Cleveland, OH

Former New Jersey Attorney selected to hear NFL’s appeal of Deshaun Watson

 2 days ago
The Spun

Attorney For Deshaun Watson Accusers Not Happy With Adam Schefter

Earlier this year, Deshaun Watson learned that he would not face criminal charges for his alleged off-field behavior. Once that news went public, ESPN's Adam Schefter fired off a questionable tweet. "This is why Deshaun Watson, from the beginning, welcomed a police investigation: He felt he knew that the truth...
NFL
FanSided

Deshaun Watson may be dividing the Cleveland Browns front office

A new leak has Deshaun Watson directly spitting in the face of Jimmy Haslam’s attempt to do damage control for the Cleveland Browns. The Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson are not on the same page with how to move forward. The tension surrounding the embattled and disgraced quarterback and the team’s consistent failed attempts to rehab his image may be coming to head in the media with constant messages that don’t match one another. Jimmy Haslam posted a statement several days prior that said;
ClutchPoints

NFLPA responds to Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspension appeal

The NFLPA has reportedly submitted their written response to the NFL’s appeal of Deshaun Watson’s suspension, according to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson. The response was due by midnight, Friday night. This comes two days after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell decided to appeal the six-game suspension levied by former federal Judge Sue L. Robinson. NFLPA […] The post NFLPA responds to Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspension appeal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tampa Bay Times

Bucs’ Scotty Miller feels ‘really good now,’ finds himself in a receiver competition

TAMPA — By the end of last season, Bucs wide receiver Scotty Miller finally felt “pretty good.”. The effects of his turf toe injury had started to subside. After missing seven games and being inactive for an eighth, he gradually returned to a role in a division-round playoff game that resulted in four catches for 38 yards. Those two numbers — accumulated across 54 snaps — represented 40% and nearly 45.2% of Miller’s 2021 totals, respectively.
CBS Sports

Deshaun Watson suspension: Roger Goodell designates former New Jersey AG Peter C. Harvey to hear NFL's appeal

A day after the NFL announced it will appeal former U.S. District Judge Sue L. Robinson's disciplinary recommendation for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, the league has appointed former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey to oversee the hearing, as CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones reports. Robinson's investigation of Watson, who was accused by 24 women of sexual assault and misconduct this offseason, concluded with a recommended six-game suspension. Now it's up to Harvey to determine whether Watson should face even stricter penalties, with the NFL reportedly seeking at least a full-season ban.
