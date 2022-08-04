This week is a good time to be a Pennsylvania Democrat

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pennsylvania has a new political party, the Keystone Party, and it's running candidates for both governor and U.S. senator this November."All the political parties out there today, they rarely talk about the solutions to problems, solutions that every day Pennsylvanians are already on board with," said Keystone Party Chair Gus Tatlas.Tatlas says the views of many Pennsylvanians cannot be reflected by only two parties. "Is it reasonable to think that only two major parties can accurately represent the voices of all those people? No. it's ridiculous. So when we are out on the street, collecting all those petitions,...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO