Bowie, MD

DC News Now

UMD, Georgetown face off in alumni basketball game

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — Alumni from Georgetown and Maryland basketball faced off in a special alumni game held by the Alumni Basketball League at the Xfinity Center Pavilion in College Park, Maryland. DawgTalk (Georgetown) defeated College Park Boys (Maryland), 117-91.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Bay Net

Southern Maryland Struggles With Teacher Shortage

LEONARDTOWN, Md. — With only a few weeks of Summer remaining, schools all across the state are preparing for students to return from vacation. But some school administrators are concerned that they might not have enough teachers to function properly. The state of Maryland has lost a large number...
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

FOX 5 Zip Trip: Junior Reporter

Our junior reporter for our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Bowie is Jonathan Bowlding who goes to Bowie High School. He interviews Wisdom to ask for advice for those heading into the field of media.
BOWIE, MD
btpowerhouse.com

Big Ten Basketball Look Ahead to 2022-23: Maryland Terrapins

The look ahead continues today for BT Powerhouse as we take a look at the Maryland Terrapins and the questions around that program as it enters year one of the Kevin Willard era. What is success for UMD in 2022-23? Maryland has posted a losing record in conference play for...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

Maryland Football: Opposing coaches dish anonymously on "fearless" Locksley, Terps' biggest question marks

In its annual scouting report of Big Ten teams through the eyes of opposing assistant coaches, Athlon presented a mixed view of the Maryland football team this season. The first person that comes up in any conversation of the Terps, of course, is Taulia Tagovailoa. As one coach noted, Tagovialoa is a gifted passer with a strong group of playmakers. But he has also a bad habit of turning the ball over.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Bay Net

Anne Arundel County Executive Responds To Second Racial Incident At Community Center

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman issued the following statement regarding a second racially-motivated vandalism incident at Kingdom Celebration Center in Gambrills. “On Wednesday evening, the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to a racially-motivated vandalism incident at the Kingdom Celebration Center in Gambrills. This is...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
kisswtlz.com

Bishop To Lead Motorcycle Charity Ride

Bishop Robert Gruss on a charity ride across the SaginawDiocese to raise money for Think Adoption Not Abortion, an organization which encourages adoption through billboard advertisements. The ride will take place Saturday, August 13th from 8a.m. to 6p.m. The ride begins in Saginaw and ends in Chesaning. The ride will...
CHESANING, MI
kisswtlz.com

WSGW Morning Team Show: August 5, 2022 (Friday)

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU….. *************************************************************. How do dogs and cats beat the heat in Japan? Wearing portable fans!!!. *************************************************************. New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU featuring THREE DEALS from “Blossom Spa and Boutique”…..
SAGINAW, MI
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland casino generate $181.5 million in July, setting new state record

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland casino generated $181.5 million last month, setting a new state record, the Maryland Lottery said Friday. MGM National Harbor in Prince George's County earned the most revenue with $77,236,753. It was a 6.8% increase from July 2021. Maryland Live! in Hanover placed second with $61,571,273....
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Charles County’s National Night Out Was An Enormous Success!

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – Neighbors and first responders spent the evening talking, laughing, eating, dancing, playing games, and in some instances even enjoyed a foam party!. Many thanks to the nearly 50 neighborhoods across Charles County and our fellow first responders for coming together for a night of camaraderie and celebration of our awesome community.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
AdWeek

CBS Baltimore Hires Orlando Reporter Nicky Zizaza as Anchor

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Nicky Zizaza has joined Baltimore BS owned station WJZ as an evening anchor. Zizaza comes from WKMG in Orlando, where she had...
ORLANDO, FL
popville.com

Whitlow’s: “Get Ready Washington, DC”

Undated photo of 11th and E Street, NW via Whitlow’s. Any guesses as to what neighborhood? Thanks to all who sent word about the Whitlow’s announcement:. ARLNow reported: “Whitlow’s opened in 1946 as a greasy spoon eatery and bar in D.C. before closing in 1989 and relocating to Clarendon six years later. Opening in 1995, it remained a neighborhood mainstay for just over two and a half decades.”
WASHINGTON, DC

