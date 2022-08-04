ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 On Your Side

'A bold-faced LIE': St. Louis mayor blasts Black police officer group’s criticism of oversight bill

5 On Your Side
5 On Your Side
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.ksdk.com

Comments / 24

GodBless America
4d ago

Looks like Mayor Jones' poor decision making hit her in the behind faster than expected. I wouldn't hire her to run a little league team. Her bill is poorly thought through.

Reply(5)
22
Nelson Woods
4d ago

All of the concerns of Brian Millikan should have been a part of the discussion. The only question now is … did Mayor Jones’ administration exclude the Ethical Society of Police from discussions about the civilian oversight bill? And, why did ESOP not attend the meetings about this bill for nearly a year. Why did they not show up at any of Ald. Clark Hubbard’s three hearings and testify? Why did they not attend the mayor’s quarterly meetings with their own leadership, where no one mentioned any of the current concerns? WHY?

Reply
7
Kevin Wright
3d ago

St. Louis will always be held back by lousy Democrats. They talk a good game, but until they focus on violent crime, clean up their neighborhoods, and reduce the corruption in city hall, this city will continue its decline into being third rate.

Reply
7
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Louis Police#Mayor#Labor Union#Politics State#Politics Local#Law Enforcement#Politics Legislative#Board#Esop
Missouri Independent

Grieving St. Louis families respond to police-involved shooting scenes, push for change

On the night of April 24, 2013, six residents living in a neighborhood just north of downtown St. Louis say they saw the same thing.  A young Black man – 25-year-old Cary Ball Jr. — crashed his car, got out, stumbled onto another car and limped away. And then each said they saw Ball drop […] The post Grieving St. Louis families respond to police-involved shooting scenes, push for change appeared first on Missouri Independent.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Mayor’s Business Luncheon next month

ST. LOUIS – Mayor Tishaura O. Jones and the St. Louis Development Corporation will host the Annual Mayor’s Business Luncheon on Wednesday, September 28 at the St. Louis Marriott Grand Hotel. Mayor Jones stopped by Studio STL to tell us more about the event and how local businesses...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis County Man Arrested For Fatal Ted Drewes Hit and Run

A 10-day search for a pickup driver who struck 17-year-old Matthew Nikolai in front of Ted Drewes on July 29 came to an end today. Detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police have arrested 25-year-old Jacob Adler of St. Louis County for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and tampering with evidence. Both crimes are felonies.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

Bystanders hit in two groups’ crossfire in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Two people were injured in a shooting early Monday morning. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Cass Avenue at North 13th Street. Police said two groups of people were shooting at each other. The two men injured were described as innocent bystanders. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Suspected driver in deadly Ted Drewes hit-and-run crash turns self in

ST. LOUIS — The man suspected of hitting and killing a CBC High School student near Ted Drewes was taken into custody after turning himself in Monday, police sources said. The man suspected of the hit-and-run accident was booked Monday on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and tampering with evidence, police confirmed in an official email Monday afternoon.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

City of St. Louis gives civilian oversight subpoena power in investigations of law enforcement misconduct

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones signed a bill Wednesday to strengthen civilian oversight in investigations of law enforcement misconduct and use of force. Jones signed Board Bill 47, creating an independent agency called the Division of Civilian Oversight. The independent agency is will strengthen the civilian-led investigations into potential police misconduct.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
960 The Ref

Missouri man admits to stealing $854K, using funds to remodel backyard

ST. LOUIS — A Missouri man admitted to stealing more than $854,000 from his employer at a pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in St. Louis, prosecutors said. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri, Ryan S. Kent, 44, of Festus, used the stolen money to remodel his backyard. He also used the cash to pay personal bills, buy a truck and SUV, and gamble in Las Vegas.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Police investigating a homicide on Natural Bridge

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police are investigating a homicide on the 7200 block of Natural Bridge Road. The incident happened around 4:58 p.m. on Sunday. Normandy police officers said they found an 18-year-old male inside a vehicle suffering from a single gunshot wound. According to the police, the victim was in the backseat of a car, and the vehicle was discovered in a parking lot.
NORMANDY, MO
KMOV

Final report release into 2017 deadly boiler explosion in Soulard

SOULARD, Mo. (KMOV) - Three years later, the Chemical Safety Board (CSB) released its final report after a massive boiler exploded at the Loy-Lange Box Company on Russell Boulevard, leaving four dead in Soulard. On April 3, 2017, a large industrial boiler exploded at the Loy-Lange Box Company on Russell...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy