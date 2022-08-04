Hurricane season update and a wet weekend ahead

Read on www.wdhn.com
Drying out over the next week
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Besides a few more light showers this evening, we’ll all start to dry out later tonight. Temperatures will drop into the lows 70s tonight and every night. Tuesday’s brings our rain chances down to 50%. With mostly to partly sunny skies before the showers...
More heavy rain to come tomorrow
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The light showers will continue for the next couple hours. Temperatures will only drop a couple more degrees. Partly cloudy skies will remain. Monday still has a 70% chance for showers and storms. Very heavy rain and gusty winds will once again be possible. Considering how much rain we got in some spots today, the flooding threat will be higher tomorrow with any storms that drop torrential rain over the same area two days in a row. Highs will peak in the low 90s.
More scattered storms for the foreseeable future
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Showers will be ending for everyone soon, but the partly cloudy skies will remain. Lows will be in the low to middle 70s again. Sunday has a 70% chance for showers and storms with highs in the low to middle 90s before the rain begins. Just like today, a few of the storms could be on the stronger side. Isolated gusty winds and very small hail will be possible.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Geneva, Houston by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 14:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-06 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Geneva; Houston The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Geneva County in southeastern Alabama South central Houston County in southeastern Alabama Northwestern Jackson County in the Panhandle of Florida Northeastern Holmes County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 330 PM CDT. * At 240 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cottonwood, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cottonwood, Graceville, Taylor, Slocomb, Malone, Malvern, Rehobeth, Greenwood, Madrid, Campbellton, Memphis, Grangeburg, Garretts Crossroads, Tendil Crossing, Southern Junction, Merritts Crossroads, Keytons, Light, Cobb Crossroads and Jacobs. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
nomadlawyer.org
Dothan : Top 5 Beautiful Places You Must Visit in Dothan, Alabama
When you visit Dothan Alabama, you should consider eating at a restaurant owned by a local. If you are traveling with children, a pizza place is a great option. Fire Stone Wood Fired Pizza and Grill, located in downtown Dothan, serves up a wide variety of tasty meals. The restaurant uses generations-old methods to make pizzas using imported Tuscan wood-fired ovens. You can also enjoy a drink and a snack from their full bar.
Enterprise Rescue seeing a large increase in calls
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—A weekend head-on crash near the Coffee-Pike county line leads to three persons being. “air-flighted” to Southeast Health and Children’s Hospital in Birmingham. In one of the vehicles, a ten-year-old sustained a broken leg and an adult also received injuries. The driver of the second...
UPDATE: FWC officials confirm Vernon Football coach was involved in fatal boating accident
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -UPDATE 4:22 p.m. Officials with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission have confirmed with NewsChannel 7, that the individual involved in a fatal boat incident overnight was Trey Pike. Pike served as the Athletic Director and Vernon High School Football Coach. Officials say the incident happened...
Coffee Co. Sheriff Dave Sutton reminds drivers be careful near schools
NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WDHN)—Coffee County Sheriff Dave Sutton is “urging” drivers to slow down. Sheriff Sutton says his resource officers are keeping a “keen eye out” for speeders, and those. who drives erratically?. The sheriff reminds motorists there are three school districts: Enterprise city, Elba...
Geneva football season preview 2022
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — After the COVID-19 season of 2020, last season played a better tune for the black and gold of Geneva. The scarcity of numbers on the gridiron haunts head coach Les Sanders again in 2022. That’s why he says the key for this year’s team is to simply stay healthy.
Human remains found in Wicksburg
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The remains of a Dale County man were found this morning in Wicksburg. Sources tell News4 that they are 42-year-old Rikki Williams. Williams had been missing since June, 24, 2022. At the time WIlliams went missing, police said he had a history of medical issues stemming...
Vernon High School Athletic Director dies in boating accident
UPDATE: August 7, 2022 8:47 p.m. VERNON, Fla. (WMBB) — Vernon High School employees and district officials held a meeting on Sunday after the confirmation of the death of the high school’s athletic director and football coach. Superintendent Joe Taylor said this is a terrible situation for Vernon High School and the district. “With the […]
Two arrested, 3 wanted for double homicide in Dothan, Bonifay
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The bodies of two Dothan residents, Shauna Terry and Damien Bell, were found buried on the property of Sheena Marie Thurman in Bonifay last Friday. Officials said Thurman has been arrested and charged with an open count of murder in both Alabama and Florida. “The...
Two more suspects arrested in double murder spanning two states
Police have arrested two more suspects and still seek two other men in connection with the disappearances and murders of Shauna Terry and her boyfriend, Damien Bell, reports WTVY.
Wednesday wreck in Geneva claims life of a Holmes Co. man
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — Geneva police are reminding people to be careful behind the wheel after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on State Highway 27, near the Pea River bridge claimed the life of a Northwest Florida man. Ronald Thompson, 61, of Westville was killed. Police say he was...
Victim identified in deadly Geneva County crash
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A victim has been identified in the Geneva County crash that occurred earlier Wednesday afternoon. Ronald David Thompson, age 60, of Westville, FL, was pronounced dead on the scene of the accident just North of the Pea River bridge in Geneva, according to the Geneva County Coroner.
Marianna man dies in Jackson County car accident
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One person was killed in a single car crash early Saturday morning according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Investigators said an SUV was traveling northbound on State Road 73 at 1:30 a.m. before the driver ran off the road when trying to make a left turn. Troopers said the 19-year-old […]
Third suspect arrested in the case of the double murder of a Dothan couple
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A third suspect has been arrested in the double murder of the missing Dothan couple. Police arrested Joshua Deavours Parks, 36, of Dothan, and have charged him with capital murder-kidnapping, corpse abuse, and first-degree kidnapping. The discovery of two bodies buried on Long Round Bay...
Borden Dairy to close Dothan milk plant
This week, Coffee County EMA and the Enterprise Police Department is making it a priority by providing active shooter training to faculty and staff at Enterprise City Schools. 20 new nurses are ready for the workforce after a pinning ceremony at Wallace Community College. Dr. Eric Mackey visits Ariton. Updated:...
Second arrest for double murder of Dothan couple
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A second arrest has been made for the double murder of the missing Dothan couple. The Dothan Police Department and the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, in Florida, began a joint investigation into a double murder. The discovery of two bodies buried on Long...
