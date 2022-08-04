In its annual scouting report of Big Ten teams through the eyes of opposing assistant coaches, Athlon presented a mixed view of the Maryland football team this season. The first person that comes up in any conversation of the Terps, of course, is Taulia Tagovailoa. As one coach noted, Tagovialoa is a gifted passer with a strong group of playmakers. But he has also a bad habit of turning the ball over.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO