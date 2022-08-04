ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford County, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Flash flooding forces residents from homes; cleanup underway

Kevin McCurdy returned to his mobile home early Saturday and took stock of the aftermath from flooding the night before. “It’s the worst I’ve ever seen,” said McCurdy, who has lived on Forest Avenue in the village of Dorothy, just south of Latrobe, for 17 years. “The water was up over the porch, and it got in the heating ductwork.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

VIDEO: Flooding at Naser Foods in Westmoreland County

PLEASANT UNITY, Pa. — Parts of Westmoreland County were hit hard by Friday night'sflash floods in western Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 viewer Cody Barnhart shared video of high water rushing outside the Naser Foods store in Unity Township. (Watch the video above.) The National Weather Service also shared...
PLEASANT UNITY, PA
WTAJ

Police: One killed in Bedford County crash

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One person is dead following a crash in Bedford County Saturday afternoon. According to State Police, Thomas Osman, 24, was killed while driving a 2010 Toyota Corolla with a female passenger around 2:17 p.m. Saturday. Osman and the passenger were traveling east on Churchhill Road through the William Penn Road […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Emergency shelter offered, donations sought for Westmoreland flooding victims

The Red Cross is teaming up with the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg to offer shelter for those displaced by flash flooding Friday night in Westmoreland County. Meanwhile, donated items and money to help flooding victims in Unity Township, Latrobe and Derry — among the hardest-hit areas — are being collected by Lloydsville Volunteer Fire Department, which helped residents with evacuation and shelter Friday.
Bedford County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Bedford County, PA
WTAJ

Coroner: One killed after ATV crash in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The coroner was called to the scene of an ATV accident in Tell Township on Sunday. UPDATE 8/8: According to Huntingdon County Coroner Paul Sharum, a 20-year-old man riding on an ATV was killed due to blunt force trauma to the head. His identity has not been released at this […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Storms, flooding hit hard in central Westmoreland County

Heavy rains flooded roads in Pittsburgh’s East End, the North Hills area and sections of central Westmoreland County as the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning Friday night for areas of Pittsburgh, the North Hills, central Westmoreland County and Butler County. Westmoreland County 911 was receiving numerous...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

PSP: One dead following fatal crash Saturday in Bedford County

According to a press release from state police, one person has died following a crash that occurred Saturday afternoon in East Saint Clair Township, Bedford County. Police say 24-year-old Thomas J. Osman and a passenger were driving east on Churchville Road at 2:17 PM when Osman failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with William Penn Road.
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Deadly Somerset County Crash

The Somerset County Coroner says a man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle. As we await more information from State Police, here is what we know so far as of Thursday evening. Emergency Crews blocked parts of Route 281 in Somerset County early Thursday morning. The crash...
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Pa Fish and Boat Commission awards over $100k for local lakes

WTAJ — Raystown and Somerset Lakes are receiving over $100,000 in funds from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) as part of the National Fish Habitat Partnership (NFHP). Raystown Lake, in Huntingdon County, will receive $75,000 for its Shoreline Habitat Barge Project. The goal is to help stabilize actively eroding shorelines. Rock structures will […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Mother charged after Altoona home found without running water, police report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man and woman are facing charges after a home was found in deplorable conditions without running water and a child at home, according to Altoona police. Alisha Marie Leslie, 32, and Joshua Turiano, 31, are facing child endangerment charges as well as possession of a controlled substance and possession […]
ALTOONA, PA
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WTAJ

Somerset County man sentenced for having 50 grams of meth

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Somerset County man was sentenced on Monday after he was found guilty in federal court for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced that Terrell Ickes, 32, of Friedens will see up to 70 months behind bars with four years of supervised release. An […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Exploring Buttermilk Falls in Indiana County PA

Philadelphia, PA - If you enjoy waterfalls and natural settings, you should check out the beautiful Buttermilk Falls in Indiana County, Pennsylvania. This waterfall is 45 feet tall and is surrounded by scenic woodland. It used to be a family farm owned by Fred McFeely, the maternal grandfather of the popular children's television show "Mr. Rogers" and a frequent visitor of the area. There is a one-mile loop trail and a small picnic shelter. In 1995, the estate was donated to the county and set aside for its unique natural plant and animal communities.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

PSP: Woman raped after finding man in her Clearfield Co. apartment

Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — State Police in Clearfield County are investigating a rape that happened Friday on Kendrick Road in Woodward Township, just outside Houtzdale. Troopers said an unknown man reportedly entered a 28-year-old woman’s apartment while she was at work. Investigators say when the woman returned...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Blair County man accused of burglary, assault of woman

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An East Freedom man is in hot water after being accused of breaking into a woman’s house and assaulting her, state police out of Hollidaysburg report. According to the criminal complaint, state police were called to a home on Everett Road in Freedom Township just before 5 a.m. on Aug. […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona community comes together for recovery walk

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Blair Drug & Alcohol Partnerships hosted a recovery walk in downtown Altoona Saturday morning. Judy Rosser, the executive director of the Blair Drug & Alcohol Partnerships said there were over 200 people representing over 450 years of recovery. She said the most important part is that people understand that […]
ALTOONA, PA

