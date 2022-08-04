'A bold-faced LIE': St. Louis mayor blasts Black police officer group’s criticism of oversight bill

Looks like Mayor Jones' poor decision making hit her in the behind faster than expected. I wouldn't hire her to run a little league team. Her bill is poorly thought through.
All of the concerns of Brian Millikan should have been a part of the discussion. The only question now is … did Mayor Jones’ administration exclude the Ethical Society of Police from discussions about the civilian oversight bill? And, why did ESOP not attend the meetings about this bill for nearly a year. Why did they not show up at any of Ald. Clark Hubbard’s three hearings and testify? Why did they not attend the mayor’s quarterly meetings with their own leadership, where no one mentioned any of the current concerns? WHY?
St. Louis will always be held back by lousy Democrats. They talk a good game, but until they focus on violent crime, clean up their neighborhoods, and reduce the corruption in city hall, this city will continue its decline into being third rate.
Related
Guilty plea in St. Louis murder-for-hire plot
St. Louis leaders condemn downtown loft, ordering management to answer safety issues
Missouri attorney general investigating Loop Lofts vacate notice
Many St. Louis low-level court cases dismissed
IN THIS ARTICLE
St. Louis municipal court dismisses 24,000 low-level cases amid backlog
Grieving St. Louis families respond to police-involved shooting scenes, push for change
Mayor’s Business Luncheon next month
St. Louis County Man Arrested For Fatal Ted Drewes Hit and Run
Missouri used car salesman hides over $300,000 in commissions from IRS
Bystanders hit in two groups’ crossfire in north St. Louis
Suspected driver in deadly Ted Drewes hit-and-run crash turns self in
City of St. Louis gives civilian oversight subpoena power in investigations of law enforcement misconduct
St. Louis woman facing weapons, drug charges
Missouri man admits to stealing $854K, using funds to remodel backyard
Black businesses are rising, and three St. Louis women are helping drive that growth
Major Case Squad investigates Normandy homicide
Police investigating a homicide on Natural Bridge
Final report release into 2017 deadly boiler explosion in Soulard
Carjacking in north St. Louis
Verify: Will federally indicted St. Louis alderman still get a pension?
5 On Your Side
St. Louis local newshttps://www.ksdk.com/
Comments / 24