Pennsylvania State

This week is a good time to be a Pennsylvania Democrat

By Fletcher McClellan Pennsylvania Capital-Star
WFMZ-TV Online
 3 days ago
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania's newest political party has candidates for governor and senator on ballot

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pennsylvania has a new political party, the Keystone Party, and it's running candidates for both governor and U.S. senator this November."All the political parties out there today, they rarely talk about the solutions to problems, solutions that every day Pennsylvanians are already on board with," said Keystone Party Chair Gus Tatlas.Tatlas says the views of many Pennsylvanians cannot be reflected by only two parties. "Is it reasonable to think that only two major parties can accurately represent the voices of all those people? No. it's ridiculous. So when we are out on the street, collecting all those petitions,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Audit report: Police pension error means a $75,000 repayment to Pennsylvania

(The Center Square) – City pension rules and details can make for dull reading, but a recent auditor general’s report shows the costs of a mistake. A compliance audit of the Waynesburg Borough Police Pension Plan form, in southwest Pennsylvania, that covered 2017-21 noted that an error led to a $75,000 overpayment, which must be repaid to the state with interest.
WAYNESBURG, PA
Pocono Update

Mail-In Voting Will Remain An Option For Pennsylvanians

The verdict is in. Mail-in voting will remain an option in Pennsylvania after a ruling from State Supreme Court. Earlier this week, Pennsylvania Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman announced the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania's decision to uphold the constitutionality of no-excuse mail-in voting in the commonwealth. Assuring eligible Pennsylvanians can vote by mail-in ballot in the Nov. 8 general election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

These Native Species Of Pennsylvania Are Facing Extinction

Photo provided by the National Park Service (Photo of a Piping Plover) In part 1 of this series, we went over endangered species in Pennsylvania, such as the Black Tern, Black-Crowned Night-Heron, and the Northern Flying Squirrel, based on a report by The Pennsylvania State Game Commission (PGC). This time we dig even deeper into the world of endangered species of Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Reuters

Alex Jones lawyer could face legal consequences for phone records release -- experts

Aug 6 (Reuters) - (This August 6 story corrects charge against Carmen Maria Montiel to interference with a flight crew attendant in paragraph 12) The lawyer defending conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in a Texas trial drew his own national headlines this week for accidentally handing over highly-sensitive data to his adversaries, opening him up to potential legal consequences.
HOUSTON, TX

