Can Beyonce's 'Rennaisance' Beat 'Harry's House' Debut? Here's What Initial Data Says

Beyonce to Change Offensive Lyric on ‘Renaissance’ Song After Backlash
Beyoncé will replace an offensive lyric on her just-released Renaissance album after a line in the track “Heated” drew backlash from users on social media. A spokesperson for the singer told Billboard in a statement on Monday morning that “the word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced.” At press time, it appeared the recorded version — which includes the offending lyric — was still available on Apple Music and Spotify. In the uptempo dance song, Beyoncé drops into a frenzied, explicit sex rap near the end in which she growls, “Yadda yadda yah, yadda yaddah yah, yah/ Yadda yadda yadda, bom bom,...
The Early Highlights of Beyonce's Fun New Album Renaissance
There’s no such thing as a minor Beyoncé release. Seismic shocks are par for the course for one of the most successful artists in pop music history, and releasing her first solo album in more than six years clocks in at the highest end of the Richter scale.
Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Is Finally Out and Fans Are Absolutely Shook: ‘A No Skips Album’
After much anticipation, it is finally here. For, Beyonce has unleashed her long-awaited seventh studio album, Renaissance. The new album sees Beyonce head to the dance floor with its anthemic songs. However, across the album, Queen Bey also shows love for the LGBTQ+ community. In fact, she goes on to credit her late Uncle Johnny - who was a queer man - in the Renaissance booklet.
Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Officially Arrives, Singer Calls Out Leakers
Click here to read the full article. Beyonce dropped her seventh solo album, “Renaissance,” on Thursday night as scheduled, calling out those who leaked the album two days early, and thanked her fans for being patient. “So, the album leaked, and you all actually waited until the proper release time so you all can enjoy it together,” she wrote. “I’ve never seen anything like it. I can’t thank y’all enough for your love and protection. “I appreciate you for calling out anyone that was trying to sneak into the club early,” she continued. “It means the world to me.” Read the full post...
Beyoncé Bares It All On The Acapella Version Of "BREAK MY SOUL"
The arrival of Beyoncé's Renaissance album is right around the corner, and to help prepare the BeyHive, the Queen herself has dropped off two new versions of last month's hit single, "BREAK MY SOUL." First, we hear from the mother of three without any music or other vocal assistance...
Beyoncé Dropped a Never-Before-Seen Photo With All of Her Children
Beyoncé dropped her new album, Renaissance, today—and we are fully drinking the Bey Kool-Aid. To add to the hype, Queen Bey shared an intimate family snap just hours before the drop—and fans are losing it. In a rare family selfie, Bey posed with all of her children: 10-year-old Blue Ivy and 5-year-old twins Sir and Rumi Carter. Our hearts can't take it.
Beyoncé, Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy Look Identical in Newly Shared Picture
One thing we can all anticipate with a new Beyoncé project is that we'll get a little glimpse into her personal life and the people who support her greatness. On tours, she's shared videos from her wedding day. With the release of an Ivy Park collection, she shared her love of down-home Houston cowboy culture. And now, with the debut of Renaissance, the singer shared an intimate photo of her with her kids Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy.
Beyoncé Posts Rare, Intimate Photo of Her and Kids Sir, Rumi, and Blue Ivy Carter Before ‘Renaissance’ Release
Beyoncé's new music era begins tomorrow with the release of Renaissance: Act I. And in the hours before the drop, Beyoncé offered just a little taste of what this new project has to offer, along with an intimate look at her and her children 10-year-old Blue Ivy and 5-year-old twins Sir and Rumi Carter.
Beyoncé shares rare selfie with Rumi, Sir and Blue Ivy ahead of album release
Beyoncé shared a never-before-seen photo of herself and her children ahead of the release of her new album Renaissance, which drops this week.In a sweet message shared to her website on Thursday, the singer credited her three children – Blue Ivy, 10, and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir – for allowing her the “space, creativity, and inspiration” to work on her seventh studio album.“This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” Beyoncé, 40, wrote on her website. “A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.”“Creating this album...
Watch the video for U.S. Girls’ “So Typically Now”
Until today, it had been almost 20 months since Toronto-based singer-songwriter-producer Meg Remy released her most recent single as U.S. Girls — a Santa Clause diss track featuring Rich Morel — and nearly two-and-a-half years since the arrival of Heavy Light, her seventh studio album under the misleading moniker. The wait ended this afternoon, when Remy dropped a new track titled “So Typically Now” alongside a sleek, self-directed music video.
Beyoncé Removes Kelis’ ‘Milkshake’ Sample From ‘Energy’ on Spotify
Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” has undergone a few post-release cosmetic changes. On Wednesday morning, Variety editors confirmed that Kelis’ “Milkshake” sample can no longer be heard on the track on Spotify — although the sample still remains on Apple Music. Given that many fans on social media expressed confusion as to what the sample actually was, popular TikTok music producer Jarred Jermaine broke it down in a recent post: @jarredjermaine This is the sample (interpolation) in Beyonce “Energy” off her album ‘Renaissance’ that uses Kelis “Milkshake” produced by Pharrell Williams & Chad Hugo. It isn’t from...
Beyoncé Shares Rare Photo With Her Kids In Celebration Of New Album
It’s official! Beyoncé has released new music. And, alongside Act 1 of her album Renaissance, she shared photos and a touching letter thanking those who inspired her latest work. Thursday evening into Friday, the first part of Renaissance hit the world — as did a personal selfie of...
Philadelphia Traffic Reporter Does Entire Segment with Beyoncé Song Titles, Singer's Mom Reacts
A traffic reporter from Philadelphia is an unashamed member of the Beyhive, and Beyoncé's mom is loving it. Sheila Watko of NBC10 recently gave multiple nods to Beyoncé while delivering her morning traffic update, flawlessly name-dropping some of the 28-time Grammy Award winner's biggest hits back-to-back without missing a beat.
Kelis Accuses Beyoncé Of Theft & Having 'No Soul' After Learning Bey Sampled Her Music On Leaked Album 'Renaissance'
Kelis isn't happy about being featured on Beyoncé's upcoming Renaissance album. She has accused Beyoncé of "theft," claiming the Grammy winner has "no soul" because she allegedly didn't ask Kelis permission to sample her music, Radar has learned. The Milkshake singer took to social media to call out Bey, claiming she didn't discover she was featured on the album until it leaked Wednesday."My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all 3 parties involved is astounding," Kelis wrote. "I heard about this the same way everyone else did. Nothing is ever as it seems,...
Beyoncé removes Kelis sample and ableist slur on Renaissance
Beyoncé has updated her latest album, Renaissance, in response to criticism from fans and the pop star Kelis. The song Heated has received a lyrical update, removing a slur that is often used to demean people with spastic cerebral palsy. In place of the so-called "s-word", Beyoncé now sings...
Kelis Responds to Beyoncé Fan Calling Her ‘Cry Baby’ After “Milkshake” Interpolation Pulled From ‘Renaissance’
Following word that Beyoncé removed an interpolation of Kelis’ 2003 hit “Milkshake” from her new song “Energy,” the latter has addressed Bey’s decision on social media. Kelis confronted various Beyhive trolls and responded to her own supporters within a day of the news...
