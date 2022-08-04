Devon Energy Announces Five-Year STEM Learning Program With OU, OSU

With a little help from Devon Energy, OU and OSU are setting aside their rivalry for Oklahoma’s kids.

“Programs like this create exposure to science and exposure is the gateway to inspiration,” said OSU President Dr. Kayse Shrum.

For the next five years, Devon Energy is working with Oklahoma’s college athletes to put on camps mini sports camp to learn both sports and academics.

“The partnership is going to pique an interest in STEM in all kids. Even if they prefer to pick up a football over a calculator,” said Rick Muncrief, Devon Energy CEO and President.

The collaborative group wants to help all kids access both sports and academic opportunity.

“If you look at the future of the workforce of Oklahoma, the future of the workforce of our nation, and our individual futures, the reality is the jobs of tomorrow are vastly different than the jobs of today. But what ties them together is that science, technology, engineering, mathematics, are at the heart of that,” said OU President Joseph Harroz.

Pre-game mini SportsLabs will be held at fan fests before some games.

Half-day educational workshops during post-season for many OU and OSU sports including baseball, basketball, football, gymnastics and softball.

“This is about the future of our state,” said Muncrief.

SportsLabs will also travel to Oklahoma communities throughout the year.

“When we all work together toward a brighter future, great things can happen for the state of Oklahoma," said Dr. Shrum.