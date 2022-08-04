Greenville County man charged in estranged wife's 2016 murder arraigned in court

Read on www.wyff4.com
Related
WYFF4.com
Man injured in Greenville County shooting, deputies say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says a shooting investigation is underway. Deputies were called to the address of the Park at Sondrio apartments on Pelham Road just after 3 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they say they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot...
WYFF4.com
Spartanburg County man shot, killed brother with shotgun, warrants say
GREER, S.C. — An Upstate man was arrested and charged with murder after first telling deputies he shot his brother Friday morning in self-defense, deputies said. Dustin Scott Simmons, 40, of Gray Court, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, warrants said. His...
WYFF4.com
Funeral arrangements announced for Spartanburg County employee killed in crash
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Funeral arrangements were announced Friday for the Upstate county employee killed in a crash this week involving a deputy. Charles Ricky Graham, 63, of Pauline, was fatally injured Wednesday afternoon when the county truck he was driving collided with the vehicle of a Spartanburg County deputy, officials said.
WYFF4.com
Coroner releases cause of Greenville County child's death after couple charged
The Greenville County Coroner's Office released new information Thursday about the death of a 12-year-old girl. Senior Deputy Coroner Jennifer Cason released the cause and manner of death of Ashantae Unique Glenn, who died on May 28 after she arrived unresponsive at the Prisma Health Hillcrest Emergency Room. Cason said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WYFF4.com
Investigation underway after man found shot in Greenville County, deputies say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says an investigation is underway after a man was found shot. Deputies were called to Anderson Road just after 2 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they say they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was...
WYFF4.com
Coroner identifies man killed in head-on crash in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a man dead. Troopers said it happened on Highway 8, near Looper Road. The Anderson County Coroner identified the victim as Eric Omar Rivera, 38, from Liberty. They said Rivera's car crossed the center line...
WYFF4.com
One person dead after house fire in Upstate, coroner says
GREENWOOD, S.C. — The Greenwood County Coroner's Office responded to a house fire on Sunrise Circle in Greenwood at around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, the coroner said a man was removed from the house by first responders. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner has...
WYFF4.com
Shooting outside Anderson business was fight between 2 people in car, not drive-by, deputies say
ANDERSON, S.C. — Anderson police say what they first thought was a drive-by shooting was not. The shooting happened about noon at Zane’s Fast Stop on Dobbins Bridge Road, in Anderson, according to Shale Remien, with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies found the male teen who had...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WYFF4.com
Tips from the public lead to murder arrest after Greenwood man shot multiple times, police say
GREENWOOD, S.C. — An Upstate man was arrested Thursday and charged in the shooting death of a man at a home, police said. Sgt. Jonathan Link, with the Greenwood Police Department, said in a release that Quintavious Devonta Johnson, 23, faces a murder charge and will be arraigned Friday.
WYFF4.com
Upstate man dies after crash in Spartanburg, coroner says
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — An Upstate man died Thursday at a hospital after being involved in a car crash according to the Spartanburg County coroner. Coroner Rusty Clevenger said the single-car crash happened near the intersection of Tweed Street and Breeze Street in Spartanburg. He said Terry Lee Ferguson, 62,...
WYFF4.com
Motorcyclist dies hours after crash in Greenville, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville County Coroner's Office and Greenville Police Department are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle. The coroner's office said it happened Thursday around 12:50 p.m. at the intersection of N. Pleasantburg Drive and White Oak Road. According to the coroner, the...
WYFF4.com
One person killed in Greenville crash, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — One person is dead after a crash in Greenville Thursday afternoon, according to Greenville police. The crash happened just before 1 p.m. at the intersection of Mauldin Road and Pleasantburg Drive in front of First Cash Pawn. The Greenville County Coroner's Office said one person was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WYFF4.com
Moped driver dies after veering off road, hitting ditch, trooper says
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate crash took the life of a moped driver Friday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said the crash happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday on Drake Road near Kirkpatrick Road, about two miles west of Ware Shoals, in Abbeville County.
WYFF4.com
Traffic shift on I-85 will soon impact drivers in Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Drivers will soon see a traffic shift on Interstate 85 southbound in the Pelham Road exit area. It's part of the lane extension construction that will eventually give drivers four lanes from Pelham Road to the I-85 and I-385 interchange. The South Carolina Department of...
WYFF4.com
Crews restore power to thousands after outage in Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — 5 p.m. Update:All major outages have been repaired in Greenville County, according to the Duke Energy outage map. Duke Energy website is again showing more than 3,000 customers without power in the Simpsonville area. It now says the estimated restoration is 5:45 p.m. The City...
WYFF4.com
'Where is everyone at?': Restaurant owners talk continued struggles in hospitality industry after closing their doors
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Restaurants across the Upstate are struggling with staffing shortages, with some even forced to close their doors for good. The Burrow at Augusta joined the list as it closed its doors on Wednesday. The owner said his situation is just a glimpse of what the hospitality...
WYFF4.com
Musical acts for Fall for Greenville announced
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The musical lineup for the 2022 Fall for Greenville festival has been released. It includes 80 bands on six stages, and all the concerts are free. To see the full lineup, click here. The lineup includes national, regional and local musicians and bands. Fall for Greenville...
WYFF4.com
Darius Rucker, Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi coming to NC for 'Night in the Country Carolinas' festival
MILL SPRING, N.C. — A three-day country music festival featuring Darius Rucker, Jon Pardi, Dierks Bentley and more is coming to Mill Spring, North Carolina later this month. Night in the Country Carolinas returns to Tryon Resort Aug. 25 through Aug. 27. (Video above provided by NITC Music Festivals)
WYFF4.com
Interactive map shows you who the most notable person is in your state, city or town
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Have you ever wondered who the most notable person in your state, city or town is?. Well, there is a new interactive map that shows you. And the more you zoom, the more names appear. The map, created by Topi Tjukanov, who works at Mapbox, uses...
Comments / 0