This week is a good time to be a Pennsylvania Democrat

Read on www.wfmz.com
Related
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf reintroduces proposal to put $2,000 in residents' pockets
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D) and Democratic state lawmakers have reintroduced a proposal to send $2,000 checks to lower-income households to provide relief for the higher cost of living.
Kari Lake's Chances of Beating Katie Hobbs for Arizona Governor
Republican Kari Lake has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump and has called for the decertification of the 2020 election.
Mastriano threatens to renege on testifying to Jan. 6 panel
The Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate wants his lawyer to be able to record the interview, a condition the committee is sure to reject.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
Fetterman's Chances of Beating Oz in Pennsylvania With 3 Months to Election
The Democratic candidate aims to flip a Republican-held Senate seat blue as he faces off against his Trump-backed opponent.
'Alarm bell': Oz’s struggles have GOP pitching alternate path to Senate takeover
PHILADELPHIA — The GOP establishment is feeling down on Dr. Oz. The Senate Republicans’ campaign arm is privately sounding the alarm about physician Mehmet Oz’s bid for the Senate in the critical battleground of Pennsylvania, while telling donors that the party still has a path to winning the majority without the state.
RELATED PEOPLE
Pennsylvania's newest political party has candidates for governor and senator on ballot
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pennsylvania has a new political party, the Keystone Party, and it's running candidates for both governor and U.S. senator this November."All the political parties out there today, they rarely talk about the solutions to problems, solutions that every day Pennsylvanians are already on board with," said Keystone Party Chair Gus Tatlas.Tatlas says the views of many Pennsylvanians cannot be reflected by only two parties. "Is it reasonable to think that only two major parties can accurately represent the voices of all those people? No. it's ridiculous. So when we are out on the street, collecting all those petitions,...
thecentersquare.com
Audit report: Police pension error means a $75,000 repayment to Pennsylvania
(The Center Square) – City pension rules and details can make for dull reading, but a recent auditor general’s report shows the costs of a mistake. A compliance audit of the Waynesburg Borough Police Pension Plan form, in southwest Pennsylvania, that covered 2017-21 noted that an error led to a $75,000 overpayment, which must be repaid to the state with interest.
This Hiking Trail Was Just Named One of the Most Beautiful Places in Pennsylvania
Whether you’re up for a trek through a crystalline cave, a stunning waterfall hike, or a walk through a forest, Pennsylvania is home to many of the best and most sought-after outdoor landscapes.
Mail-In Voting Will Remain An Option For Pennsylvanians
The verdict is in. Mail-in voting will remain an option in Pennsylvania after a ruling from State Supreme Court. Earlier this week, Pennsylvania Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman announced the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania's decision to uphold the constitutionality of no-excuse mail-in voting in the commonwealth. Assuring eligible Pennsylvanians can vote by mail-in ballot in the Nov. 8 general election.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Revamped tipped worker regulations go into effect in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania's updated law for tipped workers takes effect on Friday as the first update to state regulations for these workers since 1977.
Pennsylvania Farm Bill Investments Surpass $76 Million
Thursday, Governor Wolf and Agriculture Secretary Redding met at State College with recipients of PA Farm Bill grant funding to celebrate the program, which is now over $76 million.
These Native Species Of Pennsylvania Are Facing Extinction
Photo provided by the National Park Service (Photo of a Piping Plover) In part 1 of this series, we went over endangered species in Pennsylvania, such as the Black Tern, Black-Crowned Night-Heron, and the Northern Flying Squirrel, based on a report by The Pennsylvania State Game Commission (PGC). This time we dig even deeper into the world of endangered species of Pennsylvania.
Alex Jones lawyer could face legal consequences for phone records release -- experts
Aug 6 (Reuters) - (This August 6 story corrects charge against Carmen Maria Montiel to interference with a flight crew attendant in paragraph 12) The lawyer defending conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in a Texas trial drew his own national headlines this week for accidentally handing over highly-sensitive data to his adversaries, opening him up to potential legal consequences.
Comments / 0