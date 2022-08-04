Meet The New Platform Educating On Safe & Regulated Access To Microdosing Psychedelics

Read on www.benzinga.com
Is This Company In A Special Position Even As The COVID-19 Pandemic Affects Cell-Based Therapy Industry?
According to Grand View Research, the global cell therapy market was valued at $7.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5% between 2021 and 2028. The rising number of clinical studies for cell-based therapies and investments in the industry may...
Curaleaf Keeps Spreading Internationally, Acquires 55% Stake In A Producer And Distributor Of Medical Cannabis In Germany
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. CURLF CURA revealed that Curaleaf International Holdings Limited, the company's European holding company, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 55% stake in Four 20 Pharma GmbH, a fully EU-GMP & GDP licensed German producer and distributor of medical cannabis with its own product line. The...
Biotech Daily: Regulatory Setback For CorMedix, Mersana & GSK In Cancer Pact, BARDA Funding For Opioid Overdose Hopeful
Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. Mersana, GSK Ink $1.36B Biobuck Deal For Cancer-Focused Therapy. Mersana Therapeutics Inc MRSN announced a global collaboration that provides GSK plc GSK an exclusive option to co-develop and commercialize XMT-2056. Mersana will receive an upfront...
TikTok Parent Cements Presence In Healthcare With Latest Acquisition: Report
TikTok parent ByteDance Ltd has scooped up one of China’s largest private hospital chains Amcare Healthcare for ~$1.5 billion, deepening a foray into health care, Bloomberg reports. Amcare Healthcare runs women’s and children’s hospitals in cities from Beijing to Shenzhen. Two ByteDance subsidiaries now own a combined...
What Is Skunk Cannabis? How Do You Consume It?
This article was originally published on Grassdoor and appears here with permission. When it comes to cannabis, there are a seemingly endless number of strains to choose from. But if you’re looking for something that will make your eyes water and leave you coughing for hours, skunk varieties are known for their high THC content, which can produce some serious psychoactive effects. So let’s take a closer look at what skunk cannabis is all about and provide some tips on enjoying it safely and responsibly.
Elon Musk Predicts 'Mild Recession' For 18 Months, Says US Economy Is 'Past Peak Inflation'
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk has said that the U.S. recession is inevitable and will last for the next year and a half. Speaking at the electric-vehicle maker's annual shareholder meeting last week, Musk said that inflation would "drop rapidly" soon and the U.S. is past peak inflation. "We...
Bill Gates Called Out By Farmer For Buying Up US Farmland: 'I Don't Want Him To Control A Single Acre'
Microsoft, Inc. MSFT co-founder Bill Gates is well known for his philanthropy and his crusade against climate change. The billionaire recently came under severe criticism from a fourth-generation farmer in South Georgia for his farmland ownership in the U.S. Will Harris, who owns a 152-year-old family farm named White Oak...
8 Weed Strains For Hiking: Cannabis Varieties To Enjoy In Nature
This article was originally published on Weedmaps News, and appears here with permission. Is it just me, or does the time feel exceedingly right to disappear into the woods for a few hours and get astronomically high?. The howling winds of uncertainty have all but blown 2020 to smithereens. It's...
Study: Dangerous Synthetic Cannabinoids Poisonings Are Less Common In Legal Cannabis States
Illegal synthetic cannabis known under many street names such as Ak-47, K2, Spice, Scoobie Snacks, Mr. Nice Guy and 24-Karat Dream is less commonly used in states that have legal marijuana programs, a Washington State University-led study recently confirmed. The research published in the Journal of Clinical Toxicology revealed a...
As Curaleaf Taps Ex Jushi & Clever Leaves Executives Other Big Cannabis Players Also Make Key Leadership Changes
As Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference returns on September 13-14 to Chicago, gathering top CEOs, investors and leaders in the industry, let's scroll through the latest leadership changes within the space. Curaleaf Advances Executive Leadership Team With Three Key Hires. Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. CURLF has revealed three new hires are joining...
How Many Different Types Of THCs Are There On The Market? Which One Is The Strongest?
This article was originally published on Cannabis.net and appears here with permission. A lot of cannabis users are very familiar with Delta 9 THC and the effects it has on our bodies and mind. At a basic level, an average cannabis consumer recognizes that the major psychoactive compound present in cannabis is THC – it is responsible for the high feeling one gets after cannabis use.
Cronos Q2 2022 Revenue Grows 47% YoY, Company Focused On Rare Cannabinoids
Cronos Group Inc. CRON CRON released its 2022 second quarter business results, revealing gross profit of $4.1 million in Q2 2022 improved by $19.9 million from Q2 2021. Net revenue of $23.1 million in Q2 2022 increased by $7.4 million from Q2 2021. The increase year-over-year was primarily driven by an increase in net revenue in the rest of world segment driven by growth in the Israeli medical market and the Canadian adult-use market.
AstraZeneca's Dato-DXd-Based Combo Therapies Show Promising Activity In Lung Cancer Patients
AstraZeneca Plc AZN reported initial results from the TROPION-Lung02 phase 1b trial showing that datopotamab deruxtecan (Dato-DXd) in combination with pembrolizumab with or without platinum chemotherapy demonstrated promising clinical activity and a tolerable safety profile in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without actionable genomic alterations. Datopotamab deruxtecan is jointly developed...
Qualcomm Boosts Spending On GlobalFoundries Chip Collaboration By $4.2B: Report
Qualcomm Inc QCOM has agreed to buy an additional $4.2 billion in semiconductor chips from GlobalFoundries Inc's GFS New York factory. The latest contract increased QCOM's total commitment to $7.4 billion in purchases through 2028, Reuters reports. The deal extends on a $3.2 billion purchasing agreement between the two companies...
Ben & Jerry's Says Unilever Contradicts Its Social Standing On Issues Of Concern: WSJ
Ice cream company Ben & Jerry’s board members have appealed to prevent its parent company, Unilever PLC UL, from selling the assets to a local licensee in Israel, the Wall Street Journal reported. Ben & Jerry’s feels the asset transfer could lead to the brand’s products being used to...
Scientists fear rise in hospitalisations from non-Covid infections this winter
Scientists fear this winter is likely to be one of the worst on record for respiratory infections and hospital admissions in the UK following the complete relaxation of Covid rulesNew research from the University of Bristol suggests that non-Covid infections during the peak of the pandemic accounted for 55 per cent of respiratory-related hospitalisations — at a time when widespread Covid restrictions were in place.Now, with all of the UK’s Covid measures removed, scientists believe this winter will see non-Covid respiratory infections circulate at higher levels and account for a greater proportion of hospital admissions than in previous years.“Depending on...
On-Demand Fuel Delivery Might Mean Re-Fueling Just Got Easy
Even as the worst of the pandemic fades into the distance, e-commerce has continued to grow and thrive. In today’s fast-paced world, as people’s lives become busier and technology accelerates, consumers often seek new and more convenient ways to meet their everyday needs. One of the main reasons...
Verona Pharma's Lung Disease Candidate Cuts COPD Exacerbations By 42%
Verona Pharma plc VRNA has announced topline results from Phase 3 ENHANCE-2 of nebulized ensifentrine for the maintenance treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The trial met its primary and secondary endpoints demonstrating improvements in lung function and significantly reduced the rate and risk of COPD exacerbations. Subjects receiving...
