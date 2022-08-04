Read on www.voiceofalexandria.com
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Fait la Force Craft Beer Craft Fair, Saturday August 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Mariota on 'Lesson Learned' With Titans
A starting quarterback for the first time in three years, the second pick in the 2015 NFL Draft knows he has to prove himself repeatedly.
Yardbarker
Bills Tight End O.J. Howard: Josh Allen's a Dog
It's no secret that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is one of the best at his position in the NFL. Currently pegged as the MVP favorite, players that have spent a while playing with Allen know just how good he is. But, don't get it twisted, players across the NFL...
Noel Devine's Daughter Makes College Commitment
The talent in the Devine family is real.
Do the Vikings have a competition a center?
Kevin O'Connell talked about Garrett Bradbury's training camp performance.
Kiko Alonso expected to sign with Saints after visit
Kiko Alonso is on his way back to the NFL, particularly to the fold of the New Orleans Saints. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that the linebacker is on the verge of finalizing a deal with the last team he has seen action for in the pros. “Former...
Identifying the Hall of Fame player on each NFL roster in 2022
This may be impossible, but we’ll be optimistic because it’s nice to have hope. The NFL world recently witnessed the
NFL・
Class Impact: Breaking Down The Commitment Of Peter Jones To Notre Dame
Breaking down how the commitment of Peter Jones impact the Notre Dame 2024 class and the depth chart
Tennessee Titans training camp: Photos from Day 8
The Tennessee Titans held their eighth practice of training camp on Friday, a session that also allowed fans a chance to interact with the team’s players afterwards. In case you missed the events of Day 8, you can check out our practice recap right here. The Titans will enjoy an off day on Saturday before returning to the field on Sunday.
Saints Move S Smoke Monday to Injured Reserve, Officially Sign Kiko Alonso
New Orleans places a promising rookie on injured reserve, but officially adds a familiar face back to the defense.
Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joe Burrow, Drew Sample and La'el Collins
Here's the latest on the Bengals' injuries
Mabin Always Fits In, Wants to Settle In
Over five NFL seasons, the cornerback has been with nine different teams and consistently created opportunities for himself.
ASU gymnast Izzy Redmond among 15 female student-athletes selected for adidas NIL contract
Izzy Redmond is more than an athlete. More than the scores on her routines. More than anything she does in the gym. ...
Newsstand: Taylor Lewan — 'it's just cool' having Hassan Haskins on Tennessee Titans
Former Michigan offensive tackle and Tennessee Titans standout Taylor Lewan has been waiting for another Wolverine to join the squad. Now he has one in running back Hassan Haskins, who rushed for 1,327 yards and a program-record 20 touchdowns in 2021, including five scores against Titans head man Mike Vrabel’s Ohio State Buckeyes (in a 42-27 win).
Teven Jenkins Returns but Bears Lose Receivers
Injuries resulted in Byron Pringle, Velus Jones Jr., and N'Keal Harry all missing Saturday's practice but the Bears did get embattled tackle Teven Jenkins back on the practice field.
