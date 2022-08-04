Here's How to Win Free 'Saturday Night Live' Tickets for This Season

Read on www.thrillist.com
‘Magnum PI’: Here’s What Fans Should Expect Leading Up to the Season 5 Premiere
If you are looking for Magnum PI to come back on TV soon, then it’ll probably be later on than other shows. The Season 5 of the show that stars Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks will be on NBC. Now, people who tune into this show want to know what might be seen in the coming weeks. There will be clues and tidbits offered in different ways. This is how a lot of shows keep their fans in the loop. Magnum PI is no different.
People
Brooke Shields Hilariously Lays Into 'Dating Show Hopeful' Sal Vulcano in 'Impractical Jokers' Sneak Peek
Brooke Shields isn't your average game show host. In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Impractical Jokers' season 9 finale, Brooke hosts a dating show — called Brooke of Love — before a live audience. But one potential suitor, played by Sal Vulcano, gets a bit more than he bargains for.
Seth MacFarlane on The Orville's Season 4 Renewal Odds: Disney+ Viewing Could Be a 'Game Changer'
Click here to read the full article. The Orville creator Seth MacFarlane reckons that the space adventure series’ chances for a Season 4 renewal are currently “50-50” — but a new development has the potential, at least, to nudge the numbers in the right direction. Season 3 was greenlit by Fox weeks back in May 2019; weeks later, it was announced that the series was relocating to Hulu, with an eye on a “late 2020” return date. COVID-related days famously resulted in filming not wrapping until August 2021, shortly after which the cast’s contract options expired. Meaning, if Hulu or anyone were...
