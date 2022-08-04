'A bold-faced LIE': St. Louis mayor blasts Black police officer group’s criticism of oversight bill

On the night of April 24, 2013, six residents living in a neighborhood just north of downtown St. Louis say they saw the same thing. A young Black man – 25-year-old Cary Ball Jr. — crashed his car, got out, stumbled onto another car and limped away. And then each said they saw Ball drop […] The post Grieving St. Louis families respond to police-involved shooting scenes, push for change appeared first on Missouri Independent.

