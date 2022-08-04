ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pettis County, MO

Pettis County Kids Can Get School Supplies Monday & Tuesday

By Rob Creighton
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on ksisradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Rock the Community’s Back-to-School event ended two hours early

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Rock the Community held its annual back-to-school event on Saturday to supply members of the Columbia community with free school supplies and clothing. Vendors from across the city set up tents or donated supplies to the event. The supply drive was scheduled from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., but due to the The post Rock the Community’s Back-to-School event ended two hours early appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

VAC expected to provide 800 free backpacks at Saturday fair in Columbia

Boone County parents and students who are struggling to come up with money for school supplies or health screenings are encouraged to attend tomorrow’s (Saturday) free back-to-school health fair at Columbia’s Derby Ridge elementary. Tomorrow’s event is from 9 am to 1 pm at the school near Smiley...
COLUMBIA, MO
threeriverspublishing.com

Local artist has work on display in Jefferson City

Well-known Steelville carver Jim Barksdale, whose work is best known by local residents who see him during Old Iron Works Days at Maramec Spring Park every year, currently has a display of some of his work and collection at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Runge Nature Center in Jefferson City.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

‘Phonics First’ Training For Sedalia 200 Educators

This week, groups of Sedalia School District 200 elementary teachers are receiving training in Phonics First reading education at Smith-Cotton High School. Their instructor is Stephanie Smith with Brainspring Educator Academy. Phonics First is a multisensory, structured, phonics-based approach to teaching beginning, at-risk, struggling, learning disabled, dyslexic, and EL readers....
SEDALIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedalia, MO
Sedalia, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Education
Pettis County, MO
Government
County
Pettis County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Sedalia, MO
Education
Awesome 92.3

SFCC Closing Notices for August 11, 17

All State Fair Community College campuses will close at noon on Thursday, Aug. 11, for opening day of the Missouri State Fair and will reopen at 8 a.m. Aug. 12. On Wednesday, Aug. 17, all campuses will be closed from 8-11 a.m. for an all-college meeting. Offices will open at 11 a.m. These two closings affect campuses in Boonville, Clinton, Eldon, Lake of the Ozarks, Sedalia, and at Whiteman Air Force Base.
SEDALIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Children#School Supplies#Food Prices#C A C T U S
KSDK

Man from Centralia, Missouri, charged with bringing gun to Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON — Federal authorities have charged a central Missouri man accused of taking a weapon with him to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Jerod Thomas Bargar, 36, of Centralia, was arrested Wednesday in Osage Beach, Missouri, the U.S. Justice Department said. He was charged with entering a restricted building or grounds with a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm on Capitol grounds or buildings, along with related misdemeanors.
CENTRALIA, MO
kmmo.com

CLYDESDALES TO MAKE AN APPEARANCE IN MARSHALL

County Distributing CO. and KMMO are helping bring the Clydesdales to Marshall. The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, the symbol of quality and tradition for Anheuser-Busch since 1933, are scheduled to make an appearance in the area on Tuesday, August 16, in conjunction with the Missouri State Fair. The eight-horse hitch is scheduled to be harnessed and hitched to the famous red beer wagon at the Marshall Town Square at 6 p.m.
MARSHALL, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
United Way
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

‘Get Ready, Get Set, Shop Local’ Is This Saturday

“Get Ready, Get Set, Shop Local” is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 6 in Sedalia. The event is a city-wide sidewalk sale that includes 21 local businesses. Sedalia Shop Local is a partnership between the City of Sedalia and the Sedalia Area Chamber of Commerce to help highlight and support local businesses.
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Firefighter Burton Promoted to Driver-Operator

Monday night's City Council meeting led off with a presentation to Sedalia Firefighter Bradley Burton, who recently earned his driver's badge and helmet shield. Sedalia Fire Chief Matt Irwin said that Burton began his service with the SFD in May of 2018 for a total so far of four years, two months.
SEDALIA, MO
AccuWeather

Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado

Thunderstorms unleashed another round of life-threatening flooding in the state early Thursday with 2 inches falling in just 23 minutes in one town near St. Louis. Residents near St. Louis woke up Thursday to déjà vu as drenching thunderstorms left roads underwater less than two weeks after deadly flash flooding unfolded across the city.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kjluradio.com

Governor Parson address first meeting of Missouri Drought Assessment Committee

The Missouri Drought Assessment Committee hears from Governor Mike Parson during its first meeting in Jefferson City today. Governor Mike Parson signed an executive order instructing the Department of Natural Resources to form the committee to address drought conditions in the state last month. A drought alert was declared for 53 counties in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
kmmo.com

HEAT ADVISORY IN AFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY

A Heat Advisory has been issued for the entire KMMO listening area. A release from the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office says the Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday, August 7. Heat index values up to 106 are expected. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia, MO
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy