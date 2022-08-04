Read on www.wearecentralpa.com
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Flash flooding forces residents from homes; cleanup underway
Kevin McCurdy returned to his mobile home early Saturday and took stock of the aftermath from flooding the night before. “It’s the worst I’ve ever seen,” said McCurdy, who has lived on Forest Avenue in the village of Dorothy, just south of Latrobe, for 17 years. “The water was up over the porch, and it got in the heating ductwork.
wtae.com
VIDEO: Flooding at Naser Foods in Westmoreland County
PLEASANT UNITY, Pa. — Parts of Westmoreland County were hit hard by Friday night'sflash floods in western Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 viewer Cody Barnhart shared video of high water rushing outside the Naser Foods store in Unity Township. (Watch the video above.) The National Weather Service also shared...
Police: One killed in Bedford County crash
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One person is dead following a crash in Bedford County Saturday afternoon. According to State Police, Thomas Osman, 24, was killed while driving a 2010 Toyota Corolla with a female passenger around 2:17 p.m. Saturday. Osman and the passenger were traveling east on Churchhill Road through the William Penn Road […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Emergency shelter offered, donations sought for Westmoreland flooding victims
The Red Cross is teaming up with the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg to offer shelter for those displaced by flash flooding Friday night in Westmoreland County. Meanwhile, donated items and money to help flooding victims in Unity Township, Latrobe and Derry — among the hardest-hit areas — are being collected by Lloydsville Volunteer Fire Department, which helped residents with evacuation and shelter Friday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coroner: One killed after ATV crash in Huntingdon County
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The coroner was called to the scene of an ATV accident in Tell Township on Sunday. UPDATE 8/8: According to Huntingdon County Coroner Paul Sharum, a 20-year-old man riding on an ATV was killed due to blunt force trauma to the head. His identity has not been released at this […]
Driver killed after crashing motorcycle in Bedford County, police report
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A South Fork man was pronounced dead after striking a tree and being thrown from his Suzuki motorcycle, state police report. The crash happened Aug. 4 at around 6:45 a.m. when 21-year-old Corey Yatsky was driving a motorcycle on Burnt House Road in Lincoln Township. For unknown reasons, he crossed […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Storms, flooding hit hard in central Westmoreland County
Heavy rains flooded roads in Pittsburgh’s East End, the North Hills area and sections of central Westmoreland County as the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning Friday night for areas of Pittsburgh, the North Hills, central Westmoreland County and Butler County. Westmoreland County 911 was receiving numerous...
WJAC TV
PSP: One dead following fatal crash Saturday in Bedford County
According to a press release from state police, one person has died following a crash that occurred Saturday afternoon in East Saint Clair Township, Bedford County. Police say 24-year-old Thomas J. Osman and a passenger were driving east on Churchville Road at 2:17 PM when Osman failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with William Penn Road.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox8tv.com
Deadly Somerset County Crash
The Somerset County Coroner says a man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle. As we await more information from State Police, here is what we know so far as of Thursday evening. Emergency Crews blocked parts of Route 281 in Somerset County early Thursday morning. The crash...
Pa Fish and Boat Commission awards over $100k for local lakes
WTAJ — Raystown and Somerset Lakes are receiving over $100,000 in funds from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) as part of the National Fish Habitat Partnership (NFHP). Raystown Lake, in Huntingdon County, will receive $75,000 for its Shoreline Habitat Barge Project. The goal is to help stabilize actively eroding shorelines. Rock structures will […]
Mother charged after Altoona home found without running water, police report
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man and woman are facing charges after a home was found in deplorable conditions without running water and a child at home, according to Altoona police. Alisha Marie Leslie, 32, and Joshua Turiano, 31, are facing child endangerment charges as well as possession of a controlled substance and possession […]
wtae.com
Dog dies of thirst, crated in basement; Westmoreland County woman faces charges
DERRY, Pa. — A Westmoreland County woman is charged with aggravated cruelty to an animal. One of her dogs died of thirst and dehydration after being crated in her basement for days without water while she was out of town for days. Destiny Witherspoon, 25, of Derry Borough, is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Irvona bridge renamed to honor local soldier
An Irvona bridge was dedicated Saturday to honor a local soldier.
Somerset County man sentenced for having 50 grams of meth
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Somerset County man was sentenced on Monday after he was found guilty in federal court for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced that Terrell Ickes, 32, of Friedens will see up to 70 months behind bars with four years of supervised release. An […]
PhillyBite
Exploring Buttermilk Falls in Indiana County PA
Philadelphia, PA - If you enjoy waterfalls and natural settings, you should check out the beautiful Buttermilk Falls in Indiana County, Pennsylvania. This waterfall is 45 feet tall and is surrounded by scenic woodland. It used to be a family farm owned by Fred McFeely, the maternal grandfather of the popular children's television show "Mr. Rogers" and a frequent visitor of the area. There is a one-mile loop trail and a small picnic shelter. In 1995, the estate was donated to the county and set aside for its unique natural plant and animal communities.
wtae.com
Pennsylvania Lottery congratulates Westmoreland County Sheetz for selling $206.9M ticket
The Westmoreland County Sheetz that sold a very lucky Powerball ticket was congratulated by the Pennsylvania Lottery Monday. The location, along North Center Avenue in New Stanton, sold the $206.9 million Powerball jackpot-winning ticket for the Aug. 3 drawing. The store receives a $100,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
WJAC TV
PSP: Woman raped after finding man in her Clearfield Co. apartment
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — State Police in Clearfield County are investigating a rape that happened Friday on Kendrick Road in Woodward Township, just outside Houtzdale. Troopers said an unknown man reportedly entered a 28-year-old woman’s apartment while she was at work. Investigators say when the woman returned...
Blair County man accused of burglary, assault of woman
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An East Freedom man is in hot water after being accused of breaking into a woman’s house and assaulting her, state police out of Hollidaysburg report. According to the criminal complaint, state police were called to a home on Everett Road in Freedom Township just before 5 a.m. on Aug. […]
No criminal charges expected after group of children allegedly ransack Fayette County home
A Fayette County man came home Wednesday to find his Masontown house ransacked, windows broken and a complete mess inside — allegedly at the hands of several children. ”My side door was open to my house and came up on the porch and found a big pile of all my food, everything,” Justin Fenton said.
Altoona community comes together for recovery walk
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Blair Drug & Alcohol Partnerships hosted a recovery walk in downtown Altoona Saturday morning. Judy Rosser, the executive director of the Blair Drug & Alcohol Partnerships said there were over 200 people representing over 450 years of recovery. She said the most important part is that people understand that […]
Comments / 0