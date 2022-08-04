Read on www.thesangerscene.com
Opinion: Who owns college football? No one – and that’s the problemClay KallamFresno, CA
Fresno rent for a one-bedroom apartment soars to $1,500 a month, up 30 percent over a yearBeth TorresFresno, CA
My review of the chicken club at The Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno, CA.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My updated review on the Fresno hidden food scene.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of on the hunt for pizza in Fresno or Clovis.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Bulldog Insider feature: defensive end David Perales
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Fresno State defensive end David Perales has high expectations for his team this fall. Entering his final year of eligibility, the Merced native wants his team to win a championship. The ‘Dogs are returning seven starters on defense. Perales noted that the line’s mentality this year is to “attack.” “We want […]
Fresno State defense focused on “attack” mentality
Fresno State football continues fall camp. The ‘Dogs will put the pads on for the first time this season Monday morning. 2021 captain David Perales hopes to continue being a leader on and off the field by taking the younger players under his wing. The Bulldogs defense is focused on an “attack” mentality. Perales noted […]
Bulldog Insider conversation: Marcus McMaryion talks fall camp, previews the season
Former Fresno State QB Marcus McMaryion joins the Bulldog Insider to talk with Andrew Marden about how the team looks one week into fall camp.
sjvsun.com
Push to confiscate cell phones at Fresno high school has parents, students up-in-arms
Bullard High students won’t be able to pull out their cell phones during the school day under a new policy that’s causing division in the northwest Fresno community. Principal Armen Torigian, who took the job midway through the last school year, told families in a recent back-to-school letter that the new cellphone ban is designed to improve student academic performance by reducing the distractions and disruptions that cellphone use can create.
Madera Tribune
A new league for Liberty athletics
Liberty Athletics Director and head football coach Mike Nolte celebrated his 100th career victory last season. He hopes to lead the Hawks to a league championship in the newly-formed Northwest Sierra League. For the third time in school history, the Liberty Hawk athletic teams will change leagues. No longer will...
'We are excited!': Visalia Unified gears up to welcome back students on campus
Unlike the last two school years, over 30,000 Visalia Unified School District students are gearing up for the new year - in person.
kingsriverlife.com
Reedley’s Native People Being Recognized
The simultaneous, yet conflicting, demoralization and romanticism of the Native Peoples of the Americas throughout modern American history is a fascinating and sad phenomenon. They were often portrayed as savages, attacking the pioneers heading west to claim their virgin land under Manifest Destiny. Yet, many amateur genealogists lay claim to Native American inheritance. The divergence of the historical truths of the nature of the American Native Peoples and their treatment throughout recent history continues today. But some are trying to restore some justice.
thesungazette.com
Tulare County wins a ‘Good Job Challenge’
TULARE COUNTY – A partnership between Fresno, Madera, Kings and Tulare County is one of 509 applicants in the nation to receive millions in grant funding aimed at helping boost the local economy through workforce training programs. Tulare, Fresno, Madera and Kings counties joined in collaboration to create an...
Introducing Visalia Unified’s new superintendent
VISALIA, Calif. (KGPE) – Students at Visalia Unified can expect a fresh perspective when school starts next week. Kirk Shrum is the new district superintendent and on Friday he launched the “One Visalia Connected” program, meant to connect students in and out of the classroom. He spoke to CBS47’s Kathryn Herr and Brian Dorman about […]
GV Wire
Forget the Chicken! Costco Now Selling Fresno State Football Tickets
Costco sells just about everything: Bulk toilet paper, rotisserie chickens and even a Bugatti. The warehouse superstore has now added a unique new item: College football tickets. Fresno State Bulldog fans are among the lucky few who currently have access to tickets to select games, allowing them to score seats...
Dinuba donor search finds success with its organizer
DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Every day, thousands of people remain on organ donor waiting lists. For a match with a living donor, it can take time – but a recent high school graduate in Dinuba got lucky. In school, Alissa Ortiz never had classes with Ms. Tonya Pennebaker while she was a student at Dinuba […]
yourcentralvalley.com
Free school supplies for Visalia students
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Hundreds of students in Visalia will be given free school supplies at the Back to School Drive event at the Riverway Sports Park, this Saturday. Event Organizer Apple Corial- Symns, with Apple Corial Realty Group says she created the event to give back to the community that has supported her business for many years.
GV Wire
Clovis Hospital Expansion Is Exactly What the Doctor Ordered and the Valley Needs
As construction crews approach the finish of the $430 million Clovis Community Medical Center expansion, let’s take a moment to appreciate the life-saving impact this marvel of modern medicine will have on Valley residents for decades to come. Bill McEwen. Opinion. As we’ve been reminded again during the pandemic,...
yourcentralvalley.com
Welcome to a little oasis inside Fresno’s Woodward Park
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – As soon as you walk into the Shinzen Friendship Garden the greenery and terrain make you think you are in the far east. “When they built the garden, they purposely constructed it in that kind of pattern out of Japan. Which is about 80 % mountains,” said Roger Tsuruda, Shinzen Friendship Garden.
mega979.com
Win a prize pack to Eagle Mountain Casino!
Play the Mega Movie Trivia challenge with Mega 97.9 and you could win a prize pack to Eagle Mountain Casino. If you know the title of the movie, you could win $50 in Eagle Mountain Casino bonus cash and $50 food voucher from the Mega Morning Show. Starting August 8th,...
GV Wire
Cellphone Ban at Bullard High Sparks Brouhaha and Online Petition
Bullard High students won’t be able to pull out their cell phones during the school day under a new policy that’s causing division in the northwest Fresno community. Principal Armen Torigian, who took the job midway through the last school year, told families in a recent back-to-school letter that the new cellphone ban is designed to improve student academic performance by reducing the distractions and disruptions that cellphone use can create.
yourcentralvalley.com
The Jurassic Empire comes to the Fresno Fairgrounds
Jurassic Empire is coming to the Fresno Fairgrounds this weekend, Aug. 6 and 7. Abe Issa, the event organizer, said this is the biggest and most realistic dinosaur exhibit in California. He stopped by the show to give us all the details and quiz us with some dino trivia. Jurassic...
yourcentralvalley.com
Fresno State researchers study effects of LED lights on plants
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Students at Fresno State’s Jordan College of Agriculture are studying the effects of different colored LED lights on plants grown indoors. “The lighting systems and the carbon dioxide supplementation– it’s going to change the industry,” said Fresno State Professor Gurreet Brar.
Friday’s rain broke a Central Valley record
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated when the last rainfall had taken place. This error has been corrected. FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A rainy start to the day on Friday made for a break from the recent triple-digit temperatures the Central Valley has been experiencing. “It’s very rare to get this moisture […]
yourcentralvalley.com
COVID-19 outbreak at Fresno animal shelter prompts mask mandate
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Operations at the newly opened Fresno Animal Center are being scaled back by city officials after a COVID-19 outbreak among staff at the shelter. The Centers for Disease Control defines an outbreak as three or more linked cases in a 14-day period. This surge in cases started last week, and since then the city has scaled back on hours and required staff to wear masks.
