Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Maryland is Home to an Incredible Dinosaur ForestTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Vienna, Virginia Billionaire is Giving his Fortune AwayChannelocityVienna, VA
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
MCPS Hosts Job Info Session to Fill More than 400 Teaching Vacancies Before August 29Heather Jauquet
UMD, Georgetown face off in alumni basketball game
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — Alumni from Georgetown and Maryland basketball faced off in a special alumni game held by the Alumni Basketball League at the Xfinity Center Pavilion in College Park, Maryland. DawgTalk (Georgetown) defeated College Park Boys (Maryland), 117-91.
247Sports
Maryland basketball recruiting: Final three schools, decision this weekend for Jamie Kaiser Jr.
Decision time has arrived for top Maryland basketball prospect Jamie Kaiser. Kaiser Jr. has pared his three to three schools -- Maryland, Indiana and Virginia -- and will announce his choice on Sunday. Kaiser Jr., a shooting guard from Burke, Va., who emerged in the spring as perhaps Kevin Willard's...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Football All 105: True Freshman KJ Winston Looks to Build on Decorated Career at DeMatha
All 105 is a Nittany Sports Now series profiling each Penn State football player. In this edition, we will be taking a look at true freshman safety KJ Winston. Before Penn State: Born Kevin Winston Jr, the Penn State Class of 2022 signee played at the legendary DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Maryland.
Bay Net
Southern Maryland Struggles With Teacher Shortage
LEONARDTOWN, Md. — With only a few weeks of Summer remaining, schools all across the state are preparing for students to return from vacation. But some school administrators are concerned that they might not have enough teachers to function properly. The state of Maryland has lost a large number...
fox5dc.com
FOX 5 Zip Trip: Junior Reporter
Our junior reporter for our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Bowie is Jonathan Bowlding who goes to Bowie High School. He interviews Wisdom to ask for advice for those heading into the field of media.
btpowerhouse.com
Big Ten Basketball Look Ahead to 2022-23: Maryland Terrapins
The look ahead continues today for BT Powerhouse as we take a look at the Maryland Terrapins and the questions around that program as it enters year one of the Kevin Willard era. What is success for UMD in 2022-23? Maryland has posted a losing record in conference play for...
247Sports
Maryland Football: Opposing coaches dish anonymously on "fearless" Locksley, Terps' biggest question marks
In its annual scouting report of Big Ten teams through the eyes of opposing assistant coaches, Athlon presented a mixed view of the Maryland football team this season. The first person that comes up in any conversation of the Terps, of course, is Taulia Tagovailoa. As one coach noted, Tagovialoa is a gifted passer with a strong group of playmakers. But he has also a bad habit of turning the ball over.
Bay Net
Anne Arundel County Executive Responds To Second Racial Incident At Community Center
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman issued the following statement regarding a second racially-motivated vandalism incident at Kingdom Celebration Center in Gambrills. “On Wednesday evening, the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to a racially-motivated vandalism incident at the Kingdom Celebration Center in Gambrills. This is...
Bay Net
Department Of Aging And Disabilities Announces Its Telephone Reassurance Program
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Telephone Reassurance Program is a free service provided by the Department of Aging and Disabilities to residents of Anne Arundel County. Volunteers place daily phone calls to older adults and individuals with disabilities to help them remain independent in their homes for as long as possible.
Bay Net
A Look At Smokers Delight BBQ, A Growing Local Barbecue Business
WHITE PLAINS, Md. — BBQ lovers rejoice as a new brand of BBQ is taking Southern Maryland and the whole DMV by storm. Smokers Delight BBQ is the new BBQ sensation that is taking over stores all over Calvert and St. Mary’s County. This business was the brainchild...
WTOP
School Zone: What’s changing with free school lunches?
Welcome to the School Zone, WTOP’s weekly feature about the latest topics and trends in education across the D.C. region. What it is: During the last two school years, any student attending a public school who wanted a school lunch was able to receive one for free. The free...
Prince George's County Schools host job fair for the 2022-2023 school year
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video attached to the article is from a separate story WUSA9 did back in August 2021. A shortage of bus drivers for some schools in Prince George's County and other regions is another problem the school districts are facing ahead of the school year.
kisswtlz.com
Bishop To Lead Motorcycle Charity Ride
Bishop Robert Gruss on a charity ride across the SaginawDiocese to raise money for Think Adoption Not Abortion, an organization which encourages adoption through billboard advertisements. The ride will take place Saturday, August 13th from 8a.m. to 6p.m. The ride begins in Saginaw and ends in Chesaning. The ride will...
kisswtlz.com
WSGW Morning Team Show: August 5, 2022 (Friday)
It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU….. *************************************************************. How do dogs and cats beat the heat in Japan? Wearing portable fans!!!. *************************************************************. New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU featuring THREE DEALS from “Blossom Spa and Boutique”…..
Baltimore Times
Back to School Event in Annapolis Gives Parents a Hand with Free Hair Styling
A well-groomed child may become more confident and eager to walk through the doors of a school on the first day, but adults who feel the economic sting of inflation may struggle to budget for a student’s haircuts and hairstyles. Covering the expense may be even more challenging, especially for low-income families.
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland casino generate $181.5 million in July, setting new state record
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland casino generated $181.5 million last month, setting a new state record, the Maryland Lottery said Friday. MGM National Harbor in Prince George's County earned the most revenue with $77,236,753. It was a 6.8% increase from July 2021. Maryland Live! in Hanover placed second with $61,571,273....
Bay Net
Charles County’s National Night Out Was An Enormous Success!
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – Neighbors and first responders spent the evening talking, laughing, eating, dancing, playing games, and in some instances even enjoyed a foam party!. Many thanks to the nearly 50 neighborhoods across Charles County and our fellow first responders for coming together for a night of camaraderie and celebration of our awesome community.
AdWeek
CBS Baltimore Hires Orlando Reporter Nicky Zizaza as Anchor
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Nicky Zizaza has joined Baltimore BS owned station WJZ as an evening anchor. Zizaza comes from WKMG in Orlando, where she had...
popville.com
Whitlow’s: “Get Ready Washington, DC”
Undated photo of 11th and E Street, NW via Whitlow’s. Any guesses as to what neighborhood? Thanks to all who sent word about the Whitlow’s announcement:. ARLNow reported: “Whitlow’s opened in 1946 as a greasy spoon eatery and bar in D.C. before closing in 1989 and relocating to Clarendon six years later. Opening in 1995, it remained a neighborhood mainstay for just over two and a half decades.”
