brain Health

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Clark county students start school on Monday, that means kids will be waking up early and after a summer off we need to wake up our brains. JC Fernandez joins Kat Hartley, the project manager at Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center to talk more about brain health.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
8 News Now

Looking at back-to-school shopping sales at Macy’s

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now’s Sherry Swensk hits up Macy’s at the Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas to look at clothing and accessory trends for kids heading back to school this year. Watch the video above to see what’s in, what’s out, and how to get the best deals for them.
LAS VEGAS, NV
JoJo's Cup of Mocha

3 Day Trip to Las Vegas

It started with an invitation from my friend. She invited me to go to Las Vegas, Nevada with her to celebrate her 30th birthday! Since I loved the trip I took to Las Vegas last year, and I wanted to celebrate her birthday with her, I happily accepted the invitation. It was going to be a short but fun 3 day trip to Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Spirit Airlines’ new Reno-Las Vegas flights start this week

Reno-Tahoe International Airport is celebrating the arrival of Spirit Airlines with the carrier’s first flight set to land in the Biggest Little City on Wednesday. The inaugural flight from Las Vegas will be landing in Reno a little after 1 p.m., the first of Spirit's twice daily service between Reno-Tahoe International Airport and Harry Reid International...
RENO, NV
8 News Now

Buddy Check: The importance of self-breast screenings

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For decades, the guideline for most women to start getting screened for breast cancer starts at 40 years old. But many women who are getting diagnosed with cancer are much younger than that. The woman you’ll meet in this story said she has no family history of breast cancer, no genetic […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy